We are entering the ultimate week of Big 12 basketball, and so much still needs to be decided. The biggest game of the week, without question, is between the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (7 p.m. ET). Texas is just one game behind Oklahoma with two games remaining for both teams.

The other two teams currently in the top four in the conference standings—meaning they would earn a bye until the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament—are the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats in third and the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers in fourth. Both teams have winnable games coming up and should be able to maintain their positions. But at this point of the season, no game is easy and execution is key.

Here’s a closer look at these four teams and their upcoming matchups:

Get ready for a Red River showdown

Texas consistently has performed well all season long, and they will have a chance at finally catching up to Oklahoma on Wednesday. To do that, they’ll need Madison Booker to carry this team to victory—something she’s done night in and night out all year.

Booker is averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Against ranked teams, however, she raises her game by averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. If she can put up numbers like that versus Oklahoma, Texas will have a chance of winning this matchup on the road.

BOOM



with her 9th 20 point game of the season#HookEm | @MaddiewitdaB_ pic.twitter.com/akjA7zDp9r — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 24, 2024

The Sooners, on the other hand, are in the driver’s seat and control their fate. They have home court, are a game ahead in the standings and already beat the Longhorns earlier this season. In that game, Texas’ Booker did have a monster game, scoring 29 points, but the Sooners brought it with a true team effort from their starters, with all five players scoring in double figures.

Another effort like that will secure the win and the Big 12 title, but a lot has changed since that matchup—and Texas knows what’s at stake. Fans should get the popcorn ready because this one will entertain regardless of the outcome.

WVU, K-State can close out the season strong

West Virginia has an easier end to the regular season, playing the 13-14 Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Tuesday, Feb. 27 (7:30 p.m. ET). The Mountaineers have had two rough losses against Kansas State and Baylor, but the toughest games are now behind them. If they play up to their standard, they should walk out of Stillwater with a win.

West Virginia has been a beacon of consistency, playing their core group of six players for all 27 games. JJ Quinerly leads the charge, averaging 19.7 points per game. If the Mountaineers are truly contenders for the Big 12 Tournament title, they should wrap up the game quickly.





JJ leading all scorers with 14#HailWV pic.twitter.com/k75oCbO403 — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 24, 2024

Kansas State is in the same boat as West Virginia. They should win their game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m. ET) and push for the best possible seed they can get. With Ayoka Lee, that should be doable. She’s back and playing well, leading the team in both points and rebounds. The Wildcats lost against Kansas in a close one on Sunday, 58-55, so they do have to stay sharp to ensure they aren’t upset again this week. A defeat would give them the same conference record as Iowa State, and depending on what happens with Baylor, they could fall from fourth to sixth in the conference standings.

Game information

No. 21 Baylor (21-6, 10-6) vs. Cincinnati (13-14, 5-11)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

No. 24 West Virginia (22-5, 11-5) vs. Oklahoma State (13-14, 6-10)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Kansas (16-11, 9-7) vs. University of Central Florida (12-14, 3-13)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

No. 3 Texas (26-3, 13-3) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma (20-7, 14-2)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK How to watch: ESPN+

Iowa State (16-10, 10-6) vs. No. 15 Kansas State (23-5, 12-4)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11) vs. TCU (18-9, 5-11)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX

Houston (13-14, 4-12) vs. BYU (15-14, 5-11)