South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, with Iowa, USC and Texas also securing No. 1 seeds.

The No. 2 seeds are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA. UConn, LSU, NC State and Oregon State received No. 3 seeds. The No. 4 seeds will be Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas State and Virginia Tech. All teams with a top-four seed will host first- and second-round games on campus before advancing to the regional sites in Albany, NY or Portland, OR.

Here’s a quick overview of the 68-team field:

Albany 1 Region

South Carolina Notre Dame Oregon State Indiana Oklahoma Nebraska Ole Miss North Carolina Michigan State Marquette Texas A&M FGCU Fairfield Eastern Washington Kent State Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Albany 2 Region

Iowa UCLA LSU Kansas State Colorado Louisville Creighton West Virginia Princeton UNLV MTSU Drake Portland Rice California Baptist Holy Cross/UT Martin

Portland 3 Region

USC Ohio State UConn Virginia Tech Baylor Syracuse Duke Kansas Michigan Richmond Auburn/Arizona Vanderbilt/Columbia Marshall Jackson State Maine Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Portland 4 Region