Even as the regular season winds down, the action, announcements, achievements and more from across women’s college basketball have not slowed. Here are the most notable happenings from Monday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Mar. 3.

Second top 16 reveal headlined by S. Carolina, OSU, Stanford and UCLA

On Thursday, the second top 16 reveal from the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee was announced, with No. 8 UCLA joining No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Stanford as a No. 1 seed. UCLA replaced No. 13 Colorado as a top seed, an indication of committee’s continued belief in the strength of the Pac-12. Riding a 10-game winning streak, No. 5 Virginia Tech, the regular season ACC champs, would seem to have had reason to protest the committee’s evaluation. However, the Hokies failed to show themselves worthy of a No. 1 seed, falling to No. 17 Notre Dame on Thursday night and Virginia on Sunday. (The Fighting Irish made a strong statement for top 16 consideration, following up their upset of the Hokies by running away from No. 22 Louisville on Sunday.)

No. 1 seeds

1. South Carolina, 2. Ohio State, 3. Stanford, 4. UCLA

UCLA validated their rise to the top line, blowing out Arizona State and Arizona for five-straight wins. The committee also appears to be giving the Bruins credit for their authoritative mid-December victory over Ohio State in Columbus. Since then, the Buckeyes had been blazing hot, with the regular season Big Ten champs compiling a resume deserving of a No. 1 seed with 15-straight wins before falling to Iowa on Sunday. South Carolina, unsurprisingly, claimed the No. 1 overall spot. The Gamecocks then closed out their second-straight undefeated regular season with wins over Arkansas and Tennessee, giving Dawn Staley’s squad 47-straight wins over SEC opponents. Stanford’s recent home loss to Arizona did little to dampen the standing of the regular season Pac-12 champions. The Cardinal wrapped up the regular season in style in Cameron Brink’s home state, edging Oregon State before trouncing Oregon.

No. 2 seeds

5. Virginia Tech, 6. Texas, 7. Iowa 8. USC

On the cusp of a No. 1 seed in the first top 16 reveal, Iowa firmly is a No. 2 seed. On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes again romped over a lesser conference foe in Minnesota; on Sunday, they avenged their January loss to Ohio State with a Senior Day win. USC, winners of nine of their last 10 games, maintained a spot on the second line. Friday night, the Trojans survived a double-overtime scare from upset-hungry Arizona before enjoying an easier time against Arizona State on Saturday. Despite losing to Oklahoma—and losing out on a shot at the regular season Big 12 title—on Wednesday, the committee respected Texas’ season-long resume, as the Longhorns have won eight of their last nine games after walloping BYU in their regular-season finale. Virginia Tech, as referenced above, missed an opportunity to make a statement after a potential No. 1 seed snub, although losing to Notre Dame in South Bend is not a severe blemish. Of greater concern for the Hokies is their Sunday loss to Virginia, which included Elizabeth Kitley exiting in the third quarter due to an apparent non-contact knee injury.

No. 3 seeds

9. LSU, 10. UConn, 11. NC State, 12. Oregon State

Despite rising five spots since the first reveal, LSU has made a case for an even higher rise, closing out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak with easy dubs over Georgia and Kentucky. UConn and Oregon State held steady as third seeds. For the Huskies, their stable status is a product of taking care of business against mostly overmatched Big East opponents. Although the Beavers have suffered several recent losses, those came in close contests against high-quality Pac-12 opponents. NC State was the second-biggest faller since the initial reveal, losers of back-to-back games before sneaking by No. 19 Syracuse in overtime on Thursday and finally gaining separation against Wake Forest on Sunday.

