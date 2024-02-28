On Sunday, No. 5 Virginia Tech not only won their 10th-straight game, but also a share of the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history. With one more win, the Hokies will be the lone holders of the regular season title trophy.

Virginia Tech closes out the season at No. 17 Notre Dame on Thursday and at Virginia on Sunday. It will be the Hokies first game against the Irish, while they defeated their in-state rivals on Feb. 1. Both teams are spunky enough to give the Hokies a test, but it’d be surprising if either has enough to take down Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore and company.

If Virginia Tech twice stumbles, which team could become co-champions? No. 19 Syracuse. The surprising Orange, led by all-time super scorer Dyaisha Fair, are one of the best stories of the season. To keep their title hopes alive, Syracuse must overcome No. 12 NC State on the road on Thursday. Regardless of what happens, the Orange already have earned a top-four seed, which gives them a double bye to quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack were in position to contend for the regular season crown until they suffered back-to-back losses at North Carolina and Duke last week. After hosting Syracuse on Thursday, NC State finishes the regular season against Wake Forest. With a pair of wins, the Wolfpack can rise from the No. 3 seed, their current spot, to the No. 2 seed.

Notre Dame currently claims the No. 4 seed, which would earn them the final double bye in the ACC Tournament. However, as noted above, the Irish face an incredibly tough test versus Virginia Tech on Thursday before closing out the season against No. 22 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals also remain in contention for a top-four seed. They meet Florida State on Thursday, another team that has a shot of securing a top-four finish. The Seminoles will end the season at home against Clemson.

In short, a lot remains at stake in the ACC, with multiple teams in position to earn a more advantageous seed in the ACC Tournament. Here’s how the standings look before the final week of regular season games:

