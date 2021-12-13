A’ja Wilson is set to appear on Tuesday morning’s (11 a.m. ET) new episode of “Cold as Balls,” a show where movie star Kevin Hart interviews athletes while in ice tubs. A preview clip shows Wilson talking about winning MVP and dealing with life in the wubble.

Hart mentions Wilson being an “advocate for mental health,” which is something many in the women’s basketball world are familiar with. Wilson wrote “Dear Black Women” for The Players’ Tribune in March and in that open letter she discussed her experience with panic attacks and putting too much pressure on herself to not be seen as vulnerable.

In the clip with Hart, Wilson touches on not having her full support system available to her in the wubble and the issue of athletes needing to be treated like people, an issue that tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has also touched on.

Interested to find out more of what Wilson had to say? Check out Tuesday’s episode of “Cold as Balls” on the LOL Network YouTube channel, the Cold As Balls Facebook page or Hart’s Facebook page!