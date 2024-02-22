There are a few weeks left not just of regular season action but of Pac-12 basketball—ever. The conference may be in a lame-duck situation, but the play has been as good as advertised, with five teams ranked in the top 25 and four teams separated by just two games in the conference standings.

The No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (23-3, 12-2) consistently have been the cream of the crop in the Pac-12. Anything can still happen, though, with some critical matchups approaching. Here’s a preview of those key games.

No. 18 Utah Utes (19-7, 9-5) vs. No. 12 UCLA Bruins (20-5, 9-5)

Both Utah and UCLA have underperformed just a tad this season. They’ve both suffered tough losses against ranked opponents in the Pac-12. With both teams with matching conference records, the winner will attempt to finish not just above their opponent, but also with a strong victory against another ranked team as we head closer to tournament time.

The Bruins have a good inside-outside game, but it’s the Lauren Betts show. They go where she goes. She’s leading the team with 15.5 points per game, as well as 8.5 rebounds. UCLA needs to make sure she gets off to a good start versus Utah on Thursday.

If UCLA is all about Betts, then Utah is all about Alissa Pili. The forward has been sensational, leading this team with Gianna Kneepkens out due to injury. She’s scoring 21.6 points per game. A big game from Pili will be key to pulling off the upset on the road.

No. 11 Colorado Buffaloes (20-5, 10-4) vs. No. 7 USC Trojans (20-4, 10-4)

With four conference losses but some impressive wins, both USC and Colorado have been pleasant surprises this year. The Trojans have freshman phenom JuJu Watkins leading the charge. While stopping her is nearly an impossibility, the Buffaloes will do their best to slow her down and make her work for every bucket.

Offensively, Colorado has its own star, Jaylyn Sherrod. She’s an explosive player, averaging 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game; she has had many games where she has gone well past those numbers. The last time she played against USC, she ended the night with 17 points in a 63-59 win.

Game information

When: Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: ESPN

Arizona Wildcats (14-12, 6-8) vs. No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (23-3, 12-2)

When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA

No. 11 Colorado Buffaloes (20-5, 10-4) vs. No. 7 USC Trojans (20-4, 10-4)

When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA How to watch: Pac-12 Network

No. 9 Oregon State Beavers (21-4, 10-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (16-11, 5-9)

When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, WA

Oregon Ducks (11-16, 2-12) vs. Washington Huskies (13-12, 3-11)

When: Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, WA

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-5, 3-11) vs. California Golden Bears (15-11, 5-9)