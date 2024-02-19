We’re entering the stretch run of conference play and emotions are running high. (Just ask Lisa Bluder and Jeff Walz.) From historic milestone makers to end-of-season award candidates to NCAA tournament prognostications, here are the highlights from women’s college basketball from Monday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 19.

South Carolina takes No. 1 spot in top-16

On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee shared the first top-16 reveal of the season. Unsurprisingly, South Carolina claimed the No. 1 spot, a status they cemented even if they showed (some) vulnerability in gutting out a tough win at Tennessee on Thursday and fending off Georgia on Sunday. Here’s how the rest of seeding shook out:

No. 1 seeds

1. South Carolina, 2. Stanford, 3. Ohio State, 4. Colorado

Although the Buckeyes currently claim the No. 2 spot in the national standings, the committee gave the Cardinal the edge. Both teams played just one game this week, with Stanford securing their station with a victory over Cal on Friday night and Ohio State earning an easy win over Nebraska on Wednesday. The Buffaloes received the fourth one seed, an indication of the perceived strength of the Pac-12. However, Colorado’s claim now is on shaky ground after No. 22 Utah burned them at the buzzer on Friday night.

No. 2 seeds

5. Iowa, 6. NC State, 7. UCLA, 8. Texas

Iowa would seem to have upward momentum, as the Hawkeyes recovered from their loss at Nebraska to crush Michigan on Caitlin Clark’s big night. NC State did enough to maintain their position, getting a high-quality road win over No. 16 Notre Dame on Thursday before an overtime Sunday scare against Georgia Tech. A buzzer-beating loss to No. 11 Oregon State, in contrast, raises questions about UCLA’s status as a No. 2 seed, although the Bruins bounced back with a big win over Oregon on Sunday. Texas held steady, with authoritative wins over Houston and Iowa State.

No. 3 seeds

9. USC, 10. Virginia Tech, 11. Oregon State, 12. UConn

On Sunday afternoon, USC, winners of five-straight, and Oregon State, winners of six-straight—including a buzzer-beating thriller over UCLA on Friday night—met in Corvallis, with the Trojans prevailing. Despite the loss, the Beavers’ resume is filled with quality wins, including a pair of victories over both Colorado and Utah. With wins over Duke and Louisville, Virginia Tech is surging, riding a nine-game winning streak. Although No. 15 in the national rankings, UConn received the benefit of the doubt from the committee with the final No. 3 seed. Pounded by South Carolina last Sunday, the Huskies responded with a pair of dominating wins against overmatched Big East opponents. UConn plays No. 20 Creighton on Monday night.

No. 4 seeds

13. Kansas State, 14. LSU, 15. Indiana, 16. Louisville

Despite the return of Ayoka Lee, Kansas State couldn’t get the road win at Iowa State on Wednesday, falling in double overtime. On Saturday, the Wildcats barely snuck past Big 12 cellar-dweller UCF, requiring a layup with two seconds remaining. LSU has not played since the reveal; they’ll travel to Texas A&M on Monday night. Indiana, which plays Illinois on Monday, was sturdy with a win over Wisconsin. Louisville, however, needed a full 40 minutes to survive against Boston College, which sits at 13th in the ACC, before failing to hang with Virginia Tech on Sunday.

By Region:



Albany 1

South Carolina

UCLA

UConn

Louisville



Portland 1

Stanford

Texas

Oregon State

Indiana



Albany 2

Ohio State

NC State

USC

LSU



Portland 2

Colorado

Iowa

Virginia Tech

Kansas State — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 15, 2024

The second top-16 reveal will be announced Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2, before Virginia Tech and Notre Dame meet in South Bend. After that, the official 68-team field will be revealed on Selection Sunday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bueckers is coming back!

“Unfortunately this will not be my last senior night here at UConn.”

Those words, spoken by Paige Bueckers to a packed Gampel Pavilion after No. 15 UConn defeated Georgetown 85-44 on senior night, thrilled the Husky faithful, and likely disappointed WNBA decision makers, in Chicago and Los Angeles in particular.

A projected lottery pick, Bueckers will not be taking her talents to the WNBA in 2024. Although it is a bit surprising that she announced her decision before season’s end, it is not that surprising that Bueckers, who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury and had a injury-riddled sophomore season after her fantastic freshman campaign, is choosing to stay in Storrs, especially since injuries largely have prevented her from sharing the court with her best bud, junior guard Azzi Fudd.

