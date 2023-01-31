“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 29:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/28/2023: Taylor Robertson of the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners reached 503 career triples. Nobody else in NCAAW Division I history has made that many. Robertson made six threes in the game, which the Sooners lost, 86-78 to the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones. She has shot 44 percent from beyond the arc for her career, which is the highest active percentage.

Two days after setting the NCAA women's career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

https://t.co/XNpuD6ypwJ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 31, 2023

1/28/2023: In her 75th career game, Lauren Gustin:

1/25/2023: In her 111th career game, Kyla McMakin:

Congratulations, Kyla! She sinks a free throw to become the 10th active player in NCAA Division I women's basketball to score 2,000 career points!

1/23/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 3 LSU Tigers reached 20 double-doubles in a row. Nobody else in LSU women’s basketball history has ever done that. The Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 89-51.

1/28/2023: Ashley Joens of the Cyclones reached third place in all-time Big 12 scoring. She now has 2,752 career points; she had 32 in the win over the Sooners.

1/27/2023: Keishana Washington of the Drexel Dragons made it to 2,000 career points in her 136th career game. The Dragons beat the Hofstra Pride 69-57.

1/26/2023: Taylor Mikesell of the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 2,000 career points in her 144th career game. The Buckeyes lost to the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers 78-65.

⚓️ Ciaja Harbison went OFF today



She tied the Vandy single-game scoring record with 41 points in the win over Texas A&M.



She tied the Vandy single-game scoring record with 41 points in the win over Texas A&M.

1/29/2023: Cameron Brink of the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks for a triple-double. The Cardinal program had never seen a blocks triple-double.

Cameron Brink becomes the second player in Pac-12 history to have a triple-double with blocks

1/29/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats reached first place in all-time Philadelphia Big 5 scoring. With 25 points, she reached 2,439 for her career.

1/29/2023: Leigha Brown of the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines reached 1,000 points as a Wolverine in her 63rd game with the team. Only three Michigan players have gotten there in fewer games. Brown has 1,737 career points. The Wolverines beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 77-41.

1/26/2023: In her 74th career game, Ila Lane, and in her 99th career game, Alexis Tucker:

Ladies and gentlemen, the newest members of the 1,000 Point Club, Ila Lane and Alexis Tucker! They are the 29th and 30th women to reach the milestone in a Gaucho uniform

1/25/2023: In her 75th career game, Suzi-Rose Deegan: (made it to 1,000 career points)

1,000 and counting



She earned every single one of ‘em. pic.twitter.com/SZ2PDBe5W6 — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonWBB) January 26, 2023

1/25/2023: In her 76th career game, Alasia Smith:

With two free throws in the fourth, Alasia Smith joined the @GWU_WBK 1,000-point club Wednesday night! #BornToWin pic.twitter.com/XHogdzN3cT — Gardner-Webb Women’s Basketball (@GWU_WBK) January 26, 2023

1/29/2023: In her 131st game, Macey Turley, and in her 137th career game, Alexis Burpo:

ICYMI: Here are the exact moments that @alexis_burpo joined the 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-rebound club & @macey_turley joined the 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-assist club!#GoRacers pic.twitter.com/OkUMF4bjC1 — Murray State Women's Basketball (@RacersWBB) January 31, 2023

1/29/2023: In her 93rd career game, Dayshanette Harris:

1/26/2023: In beating Ohio State, Indiana won its fourth game this season over a team that was ranked in the Top 10 at the time. It had never done that before.

1/25/2023: In her 102nd career game, Julie Pospíšilová:

One for the record books!



Ja'Mia Hollings with just the second 20-20 game in Troy's DI history!

1/29/2023: In her 150th career game, Liz Dixon:

Newest Card in the 1,000 career point club



Congratulations, Liz!!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/tlhlrnnsD1 — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) January 29, 2023

1/26/2023: The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish allowed just nine points to Ta’Niya Latson of the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles. Latson, a freshman, had opened her career with 22 consecutive games of double-digit points and averages 22.7. The Irish won 70-47.

