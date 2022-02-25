 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aerial Powers promoting STEM education, providing high-speed internet to Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles metro area

Aerial Powers, known for her contributions to the Washington Mystics’ 2019 WNBA championship run and now the Minnesota Lynx, made news in her Team Liquid/gaming career by helping a good cause on Wednesday.

By Zack Ward
Aerial Powers (right) is a well-known gamer and WNBA star.
Photo courtesy of Miles Yim

In January of 2021, WNBA star and avid gamer Aerial Powers joined esports organization Team Liquid as a streamer and brand and diversity ambassador. Wednesday night she and Team Liquid cut a ribbon on a new esports lab for students as part of a collaboration with Boys & Girls Club Metro Los Angeles focused on promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for students in underserved communities.

Team Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet, Super Smash Bros. Melee pro-gamer Juan ‘Hungrybox” Debiedma, Boys & Girls Club CEO Patrick Mahoney and Team Liquid mascot “Blue” were also at the ceremony for students to meet.

Blue, the Team Liquid mascot, with students.
Photo courtesy of Miles Yim

The lab is located at Challengers Clubhouse, which is BGCMLA’s biggest location and is located in an area that struggles to get affordable, high-speed internet, making it an “interest desert.” Team Liquid is providing the center with a suite of hardware and internet upgrades that will aid competitive gaming and STEM learning activities. They are also paying for high-speed internet for three years and will be offering an esports course in collaboration with NxtUp Esports.

