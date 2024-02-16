Caitlin Clark reaches two milestones as she claims her place in history

Caitlin Clark.

It’s a name that has a nice flow and conjures up many images: a ponytail, a weary smile, a fierce competitor, 3-pointers from the logo, a Jordan shrug and waving arms to stoke a crowd’s enthusiasm.

And it’s a player who has helped to make women’s basketball a must-see sporting event. One who has helped to propel the sport into a new stratosphere and has become a household name. One who is a role model for thousands of kids, not just young girls but also boys.

Such a special night inside Carver surrounded by everyone who has supported me on this journey. I am so lucky to have the best family, teammates, coaches, and fans Thank you to everyone who has reached out - your kind words mean the world to me Go Hawks! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) February 16, 2024

Clark’s transcendent appeal has done wonders to broaden the scope of women’s sports, where, now, a prominent woman athlete is no longer an anomaly—just here for the moment—but, rather, has longevity that will stand the test of time.

All of this comes as the popularity of women’s sports, particularly women’s basketball, surges. The college and pro game are garnering growing attention, with marketing presence, lucrative television deals, endorsements, NIL opportunities, documentaries and social media appeal.

Breaking records, breaking new ground. @CaitlinClark22 shatters the All-Time Women’s NCAA Scoring Record and makes it her own. pic.twitter.com/4fgB77OmEO — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 16, 2024

Clark has worn many hats during her four years at Iowa, and now she can claim the title of all-time leading scorer in NCAAW history. She surpassed Kelsey Plum with 3,569 career points. Clark’s feat was achieved before the eyes of a sold-out crowd, just over two minutes into the first quarter.

She made the first basket of the game with a layup, then followed up with a 3. And then, in only Caitlin Clark fashion, she made history with a 3-pointer from the logo in transition at the 9:21 minute mark.

A logo 3 for the record? Of course. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/WZVvK7xlE3 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 16, 2024

Head coach Lisa Bluder immediately took a time out, and the crowd at Carver Hawkeye Arena, along with Clark’s teammates, erupted in jubilation. After her teammates and coaches embraced her, it was back to business as usual, with Iowa needing to avenge their heartbreaking defeat last weekend against Nebraska. Clark ensured that by going on an offensive clinic for much of the first half. By the end of the first quarter, she had 23 points.

As the game went on, social media was saturated with congratulations from the world of sports and beyond, including from the likes of Billie Jean King, Steph Curry, Rebecca Lobo, Angel Reese, Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Brandi Chastain, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, former President Barack Obama and many others.

If that wasn’t enough, Clark was able to eclipse another Iowa record in the same night. She finished the game with 49 points, one more than former Iowa great Megan Gustafson in 2018 and two more than her teammate Hannah Stuelke, who finished with 47 points against Penn State over a week ago. The fans got plenty more that they bargained for, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise when it comes to Clark.

After Iowa won the game 106-89, a recognition ceremony was held, which included a video montage of some of Clark’s highlights and a tribute package featuring her family, friends, teammates, former teammates and coaches. Clark, who is known for not showing too much emotion, started to get teary eyed when she hugged her mother and as the video was playing. Then she and Bluder offered a few words to the crowd that stuck around and chanted, “One more year! One more year!,” in hopes that she will use her extra year of eligibility before declaring for the WNBA draft. Her teammates donned specialized Nike t-shirts with the motto, “You break it, you own it,” while parading around with makeshift newspapers capturing the moment.

Afterwards, Clark offered perspective as only she can—with humility and an understanding that winning triumphs above all else. She shared:

Obviously getting this record is tremendous; it has to be celebrated. There have been so many people that have come before me and laid such a great foundation for women’s basketball and that has to be celebrated. We’re getting into the best part of basketball season. These are the times where your team really shows you who they are and I believe Coach Bluder has us playing our best basketball, end of February beginning of March. I really think we are. Obviously you lose a game here and there, but that’s what makes you learn and makes you get better.

In her opening statement, Bluder said that this moment was meant for the University of Iowa, given its history of prioritizing gender equity:

The University of Iowa is the right place for this to happen. This is a place that has supported women’s basketball for such a long time and anything can happen here. Iowa is a special place. I thought our marketing department did an unbelievable job celebrating this accomplishment. The crowd, the energy, the appreciation of our crowd, there is nothing like Iowa Hawkeye fans.

She then offered some historical context on what this moment means for women’s sports. She talked about what it was like to be a young girl watching the historic “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs and recognizing that women can play sports and make an impact. The match was played in 1973, one year after the passing of Title IX, which changed the lives for women and girls in sports. Fast forward, Bluder has Billie Jean King calling her, and her team, which has captivated the nation, plays before thousands of fans.

She's made history!



Cheers to @CaitlinClark22, the new NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. @IowaWBB https://t.co/kZaFeeJwqy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 16, 2024

Not only that, but the mutual respect for Clark and her team was on display, as noted by Bluder, when the Michigan team showed their appreciation with a lovely gesture. Bluder revealed:

Michigan came in a tough scenario. They were playing in a tough situation. I thought they played a great game. I also want to tell you that they gave Caitlin a gift after the game and one of those players wrote her a note. I am so glad that we have people in the Big Ten that understand the importance of this and the importance of women’s basketball and the importance of the Big Ten. I just thought that was a really classy way for them to handle this and I appreciate Kim (Barnes Arico) and what she did.

Congratulations to Caitlin Clark, who has scored Iowa's first eight points; TO Iowa



Hawkeyes 8, Michigan 6 | 7:18 1Q#GoBlue — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 16, 2024

Women’s basketball, along with women’s sports, continues to rise to unprecedented heights because of the likes of Caitlin Clark. And the future ahead is bright. Who knows what might happen or what she will do in terms of her future, but she is far from finished.

After all, she is still poised to become the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, men’s and women’s. Lynette Woodard currently holds the overall women’s college basketball scoring record with 3,649, which she set when playing for Kansas from 1978-1981, before the NCAA sanctioned women’s basketball. Clark needs 80 more points. Pete Maravich, who played for LSU, holds the mark in the men’s game with 3,667 career points; Clark needs 98 points to surpass him.

While at KU, Lynette Woodard scored a whopping 3,649 points—the most in women's hoops history.



However, the NCAA didn't recognize women's basketball until 1982, so Woodard's record—still in place—is often overlooked. pic.twitter.com/UZIsmzHvz3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 15, 2024

With three games left in the regular season, the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA tournament and, perhaps, another trip to the Final Four—and, if Clark choses to stay, another whole year of games—breaking those marks are well within her reach.