No. 4 Stanford consistently has been the best team in the Pac-12 and, thanks to their 81-67 victory against Arizona State, they have claimed the conference title. The victory on Senior Night was an example of why Stanford has been so elite; you had Kiki Iriafen scoring 22 points and Cameron Brink with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Despite the title being secured for the prestigious program, there is plenty to still play for in the final week of regular season action in the Pac-12. No. 11 Oregon State, No. 7 USC and No. 8 UCLA all have the same conference record, and both the conference standings and AP ranking absolutely will be impacted by the wins and losses in these final moments of the conference.

With this being the last regular season week of Pac-12 action, it’s highly recommended that you watch as much as possible. Here are the key matchups heading into the final week:

Oregon State’s last big game

Stanford may not have as much at stake in Thursday’s game against Oregon State, but it would be a huge win for the Beavers. Oregon State could earn a No. 2 finish in the conference and jump up to finish as a top-10 team in the nation.

The Queen of Corvallis



Talia von Oelhoffen joined @AdamsonAshley to talk about her massive game winner, @BeaverWBB's goals for the rest of the season, and more. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sKXNTbCFBc — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 23, 2024

Oregon State will need a big game from Talia von Oelhoffen to beat Stanford. She’s averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. They’ll need all that and more to beat Stanford, even with the Cardinal having the regular season title secured and essentially running out the rest of the season.

Watch as much Jaylyn Sherrod as possible

The No. 13 Colorado Buffaloes were the surprising team of the season in the Pac-12, but that’s cooled off significantly, with them currently on a four-game losing streak, losing to four ranked teams in the conference.

Jaylyn Sherrod is QUICK pic.twitter.com/6QGFm45sue — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 24, 2024

Still, with Jaylyn Sherrod at the helm, the Buffaloes will be a tough team to play in March. She has been a firecracker offensively, able to get hot quickly and wreak havoc on her opponents. As long as Sherrod is on the floor, Colorado always has a chance of beating anyone and pulling off an upset.

They should be in the driver’s seat for a win on Saturday versus Washington State, but the game should be circled by all Pac-12 aficionados; it’s an opportunity to see Sherrod dominate in regular-season action one last time. Also, depending on whether Oregon State, UCLA, or USC drop games, there could be a chance the Buffaloes climb up the standings.

Game information

Washington State (17-12, 6-10) vs. No. 18 Utah (20-8, 10-6)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 5:00 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT How to watch: Pac 12 Network

No. 7 University of Southern California (21-5, 11-5) vs. Arizona (16-12, 8-8)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, AZ

No. 8 UCLA (22-5, 11-5) vs. Arizona State (11-17, 3-13)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ

Washington (15-12, 5-11) vs. No. 13 Colorado (20-7, 10-6)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, CO

No. 4 Stanford (24-4, 13-3) vs. No. 11 Oregon State (22-5, 11-5)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, OR

California (16-12, 6-10) vs. Oregon (11-18, 2-14)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10:00 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR

No. 7 University of Southern California (21-5, 11-5) vs. Arizona State (11-17, 3-13)

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, AZ

Washington (15-12, 5-11) vs. No. 18 Utah (20-8, 10-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 2:00 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT

California (16-12, 6-10) vs. No. 11 Oregon State (22-5, 11-5)

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, OR

Washington State (17-12, 6-10) vs. No. 13 Colorado (20-7, 10-6)

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, CO

No. 4 Stanford (24-4, 13-3) vs. Oregon (11-18, 2-14)

When: Saturday, Mar. 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR How to watch: Pac 12 Network

No. 8 UCLA (22-5, 11-5) vs. Arizona (16-12, 8-8