No. 4 seeds

13. Colorado, 14. Indiana, 15. Gonzaga, 16. Oklahoma

Gonzaga and Oklahoma joined the top 16, replacing Kansas State and Louisville. The regular season WCC champion Zags, with only two losses and a win over Stanford, earned enough respect from the committee, while the regular season Big 12 champion Sooners, owners of a sweep of the more highly-regarded Longhorns, likewise received recognition. However, their claim to a top 16 seed—and the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament—might have been short-lived, as Oklahoma fell to suddenly-spunky Kansas on Saturday. Colorado’s top 16 spot also appears shaky. Although the Buffs have a strong season-long resume, they’ve sputtered of late, although their stretch of four-straight losses all came against ranked opponents. The results, nevertheless, made Colorado the biggest faller from the first to the second top 16 reveal. The Buffaloes finally returned to the win column on Thursday by defeating Washington, but stumbled yet again on Saturday against Washington State. Indiana maintained a No. 4 seed, a likely result of their recent, disparate results: a disappointing loss to Illinois and a rollicking win over Iowa. Since then, the Hoosiers closed their regular season with wins over Northwestern and Maryland.

If the tournament started today, these would be the top 16 teams in the bracket!#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/0VqBQmEvJi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) February 29, 2024

Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch List

On Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced the 40 players on the 2023-24 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch List. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is the USBWA’s national player of the year. Caitlin Clark won last year’s award and again is favored to capture the honor. The winner will be announced during the Final Four.

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

Meghan Andersen, Fairfield

Raegan Beers, Oregon State

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Madison Booker, Texas

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Tayla Brugler, St. Joseph’s

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Kaitlyn Chen, Princeton

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

Lauren Gustin, BYU

Madison Hayes, NC State

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State

MacKenzie Holmes, Indiana

Abbey Hsu, Columbia

Kiki Iriafen, Stanford

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Aziaha James, NC State

Deja Kelly, North Carolina

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Kate Martin, Iowa

Cotie McMahon, Ohio State

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Lucy Olsen, Villanova

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Alissa Pili, Utah

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Angel Reese, LSU

Rachael Rose, Wofford

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

JuJu Watkins, USC

Laura Ziegler, St. Joseph’s

Forty standout women's players named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and All-America Watch List; Ballots headed to members today. https://t.co/eB2Te2yDZu pic.twitter.com/V8nxpipPMg — U.S. Basketball Writers Association (@USBWA) February 27, 2024

Outstanding individual performances

Despite playing nearly 30 games and rising early or staying late for countless practices, all while fulfilling academic responsibilities, players from across women’s college hoops are showing no signs of wearing down. These players, among others, are finishing the regular season strong:

It took only one half of hoops for Caitlin Clark to become the all-time leading scorer in high-major college basketball history, passing Pete Maravich with 18 first-half points. The Hawkeye superstar finished with 35 points on Senior Day as No. 6 Iowa evened their season series with No. 2 Ohio State with the 93-83 win. Will we get a third round in the Big Ten Tournament?

HISTORY MADE… again @CaitlinClark22 of @IowaWBB is the NCAA DI all-time leading scorer surpassing a 54-year mark set by the legendary Pete Maravich of @LSUBasketball! @marchmadnesswbb | https://t.co/pXw59Uj42C pic.twitter.com/PSQQv8lYTg — NCAA (@NCAA) March 3, 2024

Local gal Cameron Brink unleashed a 20-20 game on No. 11 Oregon State on Thursday, with the senior forward and Beaverton native leading No. 4 Stanford to the 67-63 win with 25 points and 23 boards.

A 23-point and 12-rebound double-double from freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo propelled No. 17 Notre Dame to the upset of No. 5 Virginia Tech, 71-58, on Thursday. Along the way, Hidalgo broke the ACC freshman scoring record. On Sunday, she added 26 more points to her mark, spurring the Fighting Irish to the 74-58 win over No. 22 Louisville. She finishes the regular season with 689 total points, as well as a nation-leading 141 steals.

This is so incredibly funny from Hannah Hidalgo



Makes the big defensive play

Hits the staredown

Then snaps out of it and starts apologizing



She’s the best pic.twitter.com/Fc6r9r9nuh — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) March 1, 2024

On Thursday, fifth-year senior wing Rickea Jackson led Tennessee to a win that strengthens their tournament resume, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the 75-66 victory over Texas A&M. The Lady Vols, led by Jackson, did their best to spoil No. 1 South Carolina’s perfect regular season on Sunday, eventually coming up short by a score of 76-68. Jackson powered the Lady Vols with 29 points and eight rebounds, providing further evidence of why she’s a top WNBA Draft prospect.

