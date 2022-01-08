Awesome new Rhyne Howard Rookie of the Year shirt available!

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

RHYNE HOWARD: RHYNE OF THE YEAR

Rhyne Howard ran away with the Rookie of the Year vote: 53 of 56 votes after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks with 85 made threes!

Celebrate her amazing accomplishment

SUE BIRD: FINAL FLIGHT

Sue Bird began her final playoff run with a hot start in Game 1 of a first-round series against the Washington Mystics. She followed that up with 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three and 10 assists in Game 2. The Final Flight is well underway and her Seattle Storm are advancing to the semifinals!

KELSEY PLUM: PLUM DAWG

Celebrate Kelsey Plum’s All-WNBA-caliber season. Her Las Vegas Aces are the No. 1 seed in the WNBA Playoffs!

ALLIE QUIGLEY: 3-POINT QUEEN

Allie Quigley recently won her fourth WNBA 3-point shooting contest and did so in her home city of Chicago.

SYLVIA FOWLES: LEGEND

Sylvia Fowles was in the MVP conversation in 2021 at age 35. She then dunked in her final All-Star game at age 36! Her ability to be one of the best players in the league beyond when people thought she might start to fall off has strengthened her case as the best center the game has ever seen. And we still can’t get over that dunk.

SABRINA IONESCU: TRIPLE-DOUBLE QUEEN

Sabrina Ionescu has tied Candace Parker for most career WNBA triple-doubles with three. She did so with a 31-point triple-double — the highest-scoring one ever — and she has her whole career ahead of her to add more. She had 26 in college; how many will she get in the WNBA?

3-POINT SHOOTING CONTEST 2022

Allie Quigley, Jewell Loyd, Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Plum, Ariel Atkins and Arike Ogunbowale! Choose your favorite 3-point shooter and buy their shirt!

TEAM STEWART VS TEAM WILSON 2022

Amid the skyscrapers of Chicago, the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday. BreakingT has a shirt that you can wear on Sunday and long afterwards to remember the moment. It has an outline of the Willis Tower with Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird’s faces on the top and A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart’s faces on the bottom. Fowles and Bird are legends who are retiring at the end of this season, while Wilson and Stewart were the top two fan vote-getters for the All-Star Game. The left side of the tower (with Fowles and Wilson) represents Team Wilson and the right side (with Bird and Stewart) represents Team Stewart. Below the tower and the faces of the four team captains is a list of the remaining starters and a list of the reserves.

COURTNEY VANDERSLOOT: QUEEN OF THE FOURTH

Courtney Vandersloot is known first and foremost for her distributing. So far in her career, she has dished out assists at a higher rate (6.7 per game) than anyone in the history of the WNBA and she’s led the league in assists per game six times, including the last five seasons in a row. However, she is also a good 3-point shooter, having knocked down 317 triples in her career at a 35 percent clip. This year, she is shooting particularly well from beyond the arc (on pace to break the coveted 40 percent mark for the first time). That includes hitting the game-winning three with a second left for her Chicago Sky vs. the New York Liberty on June 12. There was pressure on for that one because she needed to make it with her team down one. She then broke an 85-85 tie with a three at the buzzer to take down the Minnesota Lynx this past Sunday. In honor of those two clutch shots, breakingT has created a new shirt for Sloot that you should definitely check out.

SABRINA IONESCU: NIGHT NIGHT

Sabrina Ionescu was a hyped-up No. 1 WNBA draft pick, really the most recent one seeing as Rhyne Howard (2022) and Charli Collier (2021) didn’t receive as much hype. In college, Ionescu broke the record for triple-doubles by a male or female NCAA player with 26, became the first player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career, swept the national Player of the Year awards as a senior and led the Oregon Ducks to three Elite Eights, a Final Four and a No. 2 final ranking in 2020, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled. In the WNBA, 2022 has been her first superstar season and she was recently named an All-Star and an All-Star starter for the first time. Ionescu lives for the big shots late in games and with her incredible range she can truly deliver some heartbreaking daggers. When she does, she says “night, night” to her opponents, like Steph Curry does.

CANDACE PARKER: TRIPLE DOUBLE QUEEN

Candace Parker is 6-foot-4, can score in a variety of ways, including the 3-point shot, and is a phenomenal distributing point-forward. So she can rack up the points and assists and, with her height and the lesson from her college coach Pat Summitt that “Offense sells tickets, defense wins games, and rebounding wins championships,” she can rack up the boards. When Swish Appeal measured the highest monster stat scores of players who were still active entering the 2021 season, it was calculated that Parker had the highest score because of her ability to excel in all three categories:

Parker averaged 6.3 assists over 16 games in 2015. That’s what put her over the top on this list. Always known for her versatility, the two-time MVP has also averaged over 10 rebounds twice and over 20 points once.

With two triple-doubles this season, Parker has taken over first place in league history in career triple-doubles with three. She also has seven games with 10-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and nine assists.

GREAT TEAMS

Shirts featuring drawings of each member of the starting fives for three of the most successful teams in recent years are available. There’s the Seattle Storm, who have won two of the last four championships, the Washington Mystics, who won in 2019, and the Las Vegas Aces, who have been in the hunt for a title and are the best team in the league right now.

SUPERSTARS

Jonquel Jones is the reigning MVP and can do it all on offense at 6-foot-6. Arike Ogunbowale is the most electrifying player in the WNBA and you can bet she’ll be in the race for the scoring title year in and year out. Elena Delle Donne has put together an All-Star-caliber season in her return from back issues. Candace Parker is a two-time champion who is still playing at an All-Star level late in her career. A’ja Wilson has looked like the best player in the world at times this year and is a double-double machine. Skylar Diggins-Smith is becoming just as big a superstar as her “Three to See” peers Delle Donne and Brittney Griner and is the best point guard in the game right now. Sue Bird is simply a legend and is chasing her fifth championship.

If you're a fan of one of these superstars

FRESH FACES

Two of the teams who did the best this past offseason were the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. The Mercury added to their big three by adding two more superstars in Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields. The Sky brought in two Belgian phenoms in Emma Meesseman, a star and former Finals MVP, and Julie Allemand, an impressive young player with star potential.

ATLANTA: ERICA WHEELER NEW ATTITUDE

Erica Wheeler was Ms. Clutch for the Los Angeles Sparks last year and was in the All-Star conversation. Now, the Miami native is back in the Southeast, repping the Atlanta Dream.

TREAT WBB LIKE A SPORT

The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions and their head coach, Dawn Staley, is famous for wearing gear with "WBB" written on it. In her latest quote, Staley has called for women's basketball to be treated like a sport.

The 1972 Collection

BreakingT has come up with six new designs, two of which are available in both short sleeve and long sleeve. They are “put women’s sports on TV,” “when women win we all win,” “invest in women’s sports,” “the revolution begins,” “women belong in sports” and “know your worth.” Colors are a creative mix of shades of blue and orange.

Celebrate Title IX as the NCAA Tournament approaches!

SUE BIRD IS BACK

The last time Sue Bird played in a WNBA game, it ended with her doing a postgame interview and exchanging jerseys with Diana Taurasi after her Seattle Storm lost to Taurasi’s Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the playoffs.

We thought that game at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, Wash. might be her last in a league she has been one of the faces of.

However, on Friday it was revealed that Bird is returning to the WNBA and the Storm for the 2022 season, which will be her 19th. She is the all-time WNBA leader in assists and games played and has a shot at reaching 1,000 3-pointers made. She and the Storm have won two championships in the past four seasons and will look to be contenders again this year.

Celebrate the feel-good news that an absolute fan favorite is back!