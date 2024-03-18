South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, with Iowa, USC and Texas also securing No. 1 seeds.
The No. 2 seeds are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA. UConn, LSU, NC State and Oregon State received No. 3 seeds. The No. 4 seeds will be Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas State and Virginia Tech. All teams with a top-four seed will host first- and second-round games on campus before advancing to the regional sites in Albany, NY or Portland, OR.
THE. BRACKET.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
: https://t.co/trJOJfc2X7#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nb9T5HbcK4
Here’s a quick overview of the 68-team field:
Albany 1 Region
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Indiana
- Oklahoma
- Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- Marquette
- Texas A&M
- FGCU
- Fairfield
- Eastern Washington
- Kent State
- Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
The ALBANY 1 region❗️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/y5cQaIcNxC— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
Albany 2 Region
- Iowa
- UCLA
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Louisville
- Creighton
- West Virginia
- Princeton
- UNLV
- MTSU
- Drake
- Portland
- Rice
- California Baptist
- Holy Cross/UT Martin
The ALBANY 2 region❗️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JmYTK4zEAk— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
Portland 3 Region
- USC
- Ohio State
- UConn
- Virginia Tech
- Baylor
- Syracuse
- Duke
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Richmond
- Auburn/Arizona
- Vanderbilt/Columbia
- Marshall
- Jackson State
- Maine
- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
The PORTLAND 3 region❗️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nqIHN71B74— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
Portland 4 Region
- Texas
- Stanford
- NC State
- Gonzaga
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Green Bay
- South Dakota State
- UC Irvine
- Chattanooga
- Norfolk State
- Drexel
The PORTLAND 4 region❗️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/B1ILrUyFGD— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 18, 2024
Loading comments...