After the game, Bueckers explained her decision:

Just the family camaraderie here, just loving it here, loving my teammates, loving my coaches, me not having the four years that I planned on, not being able to play as much. I just feel like I’m not done yet here. I feel like God is still writing my story here. I’m just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end.

"I'm blessed to be a part of this program. I never want it to end"



Paige Bueckers joins @ChelseaSherrod to discuss her decision to return next season and look ahead to the rest of this season pic.twitter.com/rqaxwzN3Hy — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) February 17, 2024

Bueckers had 21 points, eight assists and three steals in the Husky victory. Senior Aaliyah Edwards, who did not indicate if she will exercise her extra year of eligibility or advance to the WNBA, was the evening’s star, with an efficient 26-point and 16-rebound double-double. Edwards also added four steals and two blocks. Senior guard Nika Mühl, who reached 600 career assists, also provided no insight into her future plans. Grad wing Aubrey Griffin, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, confirmed that she will return. Head coach Geno Auriemma also assured that he will be back next season.

Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl check out to an big ovation on Senior NIght pic.twitter.com/Edeo2yqRqq — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) February 17, 2024

Naismith Trophy Women’s POY Team

A couple of weeks ago, the top 20 candidates for Wooden Award were announced. This week, the Naismith Trophy released its list of contenders, revealing the 30 players on the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Virginia Tech senior guard Georgia Amoore

Oregon State sophomore forward Raegan Beers

forward UCLA sophomore center Lauren Betts

Texas freshman forward Madison Booker

Stanford senior forward Cameron Brink

UConn redshirt junior guard Paige Bueckers

South Carolina senior center Kamilla Cardoso

Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark

UConn senior forward Aaliyah Edwards

Gonzaga senior forward Yvonne Ejim

Syracuse grad guard Dyaisha Fair

Notre Dame freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo

Indiana grad forward Mackenzie Holmes

Columbia senior guard Abbey Hsu

Stanford junior forward Kiki Iriafen

Tennessee fifth-year forward Rickea Jackson

Virginia Tech grad center Elizabeth Kitley

Florida State sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson

Kansas State senior center Ayoka Lee

Ohio State sophomore forward Cotie McMahon

LSU junior guard Aneesah Morrow

UCLA grad guard Charisma Osborne

South Carolina senior guard Te-Hina Paopao

Utah senior forward Alissa Pili

LSU junior forward Angel Reese

UCLA sophomore guard Kiki Rice

NC State junior guard Saniya Rivers

Ohio State grad guard Jacy Sheldon

Colorado grad guard Jaylyn Sherrod

USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins

IT IS HERE ⁰

Introducing the 2024 @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Midseason List #JerseyMikesNaismith



Click the for the full list: https://t.co/fsGmJqN11I pic.twitter.com/8JaW51nZUc — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) February 13, 2024

Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist

The 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist presented by AXIA Time also was released recently, consisting of 15 players. Seven Naismith POY candidates who also are in contention for the top defensive honor are: Brink, Cardoso, Hidalgo, Kitley, Lee, Morrow and Reese. The eight other finalists are:

Vanderbilt grad guard Jordyn Cambridge

Portland senior forward Lucy Cochrane

BYU senior forward Lauren Gustin

Kansas fifth-year senior Taiyanna Jackson

USC junior forward/center Rayah Marshall

West Virginia junior guard JJ Quinerly

Ohio State grad guard Celeste Taylor

Wisconsin sophomore forward Serah Williams

WHAT A REJECTION



Angel Reese, a member of both the @jerseymikes Naismith POTY Watch List and Naismith DPOY Watch List sent this ball back @LSUwbkb | #JerseyMikesNaismith | #DPOYNaismith pic.twitter.com/DhOEyQnVof — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) February 12, 2024

Excellence is everywhere

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark ascended to the top of women’s college basketball’s record books, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer as she poured in 49 points. Zachary Draves has all the details from Clark’s record-setting night. But, Clark is not the only player who can put the ball in the basket and fill up the stat sheet. Check out the stellar performances from these other stars:

We begin in Division II, where Francis Marion senior big Lauryn Taylor grabbed 44 rebounds, establishing a new NCAA record. Taylor also tallied a game-high 34 points, leading the Patriots to the 85-62 win over North Greenville on Thursday. For the season, Taylor is averaging a double-double of 18.0 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. Francis Marion is 17-7 overall; they’re also second in the Conference of the Carolinas at 12-3. Taylor’s achievement also occurred at an appropriate moment; it was at Francis Marion where Pearl Moore scored 3,884 career points during the AIAW era of women’s college basketball. Combined with the 177 points she scored at Anderson Junior College, Moore finished her college hoops career (1975-79) with 4,061 points, more than Clark’s NCAA record of 3,569 or Lynette Woodard’s recognized AIAW record of 3,649.

