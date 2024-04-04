Because this week has a brought a flood of women’s college basketball news, here’s a special edition of “Around the NCAAW,” highlighting the latest happening from across the sport ahead of the Final Four.

Women’s March Madness viewership, tickets prices sky rocket

Monday night’s national championship rematch between Iowa and LSU was the most-watched women’s college basketball game of all time.

Monday night's rematch between @IowaWBB & @LSUwbkb scores as the MOST-WATCHED WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME ON RECORD



12.3M viewers

Most-watched college basketball game EVER on ESPN platforms



More details to come...#NCAAWBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/55FU8C1NwD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 2, 2024

Expect the Final Four games also to attract big numbers, as the average price of admission to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the national semifinals is $2,323, according to data collected this week. Last year, a Final Four ticket averaged $400.29.

The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the women's NCAA Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. https://t.co/oDvCyzgSxi — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) April 3, 2024

Clark, Brink and Staley take Naismith Awards

On Wednesday, the winners of the Naismith Awards were announced.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named the Naismith Player of the Year for the second season in a row; she’s also the 10th player to win the award in back-to-back seasons and the first to do so since UConn’s Breanna Stewart won three-consecutive awards from 2014 to 2016. On the honor, Clark said:

To be a two-time recipient of the Naismith Trophy is truly humbling. Being selected as this season’s honoree is truly special with the number of talented and skilled players across the country. I want thank my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point.

Breaking news!



Congratulations to Caitlin Clark for earning the @jerseymikes Women's Naismith Player of the Year title! With her sights set on the Final 4, she's ready to take on the next challenge. #jerseymikesnaismith #gohawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ivorIdzKDm — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) April 3, 2024

Stanford’s Cameron Brink is the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. The three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year is the first Stanford player to receive the award, which was established in 2018. On the award, Brink said:

It’s an incredible honor to be named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. It may be an individual award, but it’s a testament to all the people who have poured into me, not only this season but throughout my career at Stanford—my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. I wouldn’t be where I am without them, and I am extremely grateful for all their love and support.

What are some of the highlights of your college career?#DPOYNaismith | @StanfordWBB pic.twitter.com/yDaI8zf4fK — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) April 3, 2024

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins the Naismith Coach of the Year Award for the third-straight season, and for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Staley emphasized that the honor is a collective achievement, sharing:

Being named the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year is always an honor and always the work of every coach, every person on our staff. When we first brought this team together last summer, I don’t think any of our staff would have predicted the position this particular group of young women have put us in this week. But we all stuck with it; we adapted to what our players were capable of at each step in their development. And the result has been one of the most fun seasons I’ve had in my coaching career, and I credit our players for that, for showing us that there’s more than one path toward a goal.

Our 2024 @wernerladderco Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Dawn Staley (@dawnstaley) delivered an amazing speech after being named the winner for the third consecutive year #WernerLadderNaismith | @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/t0fYsqqlqL — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) April 3, 2024

Wooden Award finalists, All Americans announced

Caitlin Clark also headlines the list of finalists for the Wooden Award, which honors the most outstanding player in nation. Clark received the award last season, while fellow nominee Paige Bueckers of UConn won in 2021.

The other finalists are Stanford’s Cameron Brink, USC’s JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. The five finalists were named to the Wooden All-American Team, along with Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, LSU’s Angel Reese and UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards.

Upcoming Final Four participants Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers headline the five-player finalist list for the Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding player in women's college basketball. https://t.co/wK1P5upbfE — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) April 2, 2024

AP honors go to Clark, Staley

Yet more trophies for Caitlin Clark and Dawn Staley.

The AP Player of the Year award goes to Clark for the second-straight season, with the Iowa superstar receiving 35 of 36 votes. Cameron Brink earned the only other vote. Staley is the AP Coach of the Year for the second time, with 27 of 35 votes. USC’s Lindsay Gottlieb, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Oregon State’s Scott Rueck each received two votes.

BREAKING: Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the AP Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/No7Ht4D0JK — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) April 4, 2024

Dawn Staley, coach of the undefeated South Carolina women's basketball team, is the AP Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/I4xwYjhVGY — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) April 4, 2024

Illinois captures inaugural WBIT championship

Congratulations to the Illinois Fighting Illini, the inaugural winners of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament!

With Illinois down 32-29 at halftime after a nine-point second quarter, senior guard Makira Cook scored 22 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, helping the Illini runaway from Villanova and win the first WBIT championship on Wednesday night, 71-57. Illinois entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, while Villanova was the tournament’s top seed.

Cook was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, averaging 21 points over the Illini’s five-game run to the title. On Wednesday night, senior guard Genesis Bryant added 17 points, with senior forward Kendall Bostic contributing a 15-point and 15-rebound double-double.

FEELS GOOD TO BE A CHAMPION #ElevateTheGame pic.twitter.com/paa1QCHO5E — Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (@wbitwbb) April 4, 2024

Cardoso, Reese to be welcomed to the W

Five of the aforementioned Wooden All Americans have chosen to forgo their extra year of college eligibility and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese recently joining the already-declared Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Aaliyah Edwards. Elizabeth Kitley, who exhausted her eligibility, also is in the April 15 draft.

While Cardoso announced her intentions via a standard social media post, Reese made her announcement in style, literally. On Wednesday, the SEC Player of the Year revealed her future plans through an article in Vogue.

Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese

Cameron Brink

Kamilla Cardoso

Rickea Jackson

Aaliyah Edwards

Jacy Sheldon

Charisma Osborne

Alissa Pili



Headed to the WNBA. April 15. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 3, 2024

The WNBA is ready to welcome the 2024 rookie class, as evidenced by the “Welcome to the W” ad campaign. The ‘90s-themed spots are: “No Shade” starring the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, “Rookie O’s” with the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and “The Future,” a fortune teller spoof.

No Shade! Meant to give Rookie’s a thicker skin when they get to league



Block out the hate on Monday, April 15th! pic.twitter.com/xUHcHIUT2F — WNBA (@WNBA) March 30, 2024

On Thursday, the WNBA released the final list of players who have filed for inclusion in the 2024 draft.

The full list of players who have declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft so far.



Players whose teams are still active in the @marchmadnesswbb tournament have 48 hours following the conclusion of their final game to declare for the draft. pic.twitter.com/oWfCbxbBEo — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) April 4, 2024

Boston to join ESPN’s NCAA studio show

The No. 1 pick in 2023 WNBA Draft and the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever, is set to join ESPN’s studio crew during the Final Four. Through the tournament’s first two weekends, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike have provided vibrant, on-point analysis, with Elle Duncan serving as host.

So blessed to be working with this fantastic group this weekend.!! Always thankful https://t.co/HFd4bCCv8P — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 3, 2024

Tennessee fires Kellie Harper

A 108-52 record, four third place conference finishes, five-straight NCAA Tournament berths and two Sweet 16s. Most coaches who compile such a record over their first five seasons in charge of a college basketball program would be signing an extension.

But not at Tennessee.

The recent women’s basketball boon has not reverberated from Rocky Top, as was the case the other times the sport has penetrated the national consciousness. And that appears to have been a problem, with Tennessee athletic director Danny White announcing on Monday that women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper has been fired.

In firing Kellie Harper, Tennessee sends message to whoever takes over @LadyVol_Hoops: Recruit better, make Final Four. Those are expectations. Far from easy, but bar is set. https://t.co/GQrLU8kOg8 — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) April 1, 2024

In a half decade in Knoxville, Harper accumulated a steadily-solid-but-not-spectacular track record. At moments, it seemed like the Lady Vols were on the cusp of returning to the days of lore, but a combination of untimely injuries and an absence of a little luck conspired to prevent Tennessee for climbing back up the Summitt.

Kara Lawson, who played for the Lady Vols from 1999 to 2003 and has restored the women’s basketball program at Duke, stands out as a natural, desirable candidate. After firing the well-liked Harper, the expectation has to be that Tennessee will lure a big, sport-shaking name to Knoxville, not unlike what LSU did when enticing Kim Mulkey to jump from Waco to Baton Rouge in 2021.

Some of Kellie Harper's first words at the helm of #LadyVol basketball, to some of her last.



Harper complied a 108-52 record through five years, continued Tennessee's status of never missing an NCAA Tournament, made two Sweet 16s & had four third-place SEC finishes. pic.twitter.com/9l1HiuklHx — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) April 2, 2024

Virginia Tech hires Megan Duffy

Megan Duffy is the new head coach at Virginia Tech. After five seasons at Marquette, where she led the Golden Eagles to three NCAA Tournaments, Duffy takes over for the departed Kenny Brooks, signing a six-year contract.

Accomplished player

Proven winner

Inspirational leader



Welcome to Hokie Nation @CoachMeganDuffy



️ » https://t.co/kSGK7jONCu pic.twitter.com/i4JgoGPcN1 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 3, 2024

More portal madness

Before Duffy’s hiring, more familiar faces already had announced that they would be leaving Blacksburg, which, thus far, is the epicenter of transfer portal quakes.

Hokies’ star point guard Georgia Amoore put her name in the portal, opting not to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Amoore indicated that she does not want coaches to contact her, leading to speculation that she intends to join Kenny Brooks at Kentucky.

NEW: Georgia Amoore has entered the transfer portal! pic.twitter.com/6bKsY3z96c — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 1, 2024

Virginia Tech freshman Clara Strack, who ably filled in for Elizabeth Kitley after her season-ending injury, also has entered the portal with the “do not contact” designation.

Late breaking transfers tremors began to emanate from Baton Rouge, where grad guard Hailey Van Lith has entered the portal. Van Lith, who transferred to LSU from Louisville last offseason after also considering South Carolina and Stanford, has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal after one season at LSU, per @ChantelJennings. pic.twitter.com/1hTqAbDQsB — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 4, 2024

To keep up with the portal comings and goings, check out Talia Goodman’s women’s basketball transfer portal tracker at The Next.

Ole Miss hire sparks criticism

On Wednesday, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced that former Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman would be joining her staff as an assistant coach.

In 2021, an investigation by The Athletic alleged that Hillsman mistreated players, with nine players recounting incidents of threatening, vulgar behavior. Hillsman resigned as the university began an internal investigation.

Ole Miss women’s basketball announced Quentin Hillsman as an assistant coach on Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s staff.



A former player called it "sickening."@ChantelJennings on Hillsman's hiring despite the investigation and resignation from Syracuse ⤵️https://t.co/zACGsxNdxW pic.twitter.com/g885oqG05w — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) April 4, 2024

Chantel Jennings, one the lead reporters for The Athletic’s investigation, shared that a former Syracuse player described the hiring of Hillsman as “So sickening.”

NCAA addresses tourney errors, changes

The success of this year’s NCAA Tournament has been pockmarked by a few, seemingly avoidable errors and incidents. Speaking to ESPN, Lynn Holzman, vice president of NCAA women’s basketball, acknowledged the tournament’s issues, including:

a lack of available accommodations in Spokane, WA that forced teams to stay in Couer D’Alene, ID, where members of Utah’s team and traveling party were subjected to racist slurs and symbols. (An ongoing police investigation has found an audio recording in which the repeated usage of a slur is audible).

one of the 3-point lines on the court at the Moda Center in Portland, OR being nine inches shorter than the other.

a referee with a master’s degree from Chattanooga being removed during the first-round game between Chattanooga and NC State.

referees forcing Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo to miss minutes of game time to remove a nose ring she had worn throughout the season and through the tournament’s first two rounds.

Really good stuff here from ⁦@DanMurphyESPN⁩ who spoke to Lynn Holzman about the errors that have marred this year’s tournament, in addition to NCAA plans to reevaluate first/second round games on campus - earlier than expected https://t.co/z4FXuF3k6O — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) April 3, 2024

Scheduled to review potential changes to the event in 2025, the reevaluation has been expedited to this summer. Holding the first two rounds of the tournament on campus sites and having two, rather than four, regional sites are among the formatting considerations the NCAA will review.