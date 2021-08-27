Players of the New School podcast

1 Total Update SinceFollow this stream
Aug 27, 2021, 8:00am EDT
August 27
Players of the New School: Rachel Galligan and Doshia Woods
Players of the New School is now a podcast! In her first episode, women’s sports culturalist Jasmine Baker takes the show on the road to Denver. She ate pancakes and chatted with breaking news queen Rachel Galligan about competing against Shams. Baker also spoke with University of Denver head coach Doshia Woods, discussing her first season, the challenges of COVID and the new era in women’s basketball.