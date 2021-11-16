Asia Durr cleared to play basketball again

On Monday night New York Liberty guard Asia Durr announced that she has been cleared to play basketball again. This announcement comes nearly 11 months after it was revealed that Durr’s career was in jeopardy because she was a COVID long-hauler who survived the virus but didn't completely recover.

On IG Live, @A_Hooper25 just announced that she has officially been CLEARED to play basketball again! She has missed the past two #WNBA seasons while suffering the long-hauler effects of COVID. Incredible news for Asia, for the @nyliberty, and for basketball fans. #OwnTheCrown pic.twitter.com/m1FoQIvYJz — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) November 16, 2021

Durr was featured on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” and described an awful situation where she was feeling extreme fatigue, one of the symptoms felt by long-haulers.

In the piece, Durr said:

There’s days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up, ,,, And then there’s days where I’m like, ‘I just have to stay in the bed,’ and you just feel like you got hit by a bus.

It was unknown if Durr would ever recover let alone have the sustained energy to play competitive basketball again. But on Monday, Durr said she has gone through “extensive” testing and that her heart is healthy enough for her to play again.

Durr was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 8, 2020. The Liberty announced on July 7, 2020 that she would be sitting out the 2020 WNBA season. She then missed an opportunity to play overseas in France and missed the 2021 WNBA season as well after the revelation that she was a long-hauler.

Durr was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft and averaged 9.7 points per game over the course of 18 games as a rookie. A hip injury prevented her from playing in more games. She played college basketball at the University of Louisville. With 2,485 points, she is second all-time in points scored in the Cardinals’ storied history.