A NEW NCAA women’s basketball record for rebounding. (For all divisions)

NCAA Single-Game Record‼️ The most rebounds in a game is 44, grabbed by Francis Marion’s, Lauryn Taylor in 2024. pic.twitter.com/rAMo9dcnHI — Francis Marion WBB (@FM_WBB) February 16, 2024

ICYMI, on Pearl Moore's scoring record https://t.co/sI8qB9IyoV — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) February 16, 2024

"Anybody who's contributed needs to be highlighted"



After Clark's record & a Gamecock student's viral “What about Pearl Moore?” message during ESPN College Gameday at the CLA - Staley says there's room to honor the new age and those who paved the way@GamecockWBB | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/UzEEJl0MaN — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) February 18, 2024

Once again, we have to show love to the reigning WAC Player of the Week, Chloe Webb. On Thursday, for the third time in the past four games, the fifth-year senior guard scored at least 32 points. She finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists as California Baptist fell short in overtime at Utah Valley, 92-89. On Saturday, Webb had an uncharacteristically quiet scoring game, but Cal Baptist got crucial win over WAC-leading Grand Canyon, 71-65. At 12-2 in the WAC, the Lancers now are percentage points behind the Antelopes at the top of the conference standings.

️ ⌚️



You can basically set your watch to it at this point. #LanceUp⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ETSbh6QVk2 — California Baptist Women's Basketball (@CBUwbb) February 12, 2024

No. 11 Oregon State and junior guard Talia von Oelhoffen are making it impossible to ignore them. The Beavers continue to upset Pac-12 opponents with higher national profiles, with von Oelhoffen often playing a starring role. On Friday night, the victim was the UCLA, as von Oelhoffen drained a buzzer-beating 3 to beat the Bruins, 79-77. For the night, she finished with 22 points, five boards, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

I KNOW THAT’S RIGHT https://t.co/8DpLpjyzy4 — talia von oelhoffen (@TaliaVono) February 17, 2024

The Dyaisha Fair Show logged another episode on Sunday, with the Syracuse grad guard putting up 33 points in the No. 19 Orange’s 85-79 win at Virginia. Playing all 40 minutes, Fair hit five 3s, dished five assists, grabbed four boards and swiped three steals. Her name also belongs among the game’s bucket-getting greats, as she soon is to enter the top five of the NCAA women’s Division I all-time scoring list.

One of the very best players in the country plays in Syracuse, NY. This Orange team is elite. https://t.co/6V7UnI1GbJ — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) February 18, 2024

With 33 points today, Dyaisha Fair needs 26 points to enter the top-5 on the @MarchMadnessWBB DI scoring list. She's averaging 21.8 ppg this season.



She could do it at home this week vs. Duke (2/22) or Pitt (2/25).



Be there ️https://t.co/tCnFfMjaXp pic.twitter.com/szsOuuwLkD — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 19, 2024

Freshman star JuJu Watkins and senior guard Kayla Padilla led No. 10 USC past Arizona, 81-64, on Monday night. Although Watkins was not efficient from the field, she drained all 12 of her free throw attempts, while adding seven boards, four assists and four blocks. Padilla’s shot was falling, as she went 5-for-8 from 3, finishing with 15 points, seven assists and no turnovers. Monday night was Watkins’ ninth game of at least 30 points; on Friday night, she registered her 10th. With 33 points in USC’s 88-51 win at Oregon, Watkins tied Cheryl Miller for the most games of 30 or more points in a single season in program history.

Alexa play What Dreams Are Made Of by Hilary Duff https://t.co/MKE4YKqmTd — Kayla Padilla (@kaylacp_) February 13, 2024

With 33 points tonight, JuJu has now tied Cheryl Miller for the most 30-point games in a single season in USC history! pic.twitter.com/OGMSphgNYu — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) February 17, 2024

Double-double machine Elizabeth Kitley did her thing on Thursday evening. The grad center matched her career high with 34 points and grabbed 12 boards to help No. 12 Virginia Tech hold off Duke, 61-56. On Sunday, she and senior guard Georgia Amoore both had double-doubles, leading the Hokies to the commanding 86-70 win over No. 18 Louisville. Kitley posted 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Amoore had 23 points and 10 assists.

