 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: A’ja Wilson to appear in ‘Cold as Balls’ with Kevin Hart and talk mental health

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson is featured in Tuesday's episode of “Cold as Balls” with movie star Kevin Hart. Wilson is a known mental health advocate and she touches on the subject while in an ice tub being interviewed by Hart.

By Zack Ward
2021 WNBA Semifinals - Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson
Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

A’ja Wilson is set to appear on Tuesday morning’s (11 a.m. ET) new episode of “Cold as Balls,” a show where movie star Kevin Hart interviews athletes while in ice tubs. A preview clip shows Wilson talking about winning MVP and dealing with life in the wubble.

Hart mentions Wilson being an “advocate for mental health,” which is something many in the women’s basketball world are familiar with. Wilson wrote “Dear Black Women” for The Players’ Tribune in March and in that open letter she discussed her experience with panic attacks and putting too much pressure on herself to not be seen as vulnerable.

In the clip with Hart, Wilson touches on not having her full support system available to her in the wubble and the issue of athletes needing to be treated like people, an issue that tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has also touched on.

Interested to find out more of what Wilson had to say? Check out Tuesday’s episode of “Cold as Balls” on the LOL Network YouTube channel, the Cold As Balls Facebook page or Hart’s Facebook page!

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...