In her second game back from a broken finger, TCU senior big Sedona Prince resumed her double-double ways, with 29 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-52 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Diamond Johnson did it yet again, with the Norfolk State senior guard scoring a career-high 32 points in a Monday win over Morgan State, 79-49. She added five boards and four steals. Her running mate, junior forward Kierra Wheeler, finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Y’all didn’t know she’s a professional dancer pic.twitter.com/oPF831Egvm — Norfolk State Women’s Basketball (@NorfolkStateWBB) February 27, 2024

Bethune-Cookman junior guard Kayla Clark had a 13-point and 13-rebound double-double in Monday’s win over Alabama State, 84-43. Six of the 5-foot-4 Clark’s boards were offensive, while she also stuffed the stat sheet with five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Kayla hit her with the HESI



Cats up BIG as we near the end of the third.



https://t.co/rK6sMzfGMF# | # pic.twitter.com/NQYugwsxti — Bethune-Cookman WBB (@BCUWBB) February 26, 2024

No. 14 Indiana stomped Northwestern on Tuesday behind a loud game from grad big Mackenzie Holmes, who finished with 28 points and nine boards in the 84-64 win. Holmes showed off all the refinement that Eric Nemchock described in his WNBA Draft profile.

It's a Mack Attack pic.twitter.com/NnNchy0FgN — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 28, 2024

Senior center Taiyanna Jackson secured a 29-point and 10-rebound double-double in Kansas’ Wednesday win over UCF, 65-53. Jackson grabbed seven offensive boards, while also blocking four shots. Jackson is second in the nation in blocks and blocks per game. On Senior Day on Saturday, Jackson posted another double-double as the Jayhawks upset No. 20 Oklahoma, 83-74. Freshman guard S’Mya Nichols busted out with a career-high 29 points to lead Kansas.

New career high for Ms. Jackson pic.twitter.com/FIiTGhrv1E — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) February 29, 2024

S'Mya Nichols | 29 PTS | Career high pic.twitter.com/Y2kqHcuM0o — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 3, 2024

On Friday, senior guard Abbey Hsu kept Columbia alive in a tightly-contested race with Princeton for the regular season Ivy League crown, leading the Lions over Brown, 77-62, with a 28-point and 10-rebound double-double. On Saturday, Hsu and Columbia got a back-to-back win, besting Yale, 76-50.

Debora Dos Santos, a junior forward from Rio de Janeiro, starred in San Francisco’s overtime win over Saint Mary’s on Thursday, 78-74. She posted a 29-point and 12-rebound double-double, along with three steals and a block.

Deb at the buzzer!



USF 37, SMC 29 | End of 3rd Quarter#USFDons | #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/4JR7oOO5XH — San Francisco Women's Basketball (@USFDonsWBB) March 1, 2024

No. 23 Creighton solidified their second spot in the Big East standings, nearly dropping 100 points on Xavier for the 99-57 Senior Night win. Senior forward Emma Ronsiek led the Blue Jays with 25 points, seven assists, five boards and four blocks.

Ladies and Gentlemen, a Top 10 scorer in Creighton Women's Basketball history, Emma Ronsiek. Take a bow @RonsEmma #GoJays pic.twitter.com/SYtajmVB3l — Creighton Women’s Basketball (@CreightonWBB) February 28, 2024

Santa Clara sophomore guard Tess Heal, cousin of former WNBA first-round draft pick Shyla Heal, showed off her hoop genes on Saturday, scoring 40 points in a win over Pacific, 85-77. While tying the program record for points in a single game, Heal also tossed seven assists.

Southern Illinois junior guard Laniah Randle earned her third double-double of more than 30 points on Saturday, dropping 32 points on Bradley as she also grabbed 14 rebounds in the 70-54 victory.

Laniah Randle makes the free throw to keep the dawgs rolling!