Elizabeth Kitley.



1 of 1. pic.twitter.com/EU5GjQMU0Z — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 16, 2024

The nation’s leading rebounder at 6-foot-1, Lauren Gustin, delivered a big-time double-double for BYU on Saturday, although the Cougars lost 70-62 to Kansas. The senior forward added 18 boards to her career-best 33 points. For the season, she’s averaging 15.4 rebounds per game; that’s almost three more boards per game than second-ranked Angel Reese.

.@laurengus10 in the first half: 20 points | 8 rebounds



link to watch https://t.co/M52kSc7TMr pic.twitter.com/M8AGaAaW39 — BYU Women's Hoops (@byuwbb) February 17, 2024

A career-high 36 points from junior guard Laniah Randle helped Southern Illinois defeat Indiana State on Saturday, 80-70. She also secured the double-double with 11 rebounds. Six of her boards were the offensive variety. Randle also did much of her damage by drawing fouls, hitting 12 free throws.

-



Laniah with 36 (!) points in today’s road at Indiana State! #Salukis pic.twitter.com/4lVKVEVQKN — Saluki Women's Hoops (@SIU_WBasketball) February 17, 2024

Stephen F. Austin sophomore guard Kyla Deck scored a career-high 34 points in Saturday’s victory over Abilene Christian, 89-83. Shooting better than 70 percent from the field, she made three 3s, in addition to snagging four steals.

Another career high achieved on Saturday? Northern Kentucky’s Khamari Mitchell-Steen got in on the fun, with the junior guard dropping 30 in a win over Wright State, 77-63. She also contributed seven boards, five steals and four assists.

On Friday night, NC A&T defeated Hampton, 73-58, behind a double-double from junior guard Jordyn Dorsey. She had 21 points, 10 boards, three assists and three steals.

Jordyn Dorsey recorded her second double-double this season to lead @LadyAggieBall to victory. She is the #CAAHoops fan-voted Player of the Night. pic.twitter.com/Wr5ay0c5MU — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) February 17, 2024

On Wednesday, Boston University senior forward Caitlin Weimar stuffed that stat sheet, with 22 points, seven blocks, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a win over Army, 72-64.

2⃣2⃣ points | 7⃣ blocks | 6⃣ assists | 6⃣ rebounds | 4⃣ steals



Just another day at the office on Wednesday for Cait! #GoBU pic.twitter.com/PyZw9PhIBL — BU Women's Basketball (@TerrierWBB) February 15, 2024

Baylor celebrates BG

For the first time since she suited up for the Bears 11 years ago, Brittney Griner attended a Baylor home game, with greatest player in program history returning to see her No. 42 retired and raised to the rafters. Congrats BG!

No. 4️⃣2️⃣



Forever in the rafters of Foster Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/oGC4vzBZEx — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 18, 2024

.@sportsiren sat down with Brittney Griner ahead of her jersey retirement at Baylor pic.twitter.com/W1ETEsM1jl — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 18, 2024

A top-tier field for the first Women’s Champions Classic

On Thursday, FOX announced the inaugural Women’s Champions Classic. UConn, Tennessee, Iowa and Louisville will compete in a double-header at the Barclays Center on Dec. 7, with both games to be broadcast on FOX.

WE CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS



Four Marquee Programs will play in the inaugural Women’s Champions Classic featuring @UConnWBB, @LadyVol_Hoops, @IowaWBB, and @LouisvilleWBB in a primetime doubleheader LIVE on FOX



️ Saturday, December 7

Brooklyn, NY

️ @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/19eanoT7F7 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2024

A look ahead

The ACC and Pac-12 schedules, in particular, feature a number of consequential contests in the coming week.

Monday, Feb. 19

No. 20 Creighton vs. No. 15 UConn (12 p.m. ET, FOX) No. 13 LSU vs. Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Duke (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

No. 24 West Virginia vs. No. 7 Kansas State (7:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+)

Thursday, Feb. 22

No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 14 Indiana (8 p.m. ET, Peacock) No. 6 NC State vs. North Carolina (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network) No. 22 Utah vs. No. 9 UCLA (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 23

No. 8 Colorado vs. No. 10 USC (10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Saturday, Feb. 24

No. 21 Baylor vs. No. 24 West Virginia (2 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network/ESPN+) No. 25 Princeton vs. Columbia (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 25