With just a couple of weeks of Big 12 action remaining, no team has separated itself enough to be the favorite for the regular season title.

The No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners have the top spot, but lead by just one game over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats.

Here’s a closer look at these four teams and their challenges as they attempt to be queens of the hill when the regular season ends.

No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners: Can they hang on?

If there is such a thing as an underdog frontrunner, the Sooners fit that description. Few had them winning the conference at the start of the season, and even now, they are the third-highest-ranked Big 12 team in the national standings, despite leading the conference in wins.

They may not have been favorites, but the Sooners are not strangers to winning the Big 12. They’ve taken the regular season crown eight times, including sharing the title with Baylor last year. The Sooners also have four Big 12 tournament titles, although they last won it all in 2007.

Oklahoma had a nine-game winning streak before their most recent loss to West Virginia. If they want to remain at the top, they’ll have to win their last four games. They’ll need their one-two punch of Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann to carry the offensive load to accomplish that. They have winnable games on the schedule this week, but their big test will happen next week against Texas.

No. 5 Texas Longhorns: Can they repeat?

Speaking of Texas, the Longhorns have thrived under head coach Vic Schaefer this season, going 11-3 in the Big 12, developing freshman Madison Booker and rallying back after losing Rori Harmon for the season.

For Texas, the path to the Big 12 title is clear: win all your games and hope Oklahoma falters somewhere along the way so you can be the sole Big 12 regular season title holder.

Even if the Longhorns fall short, they’re in great shape to be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. They’ll also have a great chance of winning the Big 12 tournament.

No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers: Can defense win it all?

If defense wins titles, then the Mountaineers will have something to say about which team captures the conference. They have a maniacal defense that attacks every ball handler and forces turnovers, confusion, frustration and poor shot selection. The trio of JJ Quinerly, Jordan Harrison and Lauren Fields are combining for 8.5 steals per game.

The Mountaineers are coming off an impressive win over the Sooners, but have a brutal path ahead, facing No. 24 Baylor this weekend and No. 10 Kansas State on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats: Will Ayoka Lee’s return secure the conference?

Ayoka Lee may be back, but it wasn’t enough to beat Iowa State, as they lost a tough double-overtime matchup 96-93 to earn their third Big 12 loss of the season.

Lee’s return gives the Wildcats their go-to explosive scorer. While they managed well without her, implementing her back into the lineup as they head into March not only gives them the best shot at the conference title, but also a stronger chance of making noise in the Big Dance.

Game information

No. 23 Oklahoma (18-7, 12-2) vs. Cincinnati (12-13, 4-10)

When: Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

No. 22 West Virginia (22-3, 11-3) vs. No. 10 Kansas State (22-4, 11-3)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

University of Central Florida (12-12, 3-11) vs. Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-9)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Texas Tech (16-11, 5-9) vs. No. 5 Texas (24-3, 11-3)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, TX How to watch: Longhorn Network

Kansas (15-10, 8-6) vs. No. 24 Baylor (19-6, 8-6)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, TX How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Iowa State (14-10, 8-6) vs. Houston (13-12, 4-10)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, TX How to watch: Big 12/ESPN+

TCU (16-9, 3-11) vs. BYU (15-12, 5-9)