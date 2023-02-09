 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Around the NCAAW Weekly: Dyaisha Fair hits 2,500 points

Dyaisha Fair scored 2,035 points with the Buffalo Bulls and has now scored 480 points with the Syracuse Orange. She reached 2,500 points in just 112 career games.

By Zachary Ward
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse Orange Tip Off
Dyaisha Fair (right)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 5:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/31/2023: The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 101-78. They had never scored as many as 101 points in regulation in Big 12 play. Taylor Robertson reached 500 career rebounds in the game, making her the only college player of any gender to ever have 500 threes and 500 boards.

2/5/2023: Caitlin Clark of the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes reached nine career triple-doubles with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a 95-51 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

2/5/2023: The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins beat the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes 90-54. They had never beaten a Top 10 team by that much. Diamond Miller of the Terps reached 500 career rebounds.

2/1/2023: Taylor Mikesell of the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 1,000 points in her Ohio State career. She had 21 points in a 90-67 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

2/3/2023: Lola Mullaney, in her 71st career game:

2/5/2023: Aaliyah Edwards, in her 89th career game:

2/5/2023: Macey Turley:

2/4/2023: Julia Cunningham, in her 107th career game:

2/5/2023: Sydney Levy, in her 127th career game:

2/2/2023: Elisa Pinzan of Maryland reached 1,000 career points in her 136th career game.

2/4/2023: Jose Fernandez, head coach of the No. 24 South Florida Bulls, reached 119 AAC wins. No other coach has that many wins in the conference.

1/30/2023:

Alexis Morris had 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals for the No. 3 LSU Tigers in a 76-68 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

Streak tracker

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 18

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 8

Caitlin Clark of the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 75

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 29 (tied for program record)

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 37

No. 6 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 home wins — 21

No. 22 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Eva Hodgson of the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

2/5/2023: Washington Huskies over No. 6 Stanford Cardinal, 72-67

2/4/2023: UTSA Roadrunners over RV (8 points) Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 58-53

2/2/2023: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over No. 22 NC State Wolfpack, 68-62

2/1/2023: Kansas State Wildcats over No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 78-77

2/2/2023: Santa Clara Broncos over No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72

2/2/2023: UTEP Miners over RV (8 points) Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 65-62

2/5/2023: RV (2 points) Louisville Cardinals over No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 62-55

2/4/2023: RV (29 points) Baylor Bears over No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 76-70

Close calls

2/3/2023: No. 7 Utah Utes over Oregon State Beavers, 75-73 (OT)

2/2/2023: No. 3 LSU Tigers over Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 82-77 (OT)

2/4/2023: No. 24 South Florida Bulls over SMU Mustangs, 65-63

Other games of the week

2/1/2023: Rhode Island Rams over Saint Joseph’s Hawks, 77-73 (2OT)

2/5/2023: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats over RV (8 points) USC Trojans, 81-75 (2OT)

2/4/2023: Troy Trojans over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 81-80 (OT)

Other top performances

2/5/2023: Keishana Washington — 40 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Drexel Dragons in a 66-65 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves

2/4/2023: Manna Mensah — 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Kansas City Roos in an 86-68 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

2/5/2023: Brittany Davis — 33 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 76-69 win over the Missouri Tigers

2/5/2023: Endyia Rogers — 35 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Oregon Ducks in a 100-92 loss to the No. 7 Utah Utes

1/30/2023: Ahriahna Grizzle — 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Florida A&M Rattlers in a 77-68 loss to the Alabama State Lady Hornets

Other news

