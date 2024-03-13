Let’s check in on the latest conference tournament champions.

Huskies top Hoyas for fourth-straight Big East Tournament title

Although depleted, a 22nd Big East Tournament was never in doubt for No. 1-seed UConn, triumphing 78-42 over No. 6-seed Georgetown in Monday night’s championship game.

In the semifinals, UConn senior Aaliyah Edwards suffered a “way broken” nose, joining the Huskies’ already long injured list. But, UConn still had redshirt junior Paige Bueckers. The Big East Player of the Year and Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament was masterful in UConn’s three tournament wins: 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks vs. Providence in the quarterfinals; 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks vs. Marquette in the semifinals; 27 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and five blocks vs. Georgetown in the final.

Bueckers’ brilliance and an unrelenting team defense delivered another trophy to Storrs. That combination, with Edwards back in the lineup, could be quite dangerous in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s most recent Bracketology projection has the Huskies as a No. 3 seed.

For the Hoyas, making the conference tournament final was an achievement, a testament to how the team came together to honor former head coach Tasha Butts, who lost her battle with breast cancer in October. After the game, senior Graceann Bennett had high praise for interim head coach Darnell Haney, who, as Bennett revealed, is slated to become the program’s permanent head coach.

Graceann Bennett with an update on Coach Darnell Haney. #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/hCDcD7orVo — Patrick Waring (@WaringPatrick) March 12, 2024

Texas triumphs in the Big 12

Last season, the Cyclones bettered the Longhorns in the Big 12 Tournament title game. This year? No. 2-seed Texas got revenge on No. 4-seed Iowa State on Tuesday night. Suffocating defense and the shotmaking of freshman Madison Booker, named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, led the Longhorns to the 70-53 win and the program’s third Big 12 Tournament title. Will they also receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Who else is going dancing?

Congratulations to these mid-major conference tournament champs that have punched their ticket to the Big Dance!

Atlantic 10: Richmond

Big South: Presbyterian

Horizon League: Green Bay

OVC: UT Martin

The first ticket to the NCAA Tournament is officially PUNCHED by @UTMartinWBB!#MartinMade | #OVCit pic.twitter.com/LDdAJNyPoA — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) March 9, 2024

SoCon: Chattanooga

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: Marshall

WCC: Portland