Head coach Dawn Staley and No. 1 South Carolina have signed, sealed and delivered an eighth SEC regular season championship to Columbia. In their final two games, South Carolina is not so much competing against Arkansas and Tennessee—but against history.

The historical markers on the line for the Gamecocks include:

undefeated regular season for the second-straight year

undefeated in conference play for the fourth time in program history

47-consecutive SEC wins

31-consecutive road wins

55-consecutive wins over unranked opponents

so proud of my team !! job not finished yet tho !! — Breezyyy (@breezyhalll) February 23, 2024

Beyond South Carolina, the order of the SEC’s top four—the teams that will earn a double bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament—is undetermined. But, barring some craziness, there is a pretty clear outline of how things will shake out.

No. 9 LSU should claim the No. 2 seed, setting themselves up for a rematch with South Carolina in the final of the SEC Tournament. The Lady Tigers, however, have shown themselves susceptible to slow starts against lesser opponents. LSU should crush Georgia and Kentucky, the 13th and 12th teams in the conference standings, finishing the season with eight-straight wins and looking fearsome ahead of the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Likewise, it will be a disappointment if Ole Miss does not finish third in the conference. The Rebels appear to be peaking at the right time, something they can further prove with dominating wins at Kentucky and over Arkansas. That’d give the Rebels six-straight wins.

Four wins in a row... Don't let the Rebs get hot



NEXT ➡️ Kentucky pic.twitter.com/GODxxqv4Jg — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) February 27, 2024

The fourth spot in the standings—and the final double bye in the SEC Tournament—is where things get a bit more interesting, with Tennessee and Alabama both in contention for the favored No. 4 seed. Tennessee currently owns the edge, but, as the Lady Vols close out the season against the Gamecocks in Columbia, it seems safe to assume that they will add at least one more loss to their ledger. On Thursday, Tennessee hosts Texas A&M, a team that beat the Lady Vols in College Station in mid-January. So Alabama, which defeated Tennessee and thus owns the tiebreaker, remains very much alive for No. 4. Bama meets Florida on Thursday before ending the regular season at Texas A&M. It will be the Tide’s first matchup with both teams.

Before the final week of the regular season tips off, here’s where things stand in the SEC:

Game information

Texas A&M Aggies (18-9, 6-8) vs. Tennessee Lady Vols (16-10, 9-5)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, TN How to watch: SEC Network

Ole Miss Rebels (20-7, 10-4) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (11-17, 4-10)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY How to watch: SEC Network+

Florida Gators (14-12, 5-9) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-8, 8-6)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL How to watch: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Commodores (20-8, 7-7) vs. Missouri Tigers (11-16, 2-12)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO How to watch: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9, 7-7) vs. Auburn Tigers (17-10, 6-8)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, AL How to watch: SEC Network+

No. 1 South Carolina (27-0, 14-0) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (18-11, 6-8)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR How to watch: SEC Network

No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers (24-4, 11-3) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-15, 3-11)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stegman Coliseum in Athens, GA How to watch: ESPN2

Tennessee Lady Vols (16-10, 9-5) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (27-0, 14-0)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC How to watch: ESPN

Auburn Tigers (17-10, 6-8) vs. Florida Gators (14-12, 5-9)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL How to watch: SEC Network

Kentucky Wildcats (11-17, 4-10) vs. No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers (24-4, 11-3)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA How to watch: SEC Network

Georgia Bulldogs (12-15, 3-11) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (20-8, 7-7)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN How to watch: SEC Network+

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-8, 8-6) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (18-9, 6-8)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, TX How to watch: SEC Network+

Missouri Tigers (11-16, 2-12) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9, 7-7)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS How to watch: SEC Network+

Arkansas Razorbacks (18-11, 6-8) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (20-7, 10-4)