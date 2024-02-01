No. 12 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 13 Baylor Bears in a Lone Star State showdown that begins a week of Big 12 action. The game tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Bears have won nine-straight at home and a victory versus Texas would likely jump them up in the AP standing. The Longhorns will have a challenging week ahead of them; after Thursday’s road contest versus Baylor, the then face the No. 2 Kansas State Wildcats at home on Sunday.

Here are the paths to victory for each team:

What Baylor needs to do to win

At home, Baylor has been a force. Dre’Una Edwards is leading the Bears, averaging 19.8 points per game. The guard trio of Sarah Andrews, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy give them an an arsenal of firepower that can overwhelm teams and has helped Baylor win multiple games against ranked teams, including the previous game against Texas.

In their last matchup, Edwards had a complete game with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Andrews and Jada Walker both were in double figures in scoring. 3-point shooting will be key for Baylor; if they can shoot effectively from deep, they can outgun Texas and come away with the home win.

What Texas needs to do to win

As the Longhorns navigate life without Rori Harmon, Shaylee Gonzales has stepped up. She’s been the iron-woman of this team; one of three players who has played in every game this season for Texas.

Madison Booker is a freshman wonder for the Longhorns, averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game; she’ll be a catalyst for all the success Texas has going forward. If she has a big game, expect it to be a long night for the Bears.

Here’s a look all the forthcoming Big 12 action:

Game information

No. 12 Texas (19-3, 6-3) vs. No. 13 Baylor (16-3, 5-3)

When: Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion in Waco, TX How to watch: ESPN/ESPN+

Iowa State (13-7, 7-3) vs. UCF (10-9, 1-8)

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, FL How to watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Texas Tech (16-6, 5-4) vs. Cincinnati (10-10, 2-7)

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH How to watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN +

Oklahoma (14-6, 8-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-10, 4-6)

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK How to watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN +

No. 23 West Virginia (18-2, 7-2) vs. BYU (12-10, 2-7)

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, UT How to watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN +

Kansas (11-10, 4-6) vs. TCU (15-5, 2-7)

When: Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX How to watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN +

No. 2 Kansas State (20-2, 9-1) vs. No. 12 Texas (19-3, 6-3)

When: Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, TX How to watch: FS1

No. 13 Baylor (16-3, 5-3) vs. Houston (12-9, 3-7)