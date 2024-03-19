Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 18, 2024, 8:00am EDT
Mar 18, 2024, 8:00am EDT
-
March 19
S. Carolina-LSU III for the national title?
Swish Appeal is sharing our best (and possibly worst) bracket predictions for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Here’s Cat Ariail’s bracket.
-
March 18
2024 NCAAW Tournament bracket overview
South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Here’s how the rest of the 68-team field shook out.