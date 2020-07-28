‘Three Up, Three Down’ Fantasy Hub

Filed under:
May 24
Three Up, Three Down: Jefferson resurrects WNBA career
Veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson looks revitalized after signing with the Minnesota Lynx. She’s one of the 2022 season’s early examples of potential waiver wire pickups who can help you win your fantasy basketball league.
May 17
Three Up, Three Down: Rhyne Howard, Queen Egbo making names for themselves
Rhyne Howard has gotten off to a hot start to her WNBA career, and fantasy managers are reaping the rewards. She’s not the only 2022 rookie who has impressed so far, though.
May 10
Three Up, Three Down: Cloud, Young among opening weekend’s best
We’re back for another summer of WNBA fantasy basketball! As always, we look at three players who should be on your fantasy basketball radar, as well as three whose production has been disappointing thus far.
September 14, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Vivians capitalizing on tighter Fever rotation
The Indiana Fever have just a few games remaining in a disastrous 2021 season. A handful of players — Victoria Vivians, in particular — have been making the most of Indiana’s frustrating situation.
September 7, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Cloud, Gray playing key roles in playoff hunt
There are just two WNBA postseason spots yet to be clinched, so for fantasy basketball fans, it’s important to know how teams in the hunt will be distributing their minutes. Teams like the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings, while they’ve been frustrating for much of 2021, have a few names that are fantasy must-plays.
August 31, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Wings’ confusing frontcourt situation
The Dallas Wings remain one of the more frustrating teams in the WNBA for fantasy basketball players, as inconsistent rotations make it difficult to assess which Wings players to roll out there on any given day. Isabelle Harrison, Charli Collier, and Awak Kuier are all names to keep an eye on.
July 13, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Clarendon leading Lynx into break
The WNBA is officially on hold until mid-August as athletes around the world prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. A lot can change between now and then, so here are some fantasy basketball options to monitor when the league resumes.
July 6, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: McBride, Lynx heating up
One of the Minnesota Lynx’s major free agent acquisitions, Kayla McBride has been shooting well from the field lately, and it’s contributed to a four-game Lynx winning streak. Is it a sign to pick up McBride in fantasy basketball?
June 29, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Brionna Jones holding it down for Sun
Jonquel Jones’ temporary leave of absence could have spelled doom for the Connecticut Sun, but they’ve steadied the ship thanks in large part to Brionna Jones. Her tenacious paint scoring and rebounding embodies what has made Connecticut a successful basketball team in 2021.
June 22, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Plaisance experiencing career renaissance for Mystics
The Washington Mystics are hurting right now, and Theresa Plaisance has been pressed into a larger role than the team had initially expected of her. Fortunately for the Mystics — and fantasy basketball owners — Plaisance has stepped up to the challenge.
June 15, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Parker returning to form for Dream
A positive COVID-19 test forced Cheyenne Parker to miss the start of the 2021 WNBA season, but she’s since rejoined the Atlanta Dream and has steadily been getting her legs back. Expect Parker to be one of the more valuable fantasy basketball forwards for the remainder of the season.
June 8, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Coffey racking up defensive stats
The shorthanded Los Angeles Sparks have turned to Nia Coffey as their power forward, and she’s responded by playing the best basketball of her WNBA career. Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics’ Myisha Hines-Allen recently put up one of the season’s biggest stat lines, and she’ll have plenty more to offer fantasy basketball owners.
June 1, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Young benefitting from Aces absences
International basketball events have created interesting roster situations for several WNBA teams and have given certain players an opportunity to carry more of a load for their respective rosters. The Aces’ Jackie Young is one of those players.
May 25, 2021
Three Up, Three Down: Hiedeman, Mabrey thriving in larger roles
At the start of every fantasy basketball season, there are two things experienced fantasy basketball participants want to know: which players are going to have larger-than-expected roles and what the season-long outlook is for those players. We answer those questions pertaining to the first handful of games of the 2021 WNBA season.
September 9, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Power forwards heating up the WNBA
The 2020 WNBA regular season is wrapping up, which means many players’ fantasy value is now dependent on where their respective teams are in the standings. There are a few frontcourt players, in particular, who should be at the top of your fantasy basketball shopping list.
September 1, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Sabally finds her footing
Though still trying to establish an identity, the Dallas Wings are on the cusp of a playoff spot. Satou Sabally is starting to put it all together, which has left her fantasy owners grinning from ear to ear.
August 25, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Opportunities arise in Dallas, Washington
As the 2020 WNBA season passes its halfway point, injuries are beginning to take their toll. This means more playing time — and more fantasy value — for players like Marina Mabrey, Stella Johnson and Kahleah Copper.
August 11, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Scoring guards igniting around WNBA
A handful of the WNBA’s top scoring guards are off to a good start in 2020. Ahead of the pack is the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell, whose increased scoring efficiency is raising her fantasy value.
August 4, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Bonner shoulders heavy burden for the Sun
The Connecticut Sun are off to a poor start, but it isn’t any fault of DeWanna Bonner. She’s been one of the best players in the WNBA — and in WNBA fantasy basketball — during 2020’s initial handful of games.
July 28, 2020
Three Up, Three Down: Fantasy implications from the WNBA’s opening weekend
If you’re playing WNBA fantasy basketball during this 2020 season, chances are the recent performances of Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen caught your eye.