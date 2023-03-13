2023 NCAA Tournament coverage

Filed under:
Mar 12, 2023, 9:16pm EDT
March 13
2023 NCAA Tournament: Complete bracket breakdown
A No. 4 seed has never won the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. This year it seems like all the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds have a shot, and maybe even some of the fours. It’s the era of parity in the NCAAW!
March 12
Selection Sunday: Stanford edges Iowa for final No. 1 seed
The Stanford Cardinal are the No. 1 seed in Seattle 4 and the Iowa Hawkeyes will have the opportunity prove the selection committee wrong in the Elite Eight if chalk prevails.