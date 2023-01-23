 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Around the NCAAW Weekly: Aliyah Boston breaks South Carolina double-double record as her Gamecocks go plus-57 on the boards

On Sunday, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 74-17 on the boards and Aliyah Boston picked up her 73rd career double-double.

By Zachary Ward
/ new
NCAA Womens Basketball: Arkansas at South Carolina
Aliyah Boston
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 22:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/22/2023: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks reached first place in program double-doubles (73). She had 13 points and 14 rebounds in a 92-46 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the game, the Gamecocks had a plus-57 rebounding margin. They had never had a rebounding margin that large before. They hauled in 74 rebounds, which had never been done before by them in an SEC game.

1/20/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 21 Villanova Wildcats reached first place in program scoring. She now has 2,414 career points after scoring 23 in a 73-57 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

1/18/2023: Monika Czinano of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes made 11-of-11 shots from the floor. Nobody in Hawkeye history has ever shot 100 percent with that many makes in a game. In the same game, Czinano reached third place in program scoring. She had 22 points in the 84-81 overtime win over the Michigan State Spartans to give her 2,104 for her career.

1/19/2023: Kiara Fisher finished with 44 points, six assists and two steals:

1/22/2023: Former Boston College Eagle Carolyn Swords’ number was retired by BC. The Eagles fell to the Clemson Tigers 67-57.

1/22/2023: The No. 3 Stanford Cardinal notched 14 blocks for their most ever. The Cardinal defeated the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes 62-49.

1/19/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 4 LSU Tigers reached 19 straight double-doubles. Only Sylvia Fowles has also done that for LSU women’s basketball. Fowles’ streak ended at 19. The Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 79-76 with Reese accumulating 30 points, 19 rebounds and three assists.

1/19/2023: The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils 61-56. They had never won over a ranked NC State Wolfpack team and a ranked Duke team in consecutive games. At the game, the Heels hosted over 1,500 in their student section, breaking a program record.

1/17/2023: Siegrist reached second place in program rebounds. She had 10 in the 76-38 victory over the Xavier Musketeers to give her 955 for her career.

1/20/2023: Siegrist added eight rebounds to give her 963 for her career.

1/18/2023: Jeanae Terry, in her 103rd career game:

1/22/2023: Sam Breen, in her 122nd career game:

1/22/2023: Camryn Taylor, in her 89th career game:

1/22/2023: Honesty Scott-Grayson, in her 97th career game:

1/21/2023: Seraphine Bastin (Jacksonville), in her 117th career game, and 1/19/2023: Kaela Webb (FGCU) in her 130th career game:

1/18/2023: Teri Moren, head coach of the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, won game No. 189 as Indiana’s head coach. No other Hoosier women’s basketball coach has that many wins. Indiana defeated the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini 83-72; Mackenzie Holmes had 30 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

Caitlin Clark of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 71

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 26

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 36

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal consecutive home Pac-12 wins — 19

Eva Hodgson of the No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

1/20/2023: Oregon State Beavers over RV (10 points) Oregon Ducks, 68-65

Talia von Oelhoffen had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Beavers, who were not included in ESPN’s Jan. 20 Bracketology and are No. 59 in the NET rankings.

1/18/2023: Tech Tech Lady Raiders over RV (35 points) Texas Longhorns, 68-64

Bre’Amber Scott had 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Lady Raiders, who were part of the “first four out” in ESPN’s Jan. 20 Bracketology.

Close calls

1/20/2023: No. 8 UCLA Bruins over Washington Huskies, 51-47

1/22/2023: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini over Northwestern Wildcats, 67-64

1/18/2023: No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes over Michigan State Spartans, 84-81 (OT)

1/21/2023: No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners over Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 97-93

1/18/2023: No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones over Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 69-64

Other news

Other games of the week

1/21/2023: Fairfield Stags over Rider Broncs, 64-61 (2OT)

1/21/2023: Chattanooga Mocs over Furman Paladins, 51-44 (2OT)

1/21/2023: UTEP Miners over Florida Atlantic Owls, 79-78 (OT)

Other top performances

1/22/2023: Aicha Coulibaly — 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Auburn Tigers in an overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels

1/18/2023: Alanna Micheaux — 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a win over the Penn State Lady Lions

1/18/2023: Allison Day — 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Bowling Green Falcons in a win over the Toledo Rockets

1/16/2023: Jaydia Martin — 33 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Eastern Washington Eagles in a win over the Montana Lady Griz

1/21/2023: Tori Harris — 32 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Long Beach State Beach in a win over the UC San Diego Tritons

In This Stream

Around the NCAAW Weekly

View all 52 stories

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...