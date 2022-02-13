Sims helps Team Harrison close out Week 3 of Athletes Unlimited strong

A 30-18 third-quarter win and an 11-0 fourth-quarter run were the difference for Team Harrison Saturday night at the Sport Center in Las Vegas, as it defeated Team Cloud 85-79, receiving 32 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Odyssey Sims, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and overcoming the first triple-double in Athletes Unlimited history, which was achieved by Natasha Cloud (17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

Isabelle Harrison, who has one career WNBA three, just missed out on her second trey of the night with a deep two that made it 56-49 in her team’s favor with 3:29 left in the third. Those were the first points of a 5-0 individual run that capped a key 7-0 run and brought the score to 59-49. Team Harrison led by at least five the rest of the way.

Team Cloud cut it to five with a 5-0 run that lasted from 2:48 to 2:19 in the third, but Team Harrison would lead by 11 entering the fourth.

Team Cloud then opened the final frame with 6-0 run to cut it to five again. But an 11-0 run from 7:18 to 4:36 extended Team Harrison’s lead to a game-high 16 and Team Cloud was only able to cut it to six in garbage time.

Sims finished with a game-high 564 special points, putting her in fifth place in the individual race. Harrison (18 points, five assists, 7-of-10 from the field) finished second in special points with 478, putting her in second in the individual race, 537 behind leader Tianna Hawkins. Courtney Williams (16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, two blocks) rounded out a WNBA trio with 400-plus special points for Team Harrison with 425. Cloud notched 335 special points in defeat and stands in third place overall. Lexie Brown is fourth.

Team Harrison led 17-8 before Team Cloud ended the first on a 7-0 run. Team Cloud would go on to win the second 25-22 and the fourth 21-16, picking up key special points. Cloud dished eight of her assists in the first half and her team led 40-39 at the break. Its largest lead of the second and the game was four.

Kalani Brown matched Cloud with 17 points for Team Cloud and teammate DiJonai Carrington added 15.

Team Cloud lost despite a 27-of-28 effort from the charity stripe. Team Harrison was 9-of-13 from the line, but 8-of-21 (47.5 percent) from deep compared to Team Cloud’s 4-of-19 (26.7 percent) showing.

Cloud was 9-of-9 at the line while Carrington was 6-of-6. Sims was 4-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Other action

Saturday

Team Hawkins over Team Brown, 104-90

Hawkins (32 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals, 4-of-6 from three, 10-of-11 from the free throw line) posted 702 special points. Destinee Walker (Notre Dame) added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to winning cause for 592 special points, as Team Hawkins came back from down seven after one. It tied the game at halftime and was up four entering the fourth.

Walker was 3-of-4 from downtown and Jessica Kuster (16 points, 416 special points) was 3-of-3. Team Hawkins was 13-of-25.

Walker was also 8-of-8 from the stripe and Team Hawkins was 23-of-25. It shot 57 percent from the field.

Taj Cole (Virginia Tech) led Team Brown with 22 points (229 special points), while Jantel Lavender (277 special points) added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Sydney Colson (441 special points) registered 13 points and nine assists for Team Hawkins.

After suffering a loss in the first game, @Destinee24 and Team turned it around with 2 BIG wins to close out the weekend.



The key to victory?



"Energy. Just energy."



: @savannaecollins pic.twitter.com/VY6OKQPzr1 — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) February 13, 2022

Friday

Team Harrison over Team Brown, 86-81

Harrison had 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals as her team came back from down 14 after one. She made two free throws to push the lead to five with 18 seconds left and then grabbed the game-sealing defensive rebound with eight ticks remaining.

Team Harrison trailed by 13 at halftime before winning the third 25-15 and the fourth 31-21.

Williams had 13 points, 10 assists and five steals for 451 special points. Sims added 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for 430 special points.

Lavender (293 special points) led Team Brown with 22 points, while Cole (197 special points) was good for 14 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

Team Hawkins over Team Cloud, 90-70

Hawkins dropped 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for 533 special points. Her team trailed by eight at halftime but dominated the second half.

Colson (481 special points) added 20 points and nine assists for the winners. Hawkins was 8-of-8 from the stripe.

Drew Edelman (USC, Israel D-1) led Team Cloud with 289 special points, which came off 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Carrington (3-of-7 from downtown) led the losing squad in scoring with 24 points to go along with seven boards, six helpers and three steals.

Team Hawkins won the turnover margin by nine.

Wednesday

Team Cloud over Team Brown, 85-80

Winning the third quarter by 14 was key for Team Cloud. It trailed by seven after one and by six at the break.

Carrington (401 special points) led the winners in scoring with 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, but it was K. Brown (16 points, 12 rebounds) who registered the most special points (492).

Jantel Lavender (333 special points) posted 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in defeat.

Team Harrison over Team Hawkins, 79-54

Team Harrison led by eight after one and by 22 at the break. Nikki Greene had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals for 581 special points. She was 6-of-7 from the field. Teammate Ty Young (419 special points) scored 14 points as well.

Hawkins had 20 points and eight boards in defeat.