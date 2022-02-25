In January of 2021, WNBA star and avid gamer Aerial Powers joined esports organization Team Liquid as a streamer and brand and diversity ambassador. Wednesday night she and Team Liquid cut a ribbon on a new esports lab for students as part of a collaboration with Boys & Girls Club Metro Los Angeles focused on promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for students in underserved communities.

Team Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet, Super Smash Bros. Melee pro-gamer Juan ‘Hungrybox” Debiedma, Boys & Girls Club CEO Patrick Mahoney and Team Liquid mascot “Blue” were also at the ceremony for students to meet.

The lab is located at Challengers Clubhouse, which is BGCMLA’s biggest location and is located in an area that struggles to get affordable, high-speed internet, making it an “interest desert.” Team Liquid is providing the center with a suite of hardware and internet upgrades that will aid competitive gaming and STEM learning activities. They are also paying for high-speed internet for three years and will be offering an esports course in collaboration with NxtUp Esports.