The Pac-12 is in full swing and we have competition up and down the conference, with every team playing on Sunday. Here's a preview of all the action:

California Golden Bears (13-7, 3-5) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-11, 1-7)

If you have to miss a game, this might be the one. Arizona State is struggling to rack up wins in the Pac-12, and Cal hasn't fared much better. With Arizona State hosting, can they pull out their second conference win? I'm skeptical, but they need it as they sit in the basement.

No. 6 Stanford Cardinal (18-2, 7-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (11-9, 3-5)

No. 6 Stanford will be deservedly favored over Arizona. They are the crème de la crème of the Pac-12, and head coach Tara VanDerveer is now the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach.

For the Wildcats to pull off the upset, they'll need a big game from their guards, Kailyn Gilbert and Salimatou Kourouma. Cameron Brink's availability for Stanford could make that harder for Arizona. After she missed last Sunday’s history-making win over Oregon State with a leg injury, she returned to score 20 points and grab 16 rebounds in Friday night’s victory over Arizona State. Will she again be available and effective?

No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes (16-3, 6-2) at Oregon Ducks (11-10, 2-6)

No. 3 Colorado has been the surprise of the conference and the nation, despite Friday night’s loss to Oregon State. Jaylyn Sherrod has become box office, averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. With Oregon struggling to gain any traction in the Pac-12, the Buffaloes should rebound from the loss and take care of business quickly.

No. 16 Utah Utes (15-5, 5-3) at No. 25 Oregon State Beavers (16-3, 5-3)

Watching Alissa Pilli of Utah play is so much fun. She is an automatic bucket, has elite footwork and finds new ways to raise her game to higher levels night in and night out. Oregon State will have their hands full with her, but, fresh off the aforementioned upset of Colorado, they're a threat themselves. They have a 5-2 record in the Pac-12 and the winner will usurp the other in the standings. Get the popcorn ready!

Washington Huskies (12-6, 2-5) at No. 11 USC Trojans (14-3, 4-3)

The JuJu Watkins-led Trojans have struggled in the Pac-12 with a 4-3 record, but hosting Washington should keep them above .500 in conference play. Watkins is just too much and Washington just doesn't have the firepower to compete with such a star.

Washington State Cougars (14-6, 3-4) at No. 2 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 5-2)

Another mismatch with the Bruins just being too stacked compared to the Cougars. It's hard to imagine an upset happening here, but if it does, it'll be because the duo of Bella Murekatete and Charlisse Leger-Walker went off and the Bruins guards had an underwhelming performance.

Game information

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Temple, AZ

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, AZ How to watch: Pac-12 Network

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, OR

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA

