2024 NCAAW Tournament: South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas earn No. 1 seeds

South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Here’s how the rest of the 68-team field shook out.

By Cat Ariail
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 ACC Women’s Tournament - Notre Dame vs NC State
The 68-team field is set. What team will win it all?
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, with Iowa, USC and Texas also securing No. 1 seeds.

The No. 2 seeds are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and UCLA. UConn, LSU, NC State and Oregon State received No. 3 seeds. The No. 4 seeds will be Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas State and Virginia Tech. All teams with a top-four seed will host first- and second-round games on campus before advancing to the regional sites in Albany, NY or Portland, OR.

Here’s a quick overview of the 68-team field:

Albany 1 Region

LSU v South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks are the No. 1 seed in the Albany 1 Region, and the No. 1 overall seed.
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images
  1. South Carolina
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Oregon State
  4. Indiana
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Nebraska
  7. Ole Miss
  8. North Carolina
  9. Michigan State
  10. Marquette
  11. Texas A&M
  12. FGCU
  13. Fairfield
  14. Eastern Washington
  15. Kent State
  16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

Albany 2 Region

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament - Championship
The Iowa Hawkeyes are the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region.
Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
  1. Iowa
  2. UCLA
  3. LSU
  4. Kansas State
  5. Colorado
  6. Louisville
  7. Creighton
  8. West Virginia
  9. Princeton
  10. UNLV
  11. MTSU
  12. Drake
  13. Portland
  14. Rice
  15. California Baptist
  16. Holy Cross/UT Martin

Portland 3 Region

NCAA Womens Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship
The USC Trojans are the No. 1 seed in the Portland 1 Region.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  1. USC
  2. Ohio State
  3. UConn
  4. Virginia Tech
  5. Baylor
  6. Syracuse
  7. Duke
  8. Kansas
  9. Michigan
  10. Richmond
  11. Auburn/Arizona
  12. Vanderbilt/Columbia
  13. Marshall
  14. Jackson State
  15. Maine
  16. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Portland 4 Region

Iowa State v Texas
The Texas Longhorns are the No. 1 seed in the Portland 2 Region.
Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
  1. Texas
  2. Stanford
  3. NC State
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Utah
  6. Tennessee
  7. Iowa State
  8. Alabama
  9. Florida State
  10. Maryland
  11. Green Bay
  12. South Dakota State
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Chattanooga
  15. Norfolk State
  16. Drexel