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

Caitlin Clark of the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 73

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 27

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 36

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 home wins — 21

No. 15 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Eva Hodgson of the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

1/29/2023: RV (12 points) Purdue Boilermakers over No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes, 73-65

Abbey Ellis was 5-of-8 from three with 26 points for the Boilermakers.

Bella Murekatete had 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Cougars. The Cougars are a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

1/26/2023: RV (12 points) Purdue Boilermakers over RV (45 points) Illinois Fighting Illini, 62-52

Jeanae Terry had 10 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Boilermakers.

1/27/2023: RV (40 points) Colorado Buffaloes over No. 14 UCLA Bruins, 73-70 (OT)

After going through middle school and high school without a game-winning shot, sophomore Kindyll Wetta made the game-winner at the 1.9-second mark of overtime.

Jaylyn Sherrod reached 400 career assists with six in the win. She added 20 points and two steals.

1/29/2023: No. 15 NC State Wolfpack over No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 69-65

The Wolfpack had never beaten the Irish consecutively. Diamond Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the winners.

1/29/2023: RV (17 points) USC Trojans over RV (40 points) Colorado Buffaloes, 71-54

Kadi Sissoko had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans.

Quay Miller of Colorado made it to exactly 1,000 career points.

1/29/2023: No. 23 Florida State Seminoles over No. 16 Duke Blue Devils, 70-57

Makayla Timpson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Seminoles.

1/25/2023: No. 24 Texas Longhorns over No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners, 78-58

Shaylee Gonzales had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Longhorns.

1/23/2023: No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-72

The Hawkeyes hadn’t defeated a Top 2 team on the road until this game. Caitlin Clark had a 28-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist triple-double.

.@CaitlinClark22 has just recorded the first-ever game with 25+ points, 15+ assists, and 10+ rebounds in Division I history for @IowaWBB



It is her eighth career triple-double, moving into sole possession of third place all-time. — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) January 24, 2023

Caitlin Clark joined The Flash in elite company tonight.



Caitlin Clark joined The Flash in elite company tonight.

Clark and Dwyane Wade (2003) are the only women's or men's Division I players with a triple-double vs an AP Top-2 opponent since 1999-2000. Wade did it vs No. 1 Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 Iowa handed No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 83-72, on Monday. Caitlin Clark had 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, the eighth triple-double of her career. Clark's four triple-doubles with 25+ points are the most in D-I history.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team lost their first game of the season to the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes 83-72.



Caitlin Clark's eighth career triple-double is the most by any player in Big Ten history https://t.co/YPFDyyXse4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 24, 2023

Close calls

1/27/2023: No. 2 Stanford Cardinal over Oregon State Beavers, 63-60

The Beavers are not included on the bubble of ESPN’s Bracketology. The are No. 53 in the NET rankings.

1/28/2023: No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes over Nebraska Cornhuskers, 80-76

Clark had 33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Huskers are included in the “last four in” in ESPN’s Bracketology.

1/29/2023: No. 5 UConn Huskies over No. 19 Villanova Wildcats, 63-58

Other news

The WNBA and WNBPA also released statements.



The WNBA and WNBPA also released statements.

The WNBA said it will "continue to be a voice for those who face discrimination, racism and injustices, and will work to effect meaningful, systemic change in our communities."

Candace Parker officially plans on signing with the Las Vegas Aces.

Breanna Stewart has officially narrowed down her potential free agency destination to Seattle or New York, a league source informs

Kevin Durant left this comment on a New York Liberty Instagram post



Kevin Durant left this comment on a New York Liberty Instagram post

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her choices to the Storm and the Liberty in free agency.

1/29/2023: Brittney Sykes to the Washington Mystics:

League sources tell that Brittney Sykes will joining the Washington Mystics when free agents can sign with other teams.

ICYMI: Dara Mabrey, a starting guard for No. 7 Notre Dame, suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, an injury that ends her season and college career. Mabrey was averaging 9.3 points per game and is the Irish's leader in 3-pointers with 33 this season.

New from @TheNextHoops:



New from The Next:

The Sky have named Nadia Rawlinson as their new operating chairman of the franchise. Team rep says she has to go through a formal process before being named co-owner. She is no longer listed on the team's staff directory online.

