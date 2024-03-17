This week’s edition of “Around the NCAAW” debuts a day early, setting the stage before tonight’s NCAA Women’s Selection Special at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Final conference tournaments

The final, four automatic bids to the NCAA Tournaments will be determined today:

Patriot: No. 3-seed Boston University vs. No. 1-seed Holy Cross (12 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network) NEC: No. 2-seed Le Moyne vs. No. 1-seed Sacred Heart (12 p.m. ET, ESPNU/ESPN+) MVC: No. 3-seed Missouri State vs. No. 1-seed Drake (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+) CAA: No. 7-seed Drexel vs. No. 1-seed Stony Brook (CBS Sports Network)

Dancing reservations confirmed

Congrats to the following teams for winning their conference’s tournament and securing their spot in the NCAA Tournament: Rice (AAC), Maine (AEC), FGCU (ASUN), Eastern Washington (Big Sky), UC-Irvine (Big West), MTSU (C-USA), Princeton (Ivy), Fairfield (MAAC), Kent State (MAC), Norfolk State (MEAC), UNLV (MWC), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (SLC), Jackson State (SWAC) and California Baptist (WAC).

This will never get old!



The Eagles are for the 7th straight year!!#Raining3s pic.twitter.com/wETT7C3Xth — FGCU Women's Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) March 17, 2024

Dominance from start to finish@MT_WBB become one of two teams to complete an undefeated CUSA Women’s Basketball season!#NoLimitsOnUs pic.twitter.com/6IVLatHDoQ — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 17, 2024

For the first time since 2002, the Kent State Golden Flashes are your MAC Women's Basketball Tournament CHAMPIONS @KentStWBB | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/7Hl424ZVRQ — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 16, 2024

Good night from the -peat Champs pic.twitter.com/7QSSV3AcOa — UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) March 14, 2024

THEE 2024 SWAC CHAMPIONS



The Jackson State women’s basketball program notches it’s ninth SWAC title with a 68-44 win over Alcorn State! This marks the third title in the @CoachTReed’s era #TheeILove | #SWACWBB | #GoJSUTigersWBB pic.twitter.com/i6nBYX2U93 — Jackson State Women’s Basketball (@GoJSUTigersWBB) March 16, 2024

In addition to the above teams, the following teams have automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning their conferences’ tournament: Notre Dame (ACC), Richmond (A-10), UConn (Big East), Presbyterian (Big South), Iowa (Big Ten), Texas (Big 12), Green Bay (Horizon), UT Martin (OVC), USC (Pac-12), South Carolina (SEC), Chattanooga (SoCon), South Dakota State (Summit), Marshall (Sun Belt) and Portland (WCC).

In total, there are 32 automatic bids, with the 36 more at-large bids to be determined by the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

It's day 4 with the NCAA DI Women's Basketball Committee and @autumnjohnsontv sits down with vice chair @sportydelta to talk about the bracket and upcoming tournament!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9uUZOQa092 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 17, 2024

More individual conference honors

All NCAA Division I conferences have revealed their end-of-season award winners. Congrats to these standout players and coaches from across the NCAAW landscape who were recognized over the past week.

Players of the Year:

MTSU’s Savannah Wheeler (C-USA), Columbia’s Abbey Hsu (Ivy), Fairfield’s Janelle Brown (MAAC), Toledo’s Sophia Wiard (MAC), Norfolk State’s Kierra Wheeler (MEAC), Drake’s Kate Dinnebier (MVC), UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young (MWC), Lamar’s Akasha Davis (SLC), Florida A&M’s Ahriahna Grizzle (SWAC) and California Baptist’s Chloe Webb (WAC).

Coaches of the Year:

FIU’s Jesyka Burks-Wiley (C-USA), Columbia’s Megan Griffith (Ivy), Fairfield’s Carly Thibault-DuDonis (MAAC), Toledo’s Tricia Cullop (MAC), Norfolk State’s Larry Vickers (MEAC), Drake’s Allison Pohlman (MVC), New Mexico’s Mike Bradbury (MWC), Lamar’s Aqua Franklin (SLC), Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed (SWAC) and California Baptist’s Jarrod Olson (WAC).

Freshmen of the Year:

Liberty’s Asia Boone (C-USA), Penn’s Mataya Gayle (Ivy), Fairfield’s Meghan Andersen (MAAC), Buffalo’s Kirsten Lewis-Williams (MAC), Howard’s Tyana Walker (MEAC), Belmont’s Jailyn Banks (MVC), UNLV’s Amarachi Kimpson Wilson (MWC), Nicholls State’s Britiya Curtis (SLC), Alabama A&M’s Kaylah Turner (SWAC) and Abilene Christian’s Payton Hull (WAC).

Defense Players of the Year:

MTSU’s Anastasiia Boldyreva (C-USA), Princeton’s Ellie Mitchell (Ivy), Siena’s Elisa Mevius (MAAC), Ball State’s Nyla Hampton (MAC), Coppin State’s Laila Lawrence (MEAC), Drake’s Anna Miller (MVC), New Mexico’s Aniyah Augmon (MWC), Southeastern’s Jalencia Pierre (SLC), Jackson State’s Angel Jackson (SWAC) and Stephen F. Austin’s Destini Lombard (WAC).