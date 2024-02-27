With one week of regular season play remaining, here’s the current state of the Big Ten standings:

Ohio State already has clinched a share of the regular season Big Ten title. The Buckeyes, riding a 14-game winning streak, would have to lose their final two games to not become the sole winners of the regular season crown.

Ohio State has clinched a share of the regular season title. pic.twitter.com/bOQi0dHk8u — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 25, 2024

That’s not impossible. The last team to beat red-hot Ohio State? Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet again on Wednesday. Then, on Sunday, Ohio State closes out the season with Iowa. However, expect the Buckeyes to get revenge on the Wolverines, locking up sole possession of the championship before an end-of-season showdown against the Hawkeyes.

If that’s the case, determining which team finishes fourth will be the most consequential development in the games ahead. The fourth-place finisher earns a bye until the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska has the inside track; not only are they currently ahead of Michigan State, but the Huskers also own the tiebreaker, having defeated the Spartans by six points in early December.

Nebraska has just one game this week, traveling to Illinois on Sunday. The Huskers beat the Illini in Lincoln in early January. But first, Michigan State meets Illinois, a must-win game for the Spartans to put pressure on the Cornhuskers. In short, Illinois, which claims a slight edge over Penn State for the eighth spot in the conference standings, could significantly impact how things shake out for the coveted No. 4 seed.

The final week is here.



Here's how the B1G tourney bracket would look, if the season ended today. pic.twitter.com/hK1Z0Dv7b8 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 26, 2024

Game information

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (22-4, 13-3) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (8-19, 3-13)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, IL How to watch: Big Ten Network

Michigan Wolverines (17-11, 8-8) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (24-3, 15-1)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, OH How to watch: Peacock

Penn State Lady Lions (16-11, 7-9) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (12-15, 5-11)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes (24-4, 13-3) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-12, 5-11)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, MN How to watch: Peacock

Wisconsin Badgers (13-13, 6-10) vs. Maryland Terrapins (16-11, 8-8)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. ET Where: XFINITY Center in College Park, MD How to watch: Big Ten Network

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-13, 7-9) vs. Michigan State Spartans (20-7, 10-6)

When: Thursday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI How to watch: Big Ten Network

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (24-3, 15-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes (24-4, 13-3)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA How to watch: FOX

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-12, 5-11) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (16-11, 7-9)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, PA

Northwestern Wildcats (8-19, 3-13) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-22, 2-15)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Michigan State Spartans (20-7, 10-6) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (13-13, 6-10)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Maryland Terrapins (16-11, 8-8) vs. No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (22-4, 13-3)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN How to watch: Peacock

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-9, 11-6) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (13-13, 7-9)

When: Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

Purdue Boilermakers (12-15, 5-11) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-11, 8-8)