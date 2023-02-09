Around the NCAAW Weekly: Dyaisha Fair hits 2,500 points

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 5:

Milestones/accomplishments

✨ELITE ✨@DyaishaFair becomes just the 2nd active player in D1 WBB to reach 2,500 career points. pic.twitter.com/9yqc4x2gWV — 'Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) February 5, 2023

1/31/2023: The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 101-78. They had never scored as many as 101 points in regulation in Big 12 play. Taylor Robertson reached 500 career rebounds in the game, making her the only college player of any gender to ever have 500 threes and 500 boards.

With 42 points against No. 8 Maryland, Caitlin Clark now has 4️⃣ career 40-point games against AP-ranked opponents.



That ties Oklahoma State's Andrea Riley for the most by ANY player over the last 20 seasons pic.twitter.com/9cec9bUnLs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023

2/5/2023: Caitlin Clark of the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes reached nine career triple-doubles with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a 95-51 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark got the ninth triple-double — 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds — of her career Sunday, tying her for second in NCAA women's basketball history. She shot 9-of-17 from the floor.

2/5/2023: The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins beat the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes 90-54. They had never beaten a Top 10 team by that much. Diamond Miller of the Terps reached 500 career rebounds.

MAKING HISTORY



Congratulations to @muse_abby for becoming the program's all-time career block leader with 143 career blocked shots‼️#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/ohklfXl8EX — Boise State WBB (@BroncoSportsWBB) February 3, 2023

2/1/2023: Taylor Mikesell of the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 1,000 points in her Ohio State career. She had 21 points in a 90-67 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

2/3/2023: Lola Mullaney, in her 71st career game:

Lola Mullaney has ‼️



She hit the mark on a three at Yale, making her only the 22nd player in Harvard history to surpass 1000 career points! #GoCrimson x #BelieveIt pic.twitter.com/pLia0Sjadx — Harvard Women's Basketball (@HarvardWBB) February 4, 2023

2/5/2023: Aaliyah Edwards, in her 89th career game:

Congrats to Aaliyah Edwards on getting her 1,000th career point today! pic.twitter.com/2ctNkEuscV — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) February 5, 2023

2/5/2023: Macey Turley:

1️⃣0️⃣ points in the first quarter makes Macey the Racers' all-time leader in double-digit scoring games!



Congrats Macey!#GoRacers pic.twitter.com/vD6fCmKePt — Murray State Women's Basketball (@RacersWBB) February 5, 2023

2/4/2023: Julia Cunningham, in her 107th career game:

Julia Cunningham got her 1000th career point for @PrincetonWBB today. She said she would celebrate with ice cream after. I always think ice cream is a great choice for any occasion — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) February 5, 2023

Olivia Miles leads the Irish to the road win at Boston College ☘️ @ndwbb



She is the only Notre Dame player with multiple games of 20 points and 10 assists over the last 20 seasons! pic.twitter.com/9UPp9k2gHM — espnW (@espnW) February 3, 2023

2/5/2023: Sydney Levy, in her 127th career game:

2/2/2023: Elisa Pinzan of Maryland reached 1,000 career points in her 136th career game.

2/4/2023: Jose Fernandez, head coach of the No. 24 South Florida Bulls, reached 119 AAC wins. No other coach has that many wins in the conference.

Starting off hot with a new Gamecock record @v5axton has officially played the most games in South Carolina WBB history!! pic.twitter.com/iHfym4f4cw — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 3, 2023

1/30/2023:

Alexis Morris had 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals for the No. 3 LSU Tigers in a 76-68 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

Streak tracker

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 18

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 8

Caitlin Clark of the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 75

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 29 (tied for program record)

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 37

No. 6 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 home wins — 21

No. 22 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Eva Hodgson of the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

2/5/2023: Washington Huskies over No. 6 Stanford Cardinal, 72-67

2/4/2023: UTSA Roadrunners over RV (8 points) Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 58-53

2/2/2023: Santa Clara Broncos over No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72

2/2/2023: UTEP Miners over RV (8 points) Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 65-62

2/5/2023: RV (2 points) Louisville Cardinals over No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, 62-55

2/4/2023: RV (29 points) Baylor Bears over No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones, 76-70

Close calls

2/2/2023: No. 3 LSU Tigers over Georgia Lady Bulldogs, 82-77 (OT)

2/4/2023: No. 24 South Florida Bulls over SMU Mustangs, 65-63

Other games of the week

2/1/2023: Rhode Island Rams over Saint Joseph’s Hawks, 77-73 (2OT)

2/5/2023: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats over RV (8 points) USC Trojans, 81-75 (2OT)