Per Release: The WNBA and Playa Society have created a limited-edition Black History Month sweatshirt that highlights the WNBA's recognition and appreciation for the contributions Black women have continuously made in growing the game of basketball.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, the reigning winner, headlines the John R. Wooden Award late season top 20 list for the most outstanding player in women's college basketball, as announced Monday.

The rosters have been named for the annual McDonald's All American Game. We break down all 24 players, their development, what makes them stand out from the rest of the players in the country and what they will bring to their respective college programs.

1/30/2023: Teaira McCowan remaining with Dallas Wings:

Multiple league sources tell that the Dallas Wings and Teaira McCowan have reached agreement on a three-year deal.

Multiple league sources tell that Nia Coffey will join the Atlanta Dream when free agents can sign on February 1.

Yale senior center Camilla Emsbo announces that she will play for Duke next year as a grad transfer. She is out this season due to injury & will have 1 year of eligibility.



Yale senior center Camilla Emsbo announces that she will play for Duke next year as a grad transfer. She is out this season due to injury & will have 1 year of eligibility.

At Yale, she averaged 13.3 pts, 8.7 rebs & 2.1 blks & was a 2-time All-Ivy League honoree.

A source familiar with the situation tells that Columbia senior G/F Kaitlyn Davis has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer for 2023-24. A First-Team All-Ivy selection last year, Davis is now averaging 12.4p, 7.9r, 3.1a & 1.6s per game.

USA Basketball has announced its February training camp roster:



USA Basketball has announced its February training camp roster:

Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Elena Delle Donne, Allisha Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Angel McCoughtry, Kelsey Plum, Diana Taurasi, Jackie Young

Natasha Howard, Marina Mabrey, Arike Ogunbowale & Brianna Turner

In case anyone is wondering: Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, can certainly be part of the pool heading into the Paris Games should she choose as she gets re-acclimated to basketball following her detainment

Courtney Vandersloot joins a Fenerbahçe roster that already includes Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, Emma Meesseman, Kayla McBride, Satou Sabally and more.

Saint Mary's announces it has parted way with 17 year head coach Paul Thomas. He was placed on administrative leave last month after the school announced they opened up an investigation into him. A national search for a new coach will start after the year

1/27/2023: Erica Wheeler news:

WNBA FA FOLLOW UP : Connecticut Sun met Erica Wheeler in Europe & I'm hearing it went well BUT talks with the Indiana Fever are still going strong. She WILL be moving on from ATL Dream. Other teams are in consideration but CT & Indy are sitting up top.

RFA Sophie Cunningham has been in discussions with the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, and a couple of other teams during this free agency period sources tell

SOURCES: In addition to meeting with the Seattle Storm, Isabelle Harrison is set to have calls with the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks this week.

Azurá Stevens has narrowed down her FA decision to three teams: Sky, LA Sparks and Minnesota Lynx according to a league source.

Lauren Jackson scored her 4000th career point in the WNBL over the weekend, moving her to 13th WNBL All Time Leading Scorer

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant was involved in a “minor one-car accident due to a medical incident” Saturday morning, the team announced.



Michigan State's Suzy Merchant was involved in a "minor one-car accident due to a medical incident" Saturday morning, the team announced.

The 53-year-old is in stable condition but will miss Sunday's game vs. Illinois.

Other games of the week

1/25/2023: Lehigh Mountain Hawks over Holy Cross Crusaders, 76-74 (OT)

1/28/2023: Florida A&M Rattlers over Alabama A&M Bulldogs, 69-67 (OT)

1/26/2023: Cal State Fullerton Titans over UC Irvine Anteaters, 66-64 (OT)

Other top performances

1/29/2023: Mackenzie Smith — 38 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in a 94-90 overtime loss to the Richmond Spiders

1/26/2023: Dyaisha Fair — 36 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Syracuse Orange in a 90-72 win over the Virginia Cavaliers

1/29/2023: Erynn Barnum — 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block for the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 76-73 overtime loss to the Ole Miss Rebels

1/25/2023: Yaya Felder — 40 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Ohio Bobcats in a 69-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas

1/24/2023: Jordan Pyle — 35 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals for the St. Francis (Illinois) Fighting Saints (NAIA) in a 72-62 win over the Chicago State Cougars (NCAA Division I)