“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 22:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/22/2023: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks reached first place in program double-doubles (73). She had 13 points and 14 rebounds in a 92-46 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the game, the Gamecocks had a plus-57 rebounding margin. They had never had a rebounding margin that large before. They hauled in 74 rebounds, which had never been done before by them in an SEC game.

￼Total dominance: South Carolina’s +57 rebound margin vs. Arkansas (74-17) is the highest by a Division I team against any opponent in the past 20 seasons



h/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 22, 2023

1/20/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 21 Villanova Wildcats reached first place in program scoring. She now has 2,414 career points after scoring 23 in a 73-57 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

Iona was LIGHTS OUT, going 16-for-18 (88.9%) from three against Rider ♨️



@IonaWBB pic.twitter.com/0w60JNmLTF — espnW (@espnW) January 20, 2023

1/18/2023: Monika Czinano of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes made 11-of-11 shots from the floor. Nobody in Hawkeye history has ever shot 100 percent with that many makes in a game. In the same game, Czinano reached third place in program scoring. She had 22 points in the 84-81 overtime win over the Michigan State Spartans to give her 2,104 for her career.

1/19/2023: Kiara Fisher finished with 44 points, six assists and two steals:

That Makes 40! Kiara Fisher has broken the Marist Single-Game Record for points pic.twitter.com/QPwaL8jWf5 — Marist Women’s Basketball (@MaristWBB) January 20, 2023

1/22/2023: Former Boston College Eagle Carolyn Swords’ number was retired by BC. The Eagles fell to the Clemson Tigers 67-57.

1/22/2023: The No. 3 Stanford Cardinal notched 14 blocks for their most ever. The Cardinal defeated the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes 62-49.

.@NiyaLatson becomes the fastest Seminole to 500 points in a season.



She does it in just 21 games #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/xwMh5jFs5v — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 20, 2023

1/19/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 4 LSU Tigers reached 19 straight double-doubles. Only Sylvia Fowles has also done that for LSU women’s basketball. Fowles’ streak ended at 19. The Tigers defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 79-76 with Reese accumulating 30 points, 19 rebounds and three assists.

1/19/2023: The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils 61-56. They had never won over a ranked NC State Wolfpack team and a ranked Duke team in consecutive games. At the game, the Heels hosted over 1,500 in their student section, breaking a program record.

1/17/2023: Siegrist reached second place in program rebounds. She had 10 in the 76-38 victory over the Xavier Musketeers to give her 955 for her career.

1/20/2023: Siegrist added eight rebounds to give her 963 for her career.

. .@darian_white03 is the only player in @bigskyconf WBB history to record 1500 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals ‍ ‍ ‍

This girl is putting together one heck of a career! #Implacabale // #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/ofTCU2Cl2B — Montana State WBB (@MSUBobcatsWBB) January 19, 2023

1/18/2023: Jeanae Terry, in her 103rd career game:

1/22/2023: Sam Breen, in her 122nd career game:

1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Queen Breen



Congratulations to @32_samb, who came down with her 1,000th career board in our win over Dayton!#Flagship pic.twitter.com/uVNMlGIqDy — UMass Women's Basketball (@UMassWBB) January 22, 2023

.@LehighWBB’s Frannie Hottinger becomes the first-ever player in program history to be named the Patriot League Player of the Week 5️⃣ times in a season.



: https://t.co/JHBd8CGA5b pic.twitter.com/P2jVRy3ohH — Lehigh Sports (@LehighSports) January 16, 2023

1/22/2023: Camryn Taylor, in her 89th career game:

1/22/2023: Honesty Scott-Grayson, in her 97th career game:

1/21/2023: Seraphine Bastin (Jacksonville), in her 117th career game, and 1/19/2023: Kaela Webb (FGCU) in her 130th career game:

1/18/2023: Teri Moren, head coach of the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, won game No. 189 as Indiana’s head coach. No other Hoosier women’s basketball coach has that many wins. Indiana defeated the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini 83-72; Mackenzie Holmes had 30 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

Checking in for the Cards for the 145th time…



Your new career leader in games played, Mykasa Robinson #GoCards pic.twitter.com/s8fYlmGJE0 — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) January 20, 2023

IRON. WOMAN.



With tip-off, in her 133rd career appearance, all consecutive since arriving in the Bronx, third-most in program history, she has today become our all-time leader in career starts with 127!!



