ESPN College GameDay appropriately will be in Columbia on Sunday afternoon, ready to showcase and celebrate the excellence of No. 1 South Carolina (24-0, 11-0) as they take on Georgia (11-13, 2-9). Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on ABC, with tip off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

On Thursday night, Tennessee made it tough on South Carolina. But, the Gamecocks, as always, were tougher.

Making just 40 percent of their field goal attempts, it was South Carolina’s second-worst shooting performance of the season. However, this season’s sharpshooting Gamecocks would not be felled by an off night; instead, they did what every great Dawn Staley team has done—dominate the paint. South Carolina corralled offensive rebounds, cashed in second-chance points and scored 48 of their 66 points in the paint. And when the fourth quarter arrived on Rocky Top, South Carolina took it to another level, dialing up their defense and attention to detail to hold Tennessee to just seven points and secure the 66-55 win.

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso, back after missing two games while trying to help Brazil qualify for the Olympics, powered the Gamecocks with a double-double 18 points and 10 rebounds, including six offensive boards.

Sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins, who starred in Cardoso’s absence, turned in another strong performance with a double-double of her own. She finished with 14 points and 10 boards, in addition to four steals. As Watkins said postgame, both about starting for Cardoso and closing against Tennessee, “I showed what I can do.”

The victory gave Staley’s program a record-matching 42nd straight SEC win, a record 30th-straight road win and their 50th-straight win over an unranked opponent. On Sunday, they should extend those marks against an uninspiring Georgia team.

Last season, her first season at the helm at Georgia, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson had the Lady Bulldogs playing good ball, leading them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament behind several players who followed her from Orlando, where she was head coach at UCF, to Athens. Well, those players’ eligibility expired, and UGA’s returnees and newcomers have struggled to find similar success.

Georgia sits at 12th place in the SEC, with just two conference wins. The conference’s least prolific offense, scoring only 64.7 points per game, expect the Dawgs to encounter difficulty putting points on the board against the Gamecocks, who own the best defensive rating in the nation. Georgia also averages 16 turnovers per game, a deadly demerit against a South Carolina team that thrives in transition.

In short, there should be plenty of opportunities for freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to razzle dazzle as she races from end to end. And, although she did not throw it down against Tennessee on Thursday, Watkins might have multiple chances to complete a transition slam for Sunday’s national television audience.

Unless a time machine brings back Teresa Edwards, Katrina McClain, Kelly and Coco Miller and Deanna Nolan for the red and black, South Carolina should cruise to win No. 25.

