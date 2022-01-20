Athletes Unlimited is kicking of its inaugural women’s basketball season next Wednesday and Girls Talk Sports TV with Khristina Williams will have you covered with a live watch party, as well as Instagram takeovers, weekly mailbags and articles on AUProSports.com throughout the first weekend of action.

Williams is a 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30: Sports selection and introduced Girls Talk Sports TV as a top-notch women’s basketball outlet in 2018 with the hopes of increasing female influence in sports media. The outlet now has 23.5K followers across Instagram and Twitter and Williams has 20K.

Williams also discusses all sorts of women’s basketball topics on “Women Sports Wednesday” on Spotify Greenroom.

“I’m excited for this new digital partnership between Girls Talk Sports TV and Athletes Unlimited for the inaugural season,” Williams said. “This new partnership not only shows how important it is to invest in women’s sports, but also what can happen when you empower those telling the stories.”

Jasmine Baker, Greydy Diaz, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Victoria Jacobi are other basketball journalists who will be providing content during the opening weekend.

Reigning WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams and scoring machine Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever are among the WNBA representatives in the Athletes Unlimited league. Lexie Brown (Chicago Sky), DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun), Natasha Cloud (Washington Mystics), Kiki Harrigan (Seattle Storm), Isabelle Harrison (Dallas Wings), Tianna Hawkins (Atlanta Dream), Jantel Lavender (Indiana Fever), Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm) and Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) will also be participating. Lavender and Sims are former All-Stars.

The season will be held in Athletes Unlimited Arena at the Sport Center of Las Vegas. You can catch the games on FOX Sports, CBS Sports Network, Bally Sports and Athletes Unlimited digital channels. International media partners will also be available.

You can buy tickets to the games at AUProSports.com.