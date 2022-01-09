Filed under:
Jan 6, 2022, 4:00pm EST
January 9
2022 WNBA Free Agency: Dallas Wings
Could the Dallas Wings go after a big star like Diamond DeShields, Myisha Hines-Allen or Tiffany Hayes?
January 9
2022 WNBA Free Agency: Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun likely won’t make any major moves in free agency, but may need to find a solid addition to come in for Briann January, who they might not be able to afford.
January 9
2022 WNBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Sparks
After a disappointing 2021 season, Derek Fisher will be trying to get the Sparks back in contention. What changes will he have to make to the roster for that to happen?
January 6
2022 WNBA Free Agency: Chicago Sky
The Chicago Sky had their best season ever in 2021, winning the WNBA championship. However, the majority of the players are unrestricted free agents so James Wade will have to give an MVP performance as GM if he wants a good shot at back-to-back titles.