Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX with breakingT!

The 1972 Collection

BreakingT has come up with six new designs, two of which are available in both short sleeve and long sleeve. They are “put women’s sports on TV,” “when women win we all win,” “invest in women’s sports,” “the revolution begins,” “women belong in sports” and “know your worth.” Colors are a creative mix of shades of blue and orange.

Celebrate Title IX as the NCAA Tournament approaches!

SUE BIRD IS BACK

The last time Sue Bird played in a WNBA game, it ended with her doing a postgame interview and exchanging jerseys with Diana Taurasi after her Seattle Storm lost to Taurasi’s Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the playoffs.

We thought that game at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett, Wash. might be her last in a league she has been one of the faces of.

However, on Friday it was revealed that Bird is returning to the WNBA and the Storm for the 2022 season, which will be her 19th. She is the all-time WNBA leader in assists and games played and has a shot at reaching 1,000 3-pointers made. She and the Storm have won two championships in the past four seasons and will look to be contenders again this year.