2/4/2023: Troy Trojans over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 81-80 (OT)

Other top performances

2/5/2023: Keishana Washington — 40 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Drexel Dragons in a 66-65 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves

2/4/2023: Manna Mensah — 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Kansas City Roos in an 86-68 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

2/5/2023: Brittany Davis — 33 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 76-69 win over the Missouri Tigers

2/5/2023: Endyia Rogers — 35 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Oregon Ducks in a 100-92 loss to the No. 7 Utah Utes

1/30/2023: Ahriahna Grizzle — 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Florida A&M Rattlers in a 77-68 loss to the Alabama State Lady Hornets

Other news

INBOX- Statement from @TheWNBPA on the Kahramanmaras earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria: (1/2)



The basketball community is a global community. As our day begins here in the United States, our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria. — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) February 6, 2023

On behalf of our members, who play overseas, and in solidarity with their teammates from the region, we share heartfelt condolences for the loss of life, and for those who are suffering as a result of the devastating earthquake. (2/2) — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) February 6, 2023

9 league sources have told The Next that the Aces are under investigation by the #WNBA for circumventing the WNBA’s hard salary cap.



Full report and story from @howardmegdal: https://t.co/90gT3bw7P0



This is what we do. Subscribe NOW and save 23% : https://t.co/VyWrxwZWvV pic.twitter.com/pTW8P7XnXU — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) February 9, 2023

A source with knowledge of the situation tells @TheAthleticWBB that the WNBA's investigation into the Dearica Hamby situation started prior to Wednesday, clarifying that Las Vegas inaccurately included the word "today" in its statement on the matter. https://t.co/rR9IpwvIhK — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) February 9, 2023

The NBA board of governors approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the NBA announced Monday night. The transaction is expected to close Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

https://t.co/WCXXz3fyJB — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 7, 2023

She’ll be the second Gamecock women’s basketball figure to be honored with a statue in the capital city. https://t.co/gsBdyoveRQ — The State Newspaper (@thestate) February 8, 2023

We love you @RimaC13! Happy retirement. Thank you for what you’ve given to the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oV8jvsFOTj — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) February 1, 2023

Bella Alarie has announced via social media that she is moving on as an active WNBA player and will explore the business side of the basketball.



The Wings suspended her contract yesterday, which will not eat into the 2023 cap space. @Winsidr



We wish you best of luck, Bella — Jasmine (@harperxxwrites) February 2, 2023

Four-time WNBA 3-point contest winner Allie Quigley, a 2021 champion with the Chicago Sky, will sit out of the upcoming WNBA season but is not officially retiring, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported Wednesday. https://t.co/7qc8FOoHcy — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 1, 2023

Per release, the Minnesota Lynx will retire the legendary Sylvia Fowles' jersey on June 11 against the Los Angeles Sparks. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 1, 2023

It is estimated that to charter all flights for a 40-game season and playoffs would cost around $25 million for the 12-team WNBA, per @MAVoepel.



More: https://t.co/FCN3xwWNah pic.twitter.com/z8CkA56ihj — espnW (@espnW) February 4, 2023

I've had some people asking for updates on Mercedes Russell, as she missed most of the 2022 season with a headache syndrome. According to Storm PR, "Mercedes is fully cleared and we are expecting her to be a full participant at the start of camp." | @TheNextHoops — Rowan Schaberg (@rowanschaberg) February 6, 2023

The ACC refuted claims made by Duke coach Kara Lawson that a men’s basketball was used in the first half of Sunday’s game against Florida State.



Lawson said that her players were complaining about the ball in the first half of the Blue Devils' loss.https://t.co/OOfMnLxEpq — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) February 3, 2023

Portland remains in the mix to land a WNBA team



WNBA Commissioner is visiting PDX and meeting with US Senator Ron Wyden@RonWyden | #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/RSrCA09iOI — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) February 6, 2023

WNBA Cathy Engelbert on Portland as a potential WNBA city and if it is finalist for a franchise:



"This event tonight has been great to see the love and the fandom... I wouldn't be here if Portland wasn't on the list." pic.twitter.com/TaKUiFgoUK — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) February 7, 2023

The @SouthsideFlyers have advised that @laurenej15 suffered a partial tear in her right achilles last night and will be out for the season. Surgery is not required.



We wish Lauren a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/voub1EGLuA — Basketball Australia (@BasketballAus) February 5, 2023

NEW: The Seattle Storm franchise is valued at $151 million, a WNBA record, following the sale of minority-ownership stakes to help finance construction of a team practice facility.https://t.co/qtJro0SZhR — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) February 8, 2023