Q2 | #Salukis : 30, Bradley : 17 pic.twitter.com/OBjEycapVn — Saluki Women's Hoops (@SIU_WBasketball) March 2, 2024

In a Big West overtime battle between UC Irvine and Long Beach State on Saturday, junior guard Deja Lee gave Irvine the eventual edge, going 5-for-6 from 3 as she scored a career-high 29 points in the 86-76 win. She also contributed five assists, four rebounds, four rebounds and a block.

'EATERS WIN!!!



DJ with a career-high 29 points and MJ finishes with 20 points/12 rebounds for her second-straight double-double! #TogetherWeZot | #StillHungry pic.twitter.com/3dnHUn88IO — UCI Women's Basketball (@UCIwbb) March 3, 2024

More conference champs!

Last week, we recognized the 11 teams that already had secured regular season conference championships. Since then, Virginia Tech (ACC), Ohio State (Big Ten) and South Dakota State (Summit League) became the sole champions of their conferences. Joining these teams as regular season conference champs: Maine (AEC), Richmond (A-10), Oklahoma (Big 12), Cleveland State (Horizon League), Drake (MVC), Lamar (Southland), Marshall (Sun Belt), Sacred Heart (NEC). Eastern Washington also has earned a share of the regular season Big Sky title.

No Summit League team has ever run the table in back-to-back seasons. .#GoJacks pic.twitter.com/Y7F1WJCtuU — Jackrabbit WBB (@GoJacksWBB) March 2, 2024

: - @SpiderAthletics // #OneRichmond

️ - First Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title for the program.

️ - First title since 1990-91 pic.twitter.com/MT1L3d7M9N — Richmond Women’s Basketball (@SpiderWBBall) March 2, 2024





Oklahoma is the champion of the Big 12 conference!#BoomerSooner ☝️ pic.twitter.com/nQksbwg1eY — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 29, 2024

CHAMPIONS @DrakeWBB clinches the regular season title for the 10th time in program history, their first since 2019‼️#ValleyHoops pic.twitter.com/EegBSq0pn0 — MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 2, 2024

Proud is an understatement. This @SacredHeartWBB team is SPECIAL. They PLAY FOR and BELIEVE IN each other. No one deserves it more ❤️ https://t.co/eaBFqcMl7i — Coach Jess Mannetti (@jmnetter33) March 3, 2024

International students deserve equal access to NIL opportunities

Even as last week’s ruling by a federal judge in Tennessee suggests we are entering a wilder NIL world, it’s worth remembering that not all athletes are able to benefit from a potential bonanza of inducements.

International students are prohibited from signing direct NIL endorsements, only permitted to make money through passive NIL deals. Attention has been redirected to the situation of international students due to UConn senior Aaliyah Edwards signing a NIL deal with Adidas Canada. However, she has resisted speaking publicly about it for fear of jeopardizing her student visa.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards signed an NIL contract with Adidas Canada but wasn’t allowed to speak with reporters for fear that promoting the deal might jeopardize her student visa. Unlike Paige Bueckers, Edwards can't actively participate in U.S. endorsements. https://t.co/CqWDGPrxAA — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 28, 2024

Edwards, who has yet to determine if she will return to UConn to exercise her extra year of eligibility or enter the WNBA Draft, has admitted that money could sway her decision. Maybe a little bit,” Edwards said. “It’s a little influence. But it’s really about the team.”

Connecticut senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both of whom have pressed for increased compensation for college athletes, are aware of international students’ NIL disadvantage. Blumenthal has introduced legislation that would create a narrow carve out within the F-1 visa so international student-athletes could sign NIL deals. When introducing the legislation, Blumenthal said:

Their blood, sweat, and tears are equally deserving of monetary reward as other student-athletes. The current visa system puts them at risk of losing their legal status here if they earn any NIL money. This provision is deeply unfair and demonstrably outdated, and must be reformed, as our legislation would do.

A look ahead

The conference tournaments for the Power Six conferences begin this week. The ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC Tournaments begin on Wednesday. The Big 12 Tournament tips on Thursday, and the Big East Tournament starts on Friday. Finals for the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC Tournaments are on Sunday, with the Big East and Big 12 wrapping up the following Monday and Tuesday, respectively.