“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 12:

Milestones/accomplishments

2/8/2023: The Marquette Golden Eagles gave the No. 6 UConn Huskies their first back-to-back losses since March 1993, winning a contest in Milwaukee 59-52. Marquette had never beaten UConn before.

2/6/2023: The NC State Wolfpack raised $532,515.50 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund with the 18th Annual Play4Kay Game.

2/11/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats had 50 points (program and Big East record) to give her 1,550 career points in Big East regular-season play (also a conference record). She also reached 1,000 career rebounds. The Wildcats beat the Seton Hall Pirates 99-65.

Maddy Siegrist set a new Big East single-game record in Villanova's win against Seton Hall

2/8/2023: Siegrist reached 2,500 career points in an 82-53 win over the Georgetown Hoyas. It was her 107th career game.

Congrats, Cass Hardin. The fifth player in Purdue history to do it

2/9/2023: Anastasia Warren:





Congratulations to Anastasia Warren on breaking our program record for career made three-pointers

2/12/2023: Warren reached exactly 200 made threes in her career.

2/9/2023: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils reached 1,000 program wins by beating the Boston College Eagles 68-27. BC’s 27 points marked the second-fewest points ever scored in an ACC contest.

2/12/2023: The No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes scored 60 points in the first half of a 111-57 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, marking a program record in Big Ten play.

2/9/2023: The No. 8 Maryland Terrapins reached 19 seasons in a row of at least 20 wins by beating the Northwestern Wildcats 79-54. The Terps didn’t allow a single field goal in the second frame. Brenda Frese has been the team’s head coach through the entirety of the run.

2/11/2023: The No. 17 Texas Longhorns reached 20 wins on the season, giving their head coach, Vic Schaefer, 10 years in a row with 20-plus. Schaefer has coached the Longhorns since 2020-21. Before that, he coached the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2012-13 to 2019-20. The Longhorns beat the TCU Horned Frogs 70-50.

213 made triples and counting...

2/10/2023: Jayda Curry: 46 games in a row with a three (Pac-12 record)

2/11/2023: Amaya Battle:

A 45-year old Gophers record went down today! Amaya Battle now has 109 assists this season and secured her first points-assists double double of her collegiate career!

2/12/2023: Ta’Niya Latson of the No. 24 Florida State Seminoles reached 200 made field goals on the season. Only nine other Seminoles have ever done that in a single season. Latson is just a freshman. In the same game, FSU’s Valencia Myers broke the program record for games played with 139. The Noles lost to the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies 84-70.

2/12/2023: Esmery Martinez, in her 112th career game:

And with that, Es joins the 1000 career rebounds club

2/12/2023: Emma Ronsiek, in her 76th career game:

2/12/2023: Georgia Amoore, in her 82nd career game:

The bucket that put G over the threshold

The most points we've scored in a quarter of an ACC game. We go 8-11 from deep to open the game

2/12/2023: Maggie Bair, in her 102nd career game:





On her birthday, in her home state, Maggie Bair has become the 36th player in Drake history to score 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ career points.



On her birthday, in her home state, Maggie Bair has become the 36th player in Drake history to score 1,000 career points. Congratulations, Maggie!

2/11/2023: Kaylynne Truong of the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs made it to 1,000 career points in her 118th career game. The Bulldogs beat the Portland Pilots 63-53.

In front of a sellout crowd at 6,000-seat McCarthey Athletic Center, No. 23 Gonzaga beat Portland 63-53 as the Bulldogs retired the No. 21 jersey of Courtney Vandersloot.

2/8/2023: Jazmine Young, in her 119th career game:

With that last bucket and free throw, Jazmine Young scored her 1,000th career point!



With that last bucket and free throw, Jazmine Young scored her 1,000th career point! Congrats Jaz!

2/8/2023: Madison Hattix-Covington of the Rhode Island Rams, in her 144th career game, reached 1,000 career points. Rhode Island defeated the George Washington Colonials 64-47.

2/7/2023: The No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners beat the Baylor Bears 98-92 in overtime. It was their second win in a row at Baylor. The last time a Big 12 team accomplished that was in 2009-10. Caitlin Bickle had 30 points and four assists in defeat.

2/12/2023: Taylor Robertson of Oklahoma reached 141 starts as a Sooner, a program record.

2/9/2023: Mya Berkman:

Another record for Mya‼️Tonight's game at Central Arkansas is her 144th as a Lady Flame, breaking Bridgette Rettstatt's program record of 143.

Streak tracker

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 19

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 9

Caitlin Clark of the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 77

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 31 (program record)

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 38

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 home wins — 21

RV (30 points) NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Surprises

Upsets

2/8/2023: RV (5 points) Marquette Golden Eagles over No. 6 UConn Huskies, 59-52

Chloe Marotta had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Golden Eagles, who were a part of the “last four in” in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology.

Dyaisha Fair, who headlined last week’s Around the NCAAW Weekly because she made it to 2,500 career points, had 23 points, seven assists and three steals for the Orange, who were a part of the “first four out” in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology. Deja Kelly had 32 points in defeat.

JJ Quinerly had 20 points, three assists and two steals for the Mountaineers, who were a part of the “next four out” in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology.

2/12/2023: Houston Cougars over RV (19 points) South Florida Bulls, 71-69

Laila Blair had 30 points and four assists for the Cougars, who were not included in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology. They are No. 76 in the NET rankings.

2/12/2023: Virginia Cavaliers over RV (30 points) NC State Wolfpack, 71-59

Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Cavs, who were not included in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology. They are No. 51 in the NET rankings.

Haley Cavinder had 33 points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes, who were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology.

Close calls

The Huskers were a part of the “last four in” in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology.

The Cougars were a part of the “last four byes” in ESPN’s Feb. 14 Bracketology.

Other games of the week

2/6/2023: Mississippi State Bulldogs over Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90 (2OT)

2/11/2023: California Baptist Lancers over Tarleton Texans, 89-84 (2OT)

2/12/2023: Pittsburgh Panthers over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 85-79 (2OT)

Other top performances

2/9/2023: Caitlin Clark — 35 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 87-78 loss to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

2/9/2023: Lilly Ritz — 31 points, nine rebounds, one assist, five steals and three blocks for the Youngstown State Penguins in an 85-62 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

2/12/2023: Diamond Miller — 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block for the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in an 82-71 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini

2/8/2023: Sabria Hunter — 32 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for the Army Black Knights in an 83-68 win over the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

2/9/2023: Savannah Wheeler — 37 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders in a 94-81 win over the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers

Other news

RIP Nilay Aydoğan

RIP Nilay Aydoğan

Çankaya Üniversitesi S.K. put out a statement Sunday saying that Nilay Aydoğan has died in the earthquake. She had traveled to the Malatay province to visit her grandmother.

WNBA League Pass is the destination for women’s professional basketball and Athletes Unlimited is just the latest addition to our programming line



25 @AUProSports WBB games will be streamed on #WNBA League Pass at no additional cost - more details ⤵️ and tune-in starting 2/23 — WNBA (@WNBA) February 14, 2023

The W takes on the 6ix ‼



The W takes on the 6ix ‼ Tickets for the first ever WNBA Canada Game go on sale March 8th.

The Toronto Raptors supported young girls in sport as the team made a visit to MLSE Launchpad!

Oklahoma and Texas have agreed in principle to pay the Big 12 conference a total of $100 million to join the SEC in 2024, a year earlier than they had originally intended, the Big 12 conference announced on Thursday evening.