Here's to many more, Kiki!#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/pWIIioNcYT — Fordham WBB (@FordhamWBB) January 22, 2023

Streak tracker

No. 5 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

Caitlin Clark of the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 71

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 26

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 36

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal consecutive home Pac-12 wins — 19

Eva Hodgson of the No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels consecutive free throws made — 17

Surprises

Upsets

Talia von Oelhoffen had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Beavers, who were not included in ESPN’s Jan. 20 Bracketology and are No. 59 in the NET rankings.

1/18/2023: Tech Tech Lady Raiders over RV (35 points) Texas Longhorns, 68-64

Bre’Amber Scott had 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Lady Raiders, who were part of the “first four out” in ESPN’s Jan. 20 Bracketology.

Close calls

1/22/2023: No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini over Northwestern Wildcats, 67-64

1/18/2023: No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes over Michigan State Spartans, 84-81 (OT)

1/18/2023: No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones over Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 69-64

Other news

Breanna Stewart has made charter air travel a key factor in her free agency, league sources told @ramonashelburne.



More: https://t.co/WbhItTVTQL pic.twitter.com/5XTcUGqVJu — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2023

In an Instagram post today, former Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby accused the organization of bullying, manipulation and discrimination, and @TheWNBPA is calling for an investigation.



Our @ayabdeen details the allegations:https://t.co/aJeYxfS1KT — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) January 22, 2023

Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens at midnight ET, sources told ESPN. The meetings will take place in Istanbul, where Stewart is currently playing. https://t.co/aj5w9JgMa8 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 20, 2023

Vandersloot is expected to meet with the Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty and Seattle Storm, sources said. https://t.co/8Yr4qasSnh — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 20, 2023

UConn’s Azzi Fudd will miss more time — no timeline was released for her return — after reinjuring her right knee Sunday against Georgetown, one game after she had returned from a 5½-week absence from the initial injury, the Huskies announced Friday.



https://t.co/st0O5Y05PQ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 20, 2023

The Connecticut Sun have officially cored Brionna Jones. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 19, 2023

WNBA TRADE ALERT



The @LVAces have acquired the rights to Amanda Zahui B. and a 2024 second round draft pick from the @LASparks in exchange for the contract of 2022 #WNBA Champion Dearica Hamby and a 2024 first round pick pic.twitter.com/GymOzfc2b7 — WNBA (@WNBA) January 21, 2023

Had a follow up with my surgeon today and he cleared me to start running/jumping! And for those inquiring, YES I should be ready in time for the start of the season!! One day at a time. — Shey Peddy (@SheyP11) January 20, 2023

The Dallas Wings have officially traded Allisha Gray to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the 2023 No. 3 pick and 2025 First Round Pick, sources confirm to @winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 21, 2023

The Connecticut Sun have traded away a second key piece to their franchise's recent success, announcing Monday they're sending longtime point guard Jasmine Thomas as well as their 2023 first-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for three young players https://t.co/bDzE5uxXDT — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 16, 2023

The Seattle Storm announced Thursday that they will retire Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey at their game on June 11, when the Washington Mystics visit Climate Pledge Arena. https://t.co/Ed2rEEnZyV — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 19, 2023

We are so excited to announce the 15 members of the 2023 @BeckyHammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List!



As always, read about every player on the list here ⤵️https://t.co/yuYtO0on9E — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) January 18, 2023

The Fever have removed the interim tag from GM Lin Dunn and extended her contract, the team announced.



The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer coached Indiana from 2008 to 2014, leading the franchise to a WNBA title in 2012.



✍️ @sabreenajmhttps://t.co/b4xEOt9AN3 — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) January 20, 2023

Katie Lou Samuelson has been hired as Vanderbilt's director of player development for women's basketball. https://t.co/dv4aQvpzwM — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 22, 2023

Other games of the week

1/21/2023: Fairfield Stags over Rider Broncs, 64-61 (2OT)

1/21/2023: Chattanooga Mocs over Furman Paladins, 51-44 (2OT)

1/21/2023: UTEP Miners over Florida Atlantic Owls, 79-78 (OT)

Other top performances

1/22/2023: Aicha Coulibaly — 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Auburn Tigers in an overtime win over the Ole Miss Rebels

1/18/2023: Alanna Micheaux — 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a win over the Penn State Lady Lions

1/18/2023: Allison Day — 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Bowling Green Falcons in a win over the Toledo Rockets

1/16/2023: Jaydia Martin — 33 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for the Eastern Washington Eagles in a win over the Montana Lady Griz

1/21/2023: Tori Harris — 32 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Long Beach State Beach in a win over the UC San Diego Tritons