Around the NCAAW Weekly: Taylor Robertson now Steph Curry’s NCAAW counterpart

Taylor Robertson of the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners broke Kelsey Mitchell’s record to become the most prolific 3-point shooter in NCAAW Division I history. Then she met Steph Curry, the NBA’s most prolific 3-point shooter.

By Zachary Ward
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder
Stephen Curry (left) and Taylor Robertson
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 29:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/28/2023: Taylor Robertson of the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners reached 503 career triples. Nobody else in NCAAW Division I history has made that many. Robertson made six threes in the game, which the Sooners lost, 86-78 to the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones. She has shot 44 percent from beyond the arc for her career, which is the highest active percentage.

1/28/2023: In her 75th career game, Lauren Gustin:

1/25/2023: In her 111th career game, Kyla McMakin:

1/23/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 3 LSU Tigers reached 20 double-doubles in a row. Nobody else in LSU women’s basketball history has ever done that. The Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 89-51.

1/28/2023: Ashley Joens of the Cyclones reached third place in all-time Big 12 scoring. She now has 2,752 career points; she had 32 in the win over the Sooners.

1/27/2023: Keishana Washington of the Drexel Dragons made it to 2,000 career points in her 136th career game. The Dragons beat the Hofstra Pride 69-57.

1/26/2023: Taylor Mikesell of the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes reached 2,000 career points in her 144th career game. The Buckeyes lost to the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers 78-65.

1/29/2023: Cameron Brink of the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks for a triple-double. The Cardinal program had never seen a blocks triple-double.

1/29/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 19 Villanova Wildcats reached first place in all-time Philadelphia Big 5 scoring. With 25 points, she reached 2,439 for her career.

1/29/2023: Leigha Brown of the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines reached 1,000 points as a Wolverine in her 63rd game with the team. Only three Michigan players have gotten there in fewer games. Brown has 1,737 career points. The Wolverines beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 77-41.

1/26/2023: In her 74th career game, Ila Lane, and in her 99th career game, Alexis Tucker:

1/25/2023: In her 75th career game, Suzi-Rose Deegan: (made it to 1,000 career points)

1/25/2023: In her 76th career game, Alasia Smith:

1/29/2023: In her 131st game, Macey Turley, and in her 137th career game, Alexis Burpo:

1/29/2023: In her 93rd career game, Dayshanette Harris:

1/26/2023: In beating Ohio State, Indiana won its fourth game this season over a team that was ranked in the Top 10 at the time. It had never done that before.

1/25/2023: In her 102nd career game, Julie Pospíšilová:

1/29/2023: In her 150th career game, Liz Dixon:

1/26/2023: The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish allowed just nine points to Ta’Niya Latson of the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles. Latson, a freshman, had opened her career with 22 consecutive games of double-digit points and averages 22.7. The Irish won 70-47.

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

Caitlin Clark of the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 73

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 27

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 36

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 home wins — 21

No. 15 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Eva Hodgson of the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

1/29/2023: RV (12 points) Purdue Boilermakers over No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes, 73-65

Abbey Ellis was 5-of-8 from three with 26 points for the Boilermakers.

1/29/2023: Washington State Cougars over No. 22 Arizona Wildcats, 70-59

Bella Murekatete had 18 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Cougars. The Cougars are a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology.

1/26/2023: RV (12 points) Purdue Boilermakers over RV (45 points) Illinois Fighting Illini, 62-52

Jeanae Terry had 10 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Boilermakers.

1/27/2023: RV (40 points) Colorado Buffaloes over No. 14 UCLA Bruins, 73-70 (OT)

After going through middle school and high school without a game-winning shot, sophomore Kindyll Wetta made the game-winner at the 1.9-second mark of overtime.

Jaylyn Sherrod reached 400 career assists with six in the win. She added 20 points and two steals.

1/29/2023: No. 15 NC State Wolfpack over No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 69-65

The Wolfpack had never beaten the Irish consecutively. Diamond Johnson had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the winners.

1/29/2023: RV (17 points) USC Trojans over RV (40 points) Colorado Buffaloes, 71-54

Kadi Sissoko had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Trojans.

Quay Miller of Colorado made it to exactly 1,000 career points.

1/29/2023: No. 23 Florida State Seminoles over No. 16 Duke Blue Devils, 70-57

Makayla Timpson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Seminoles.

1/25/2023: No. 24 Texas Longhorns over No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners, 78-58

Shaylee Gonzales had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Longhorns.

1/23/2023: No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes, 83-72

The Hawkeyes hadn’t defeated a Top 2 team on the road until this game. Caitlin Clark had a 28-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist triple-double.

Close calls

1/27/2023: No. 2 Stanford Cardinal over Oregon State Beavers, 63-60

The Beavers are not included on the bubble of ESPN’s Bracketology. The are No. 53 in the NET rankings.

1/28/2023: No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes over Nebraska Cornhuskers, 80-76

Clark had 33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. The Huskers are included in the “last four in” in ESPN’s Bracketology.

1/29/2023: No. 5 UConn Huskies over No. 19 Villanova Wildcats, 63-58

Other news

1/29/2023: Brittney Sykes to the Washington Mystics:

1/30/2023: Teaira McCowan remaining with Dallas Wings:

1/27/2023: Erica Wheeler news:

Other games of the week

1/25/2023: Lehigh Mountain Hawks over Holy Cross Crusaders, 76-74 (OT)

1/28/2023: Florida A&M Rattlers over Alabama A&M Bulldogs, 69-67 (OT)

1/26/2023: Cal State Fullerton Titans over UC Irvine Anteaters, 66-64 (OT)

Other top performances

1/29/2023: Mackenzie Smith — 38 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in a 94-90 overtime loss to the Richmond Spiders

1/26/2023: Dyaisha Fair — 36 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Syracuse Orange in a 90-72 win over the Virginia Cavaliers

1/29/2023: Erynn Barnum — 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block for the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 76-73 overtime loss to the Ole Miss Rebels

1/25/2023: Yaya Felder — 40 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Ohio Bobcats in a 69-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas

1/24/2023: Jordan Pyle — 35 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two steals for the St. Francis (Illinois) Fighting Saints (NAIA) in a 72-62 win over the Chicago State Cougars (NCAA Division I)

