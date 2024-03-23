Sixteen more games are on the 2024 NCAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, Mar. 23, beginning with No. 11-seed Green Bay vs. No. 6-seed Tennessee at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Here are three games to keep a closer eye on:

Do we get an expected upset?

The No. 5-seed vs. No. 12-seed game is a popular upset to predict every year. It usually pairs a mediocre team from a Power Five conference against a talented team from a mid-major; this combo can lead to an upset.

We WILL be ready



NCAA First Round

No. 5 Oklahoma

Bloomington, Ind. #Raining3s pic.twitter.com/xOv9uAxCwJ — FGCU Women's Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) March 18, 2024

This year that gives us No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast against No. 5-seed Oklahoma at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN News. As the numbers and standings indicate, I’m still siding with the Sooners, but eyebrows will be raised, and I’m curious to see if the upset materializes.

It’s JuJu Watkins time

It should be light work for freshman phenom JuJu Watkins and No. 1-seed USC, playing what is essentially a home game, against No. 16-seed Texas A&M-CC on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. ET. But, I’ve said every Trojan game is must-see television, and this game falls into that category.

I asked Cheryl Miller if there's anything she wishes she had known during her freshman year at USC that she'd like to now share with JuJu Watkins.



What followed was a really great moment between the two.



My full interview with Cheryl & JuJu is out now: https://t.co/4O0V7CxSEr pic.twitter.com/Nf8CfT17L1 — Sean Hurd (@seanahurd) March 21, 2024

How will Watkins start off in her March Madness debut? Will she be nervous? Have a slow start? Can Texas A&M-CC give USC any problems at all or will it just be a Trojan showcase? Regardless, I will be watching to witness either greatness on display or an upset taking place.

Spirit of competition

On paper, No. 9-seed Princeton and No. 8-seed West Virginia are both evenly matched. It’s the luck of the draw that pits them against each other in the first round at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. And, it’s honestly a shame. In a different scenario, I could see both advancing to the second round.

Only one will, however, as they will face each other from the jump. Whoever wins will undoubtedly be a tough team for No. 1-seed Iowa to beat in the second round. This game has the potential of not just being Saturday’s best, but possibly of becoming one of the more memorable games of the entire tournament. Don’t miss it.

Game information

No. 11-seed Green Bay (27-6) vs. No. 6-seed Tennessee (19-12)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC How to watch: ESPN

No. 14-seed Jackson State (26-6) vs. No. 3-seed UConn (29-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT How to watch: ABC

No. 13-seed Fairfield (31-1) vs. No. 4-seed Indiana (24-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN How to watch: ESPN2

No. 9-seed Michigan (20-13) vs. No. 8-seed Kansas (19-12)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: ESPN News

No. 15-seed Kent State (21-10) vs. No. 2-seed Notre Dame (26-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN How to watch: ESPN

No. 14-seed Chattanooga (28-4) vs. No. 3-seed NC State (27-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC How to watch: ESPNU

No. 16-seed Holy Cross (21-12) vs. No. 1-seed Iowa (29-4)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA How to watch: ABC

No. 11-seed Arizona (18-15) vs. No. 6-seed Syracuse (23-7)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT How to watch: ESPN2

No. 12-seed FGCU (29-4) vs. No. 5-seed Oklahoma (22-9)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN How to watch: ESPN News

No. 16-seed Texas A&M-CC (23-8) vs. No. 1-seed USC (26-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: ESPN

No. 10-seed Marquette (23-8) vs. No. 7-seed Ole Miss (23-8)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN How to watch: ESPNU

No. 9-seed Princeton (25-4) vs. No. 8-seed West Virginia (24-7)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA How to watch: ESPN2

No. 10-seed UNLV (30-2) vs. No. 7-seed Creighton (25-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: ESPN News

No. 13-seed UC Irvine (23-8) vs. No. 4-seed Gonzaga (30-3)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA How to watch: ESPN2

No. 15-seed California Baptist (28-3) vs. No. 2-seed UCLA (25-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: ESPN 2

No. 12-seed South Dakota State (27-5) vs. No. 5-seed Utah (22-10)