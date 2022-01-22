Triple Threat Podcast: Russell Westbrook, Grizzlies and racism in the NFL

Russell Westbrook had 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals on Friday in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Orlando Magic. He was 8-of-17 from the field. However, in three games from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12 he shot a combined 8-of-40 from the field, opening the door for the Bonnet Gang (Trisity Miller, Juanita Anderson and Chauny Powell) to talk about his struggles.

In this episode of the Triple Threat Podcast, which is called “You Ain’t Got the Answers, Man,” the crew dissects the Russell Westbrook situation. Powell, a big Westbrook supporter, suggests that maybe people are being too hard on him. She also predicts that he’ll get it together, which he did on Friday.

Hear Miller talk about “The Russell Westbrook Experience” and whether or not Russ still needs to be at that level in order for the Lakers to win. Hear Powell bring up the fact that he has had to play “like six different roles.” Also, Anderson points out that Russ isn’t the only issue.

However, would Buddy Hield or Ben Simmons have been a better fit in LA than Russ? That gets discussed too.

Also, Memphis won 11-straight games from Dec. 26 to Jan. 13. Hear Miller talk about her Grizzlies.

Plus, is Jayson Tatum overrated or someone who could one day be the “perfect wing”? And a couple controversies to address: Kyrie Irving/Nassir Little and Devin Booker telling the Toronto Raptor to move.

After NBA talk, the gang gets into WNBA free agency, discussing the coring of Kahleah Copper and how the Aces need to build around A’ja Wilson and not anyone else.

Later, there’s more serious discussions about the mistreatment of Black coaches in the NFL, COVID, inflation and the minimum wage (there’s no such thing as unskilled labor!).

But, to keep things light, there’s some “And Just Like That” and Chipotle thoughts thrown in.

You can listen to the full episode below: