Women’s basketball world reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse ‘not guilty’ verdict

Natasha Cloud tweeted and Alysha Clark and A’ja Wilson retweeted in an effort to speak out against the ‘not guilty’ verdict issued to Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people in August of 2020 during the unrest surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake.

By Zack Ward
Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America
Natasha Cloud is known for her activism against gun violence.
Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

On Friday, the women’s basketball community was again forced to respond to a lack of justice. Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges at the conclusion of his murder trial. Rittenhouse killed two people in Kenosha, Wis. amid the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020, but the jury ruled that he acted in self-defense.

The unrest in Kenosha on at that time was over a police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, seven times when there was no need. It led to Black Lives Matter protests and Rittenhouse armed himself with an AR-15-style rifle to and drove in from Antioch, Ill.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr summed up the way many people felt about Rittenhouse’s “not guilty” verdict when he said Friday that the verdict has the United States “treading down a dangerous path.”

Of course, the women’s side of the sport had a lot to say as well, which comes as no surprise. When the Jacob Blake shooting occurred, the Washington Mystics led the entire WNBA to sit out in protest.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, who was not with the team in 2020 because she was sitting out the season to fight for social justice, Mystics forward Alysha Clark, who was on the Seattle Storm in 2020, and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson:

Natasha Cloud:

Alysha Clark retweeted:

A’ja Wilson retweeted:

