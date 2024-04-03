There is a revitalized interest in women’s basketball, with sky-high ratings, swirling social media buzz and money to be made. Some of this interest comes from those who hadn’t watched the sport prior and may not be aware of the greatness that preceded the current moment.

One example of that greatness: former North Carolina Tar Heel Charlotte Smith. Thirty years ago, Smith solidified her place in basketball history when she hit a memorable buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the 1994 NCAA national championship game, putting North Carolina over Louisiana Tech, 60-59.

It is a moment that is still being replayed and Smith relishes in hearing people share their memories with her. “It feels like it was yesterday and I think the memory of that moment has been kept alive,” she said in a phone interview to Swish Appeal.

Now, her story is being told in a newly-released short documentary titled Finding Balance, produced by I Am Second. In the documentary, Smith goes into detail about growing up in a family that prioritized morality and values above all else. Along the way, she developed a huge love for sports and, inspired by Michael Jordan, she hit the hardwood and decided to attend North Carolina.

Smith also wanted to follow in the footsteps of legends such as Georgeann Wells, who helped to redefine the game and became the first woman to dunk in a women’s college basketball game in 1984. In addition to hitting the historic buzzer beater, Smith was an All-American and the second woman in NCAA history to dunk in a game, doing so in a 113-58 North Carolina victory over North Carolina A&T.

In our research, we came across this picture of the second woman to dunk in NCAA WBB history, Charlotte Smith.



No. 23, Carolina Blues, Air Jordan pose... Wow!



Her Twitter handle is, appropriately, @exdunker



( : @EBONYMag) pic.twitter.com/5LXFkgSSPi — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) December 14, 2020

But because of how history tends to operate, where some stories get told and others don’t, Smith is adamant that her place amongst those barrier breakers has yet to be well-established. She said:

I think oftentimes, and I’ve seen in this coverage of female dunkers...I feel my time is left out of the conversation and people may say her dunks weren’t as impressive. I think it is something that is to be recognized, valued and appreciated.

All seemed good during her tenure at Chapel Hill from 1991-1995, but inside, as she shares in the film, there was something missing. Coming from a family that had a strong spiritual foundation, she wondered whether she was doing right by God. It would take time, but she would get reacquainted with her faith through regular Bible readings and putting scriptures in the lockers of her teammates. Eventually, she allowed that to carry her through the next stages of her career.

The WNBA did not come around until 1997, so after graduation Charlotte played pro basketball in Italy. She then joined the Colorado Xplosion of the American Basketball League (ABL) from 1996-1997. She would go on to be drafted by the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting in 1999, playing there for five seasons.

Smith now is the head coach at Elon University, a position she has held since 2011. In her first season, she set the record for most wins by a first-year head coach. In 2017, she was named the CAA Coach of the Year as Elon won their first CAA regular season title, first CAA conference title and secured a spot in that year’s NCAA tournament.

Another milestone for @exdunker! That’s 200 career wins for our @ElonWBasketball head coach after a 45-44 victory over Campbell on Friday night. Congrats Coach Smith!! pic.twitter.com/es6A9XY26A — Rising Phoenix (@EURisingPhoenix) January 13, 2024

Now in the midst of a women’s basketball renaissance, Smith recognizes its meaningfulness and hopes that more stories will be told. “I am overwhelmed and grateful for the coverage of women’s sports right now,” she said. “The history of women’s sports needs to be documented.”

She also has a message to anyone who may get derailed by those who rely on sexism to bash women’s sports, but, in the end, will be proven wrong by history. “You are always gonna have negative people and naysayers and you have to realize that they are in the minority and not the majority,” she said.