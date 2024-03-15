Five WNBA Draft prospects to watch during the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is the ultimate goal for many collegiate players, and for those with professional aspirations, the high-pressure games mean even more. For many, it’s not only the last go-around with their respective programs, but also their last chance to prove themselves to teams scouting for the upcoming WNBA Draft.

You already know names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but there are plenty more players with big-game potential who will be participating in March Madness. Some are from big programs and some are from mid-majors, but they’ll all be competing in the same tournament, and they’ll all have the same opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are just a handful of names to know as we approach college basketball’s biggest time of year.

Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse Orange)

The fifth all-time leading scorer in Division I history, Fair has had a tremendous collegiate career, essentially carrying Buffalo for three seasons before leading an immediate turnaround at a troubled Syracuse program. Not many players have gotten up more 3-pointers than Fair (9.4 attempts per game), and being able to shoot the long ball when defenders go under screens is definitely a WNBA-level skill—especially for smaller guards like Fair (5-foot-5) who have the quickness to attack the basket against more aggressive defenses. Fair is no stranger to playing hero in big moments, and she’ll get one last opportunity to impress during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Marquesha Davis (Ole Miss Rebels)

Davis’ primary role for Ole Miss—locking down the competition’s top perimeter scorers—isn’t one that generally draws a lot of fanfare, but it’s likely going to be what puts her on the radar of WNBA teams. One of the SEC’s longest and toughest wing players, Davis personified the defensive-minded approach that made the Rebels a successful regular-season team. But she’s capable of making athletic finishes around the basket, too, averaging a team- and career-best 14.6 points per game as a fifth-year senior. If Ole Miss is to make an NCAA Tournament run, it won’t be without a significant contribution from Davis.

Nika Mühl (UConn Huskies)

A list of Huskies all-time with 600 career assists:



Moriah Jefferson

Diana Taurasi

Jennifer Rizzotti

Renee Montgomery



and now, Nika Mühl

We already know that the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be Mühl’s last, as the UConn point guard announced that she’d be leaving school this spring. Though the Huskies have never been short on star power during Mühl’s tenure, resulting in her typically being a low-to-mid-usage player, her steadiness shouldn’t be overlooked; she’s led UConn in assists as an upperclassman and has had her best offensive season as a senior, shooting 57 percent on 2-pointers and 41.3 percent from 3-point range. UConn won’t be able to rely solely on Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards during the NCAA Tournament like it did for much of its Big East schedule, and any contributions Mühl makes as a tertiary option will be magnified in the high-stakes environment.

Jaylyn Sherrod (Colorado Buffaloes)

Doing it on both sides of the ball



All Pac-12 and All-Defensive Team honors for @JaylynSherrod!

Sherrod has made quite a name for herself during five seasons at Colorado, and the Buffaloes have won at least 22 games three years in a row. A high-octane lead guard who has recorded nearly a third of her offensive possessions in transition (Synergy Sports), Sherrod is good for several highlight-reel finishes at the rim every game, and she’s also racked up 2.2 steals per game or more in three of her five seasons at Colorado. Sherrod’s game is tailor-made for the big stage, and if she plays well in the NCAA Tournament, she’ll win over fans and WNBA coaches alike.

Quinesha Lockett (Toledo Rockets)

A three-time All-MAC first-teamer and the 2022-23 MAC Player of the Year, Lockett excels at getting to the basket off the dribble. She’s averaged at least four free throw attempts per game in each of the last four seasons and has a knack for making big shots, as evidenced by Toledo’s upset of Iowa State in last year’s NCAA Tournament, when Lockett led all scorers with 24 points. March is when mid-major stars get the chance to show the country what they can do, and if Toledo can pull off another first-round victory as an underdog, it will reflect well on the Rockets’ best player.