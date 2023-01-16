“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 15:

Surprises

Upsets

The last time Stanford scored that few points was in 2017. It had defeated USC 14 times in a row, Pac-12 opponents 39 times in a row and unranked opponents 51 times in a row. Destiny Littleton had 18 points for the Trojans, who were the “first team out” in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology. The Bracketology hasn’t been updated to include this result yet, but bracketologist Charlie Creme had this to say on Twitter:

Stanford did not look good today at all, but the Cardinal are still clearly a No. 1 seed. No one behind them on the 2-line has a better resume to supplant the Cardinal. USC will be moving into the field. — Charlie Creme (@CharlieCreme) January 16, 2023

46 points marks the fewest points Stanford has scored in a game since Feb. 2017, when the then-No. 8 Cardinal lost to No. 10 Oregon State 50-47 @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 15, 2023

The Mountaineers had never beaten Baylor in Morgantown. The last time they beat the Bears was March 6, 2017. Jayla Hemmingway had 16 points and 14 rebounds for West Virginia, which was not included in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology. The Mountaineers are No. 70 in the NET rankings.

The last ranked road Pac-12 win for Washington State before this one came on Jan. 8, 1998. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points, seven boards and six assists for the winners. Her free throw with 25 seconds remaining in overtime made the difference. Te-Hina Paopao’s three six seconds later cut it to one for Oregon, but Paopao missed a shot to win with one second left. Endyia Rogers had 33 points, six boards, three assists and three steals in defeat.

Washington State was part of the “first four out” in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology.

DeYona Gaston had 17 points, two steals and two blocks for Texas, which was a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology.

1/11/2023: Oklahoma State Cowgirls over No. 18 Baylor Bears, 70-65

The Cowgirls had lost 14 in a row versus Baylor. Claire Chastain had nine points, nine rebounds and three helpers for the winners, who were a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology.

1/13/2023: RV (2 points) Colorado Buffaloes over No. 14 Arizona Wildcats, 72-65

Frida Formann had 23 points and three assists for Colorado, which was a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s Jan. 3 Bracketology.

1/10/2023: Texas Longhorns over No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks, 72-59

Shaylee Gonzales had 26 points for Texas.

Ta’Niya Latson had 31 points for FSU, which was on the same line as NC State in ESPN’s Jan. 13 Bracketology (No. 5 seed).

Close calls

Milestones/accomplishments

1/15/2023: A statue of LSU Tiger legend Seimone Augustus was revealed at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Augustus was the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft and won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx. No. 5 LSU bested the Auburn Tigers 84-54.

17-0



the LONGEST win streak in program history pic.twitter.com/GfYoXtWMdS — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 13, 2023

1/11/2023: Madi Williams of the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners reached 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists. She is the first Sooner to do so. Oklahoma defeated the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 89-79.

1/15/2023: Ashley Joens of the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones reached 1,215 career rebounds (first in program history, trails only four in Big 12 history). Joens had six boards in a 68-53 Cyclone loss to the Texas Longhorns.

1/12/2023: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks reached 449 career offensive rebounds, putting her in first place in program history. The Gamecocks defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 95-66.

1/15/2023: Boston notched six offensive rebounds to give her 455 for her career. The Gamecocks defeated the Missouri Tigers 81-50.

✍️



Taina Mair has just set the freshman record for assists in a single season at BC! pic.twitter.com/1ijZuREO8F — Boston College Women’s Basketball (@bc_wbb) January 15, 2023

Off to one of the best starts in school history, Illinois cracked The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll for the first time in 23 years on Monday. https://t.co/1jYRhnE6tQ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 9, 2023

1/14/2023: Maddy Siegrist of the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats reached 1,343 points in Big East regular-season play, the second-most ever. Siegrist had 32 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks and the Wildcats defeated the St. John’s Red Storm 64-61.

1/11/2023: Caitlin Clark of the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes moved into second place in program scoring. Her 20 points in a 93-64 win over the Northwestern Wildcats gave her 2,117 for her career. In the same game, Monika Czinano moved into fourth place by scoring 18 points to give her 2,062. Also, Kate Martin reached 300 career assists in her 103rd career game.

1/14/2023: Clark scored 27 points in a 108-67 Iowa win over the Penn State Lady Lions, giving her 2,144 for her career. Czinano scored 20 to give her 2,082. The Hawkeyes’ total as a team matched the Big Ten high in program history. Also, their 13 first-quarter assists had never been done in a single quarter by an Iowa women’s basketball team. Clark moved into second place in program 3-pointers. She has made 263 treys in her career. Clark also reached 600 career assists in her 80th career game.

1/15/2023: Brinae Alexander of the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins reached 1,000 career points in her 83rd career game. The Terps defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 80-56 and received a career-high-tying six threes from Alexander.

Congratulations @SamBrunelle_33!! She just scored the 1000th point of her collegiate career #1000Points pic.twitter.com/vfLrSUwIl6 — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) January 15, 2023





Myah Pace finishes with 10 points and becomes the 22nd player in program history with 1,000 points in her career!#GoToreros #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/doyJKqOyht — San Diego Women's Basketball (@USDwbb) January 15, 2023

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣‼️



Congratulations to @Sophiawiard_2 on becoming the 32nd player in program history to score 1,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/Umym2B3S4K — Toledo Women's Basketball (@ToledoWBB) January 12, 2023

1/15/2023: Dara Mabrey of the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish reached 300 career 3-pointers in her 133rd career game. The Irish defeated the Syracuse Orange 72-56.

1/15/2023: The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers hosted 10,422 spectators. That’s the most fans they’ve ever had at a regular-season home game. They defeated Wisconsin 93-56.

1/14/2023: The No. 17 Michigan Wolverines hosted 10,534 spectators, giving them a home crowd of over 10,000 twice in a row. That had never been done before for the women’s basketball program. The Wolverines defeated Michigan State 70-55.

1/12/2023: The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack matched a program record with just four turnovers committed, but still lost to the Florida State Seminoles 91-72.

Streak tracker

No. 4 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

Caitlin Clark of the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 70

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 24

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 35

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Other news

After months of recovery from a serious car accident, Ava Jones played in her first basketball game ❤️ #ThatsaW



(via @KWCHMatt, @KWCH12) pic.twitter.com/367FjWkScI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2023

Breaking: 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a deal that's expected to be finalized Sunday night, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.



Jones requested the trade specifically to New York. pic.twitter.com/FlI7MInN1e — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2023

Forward Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, Iowa State announced Monday. "I am proud of her and the major impact that she has made on our program," coach Bill Fennelly said. https://t.co/WBY9sPH4Ih — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 10, 2023

A source tells ESPN that the Connecticut Sun intend to core Brionna Jones. The last day to deliver core players designations is Friday. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 16, 2023

After missing four games over the past month, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said he's feeling good, rested and "better than I felt in the last month," he said Saturday. https://t.co/ahYWsiW72q — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 14, 2023

The Atlanta Dream acquired guard Danielle Robinson in a trade with the Indiana Fever on Friday, as the organization looks to add veteran leadership for the 2023 season.



Guard Kristy Wallace heads to Indiana in the deal. https://t.co/zKdbjCAvhI — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 13, 2023

Save the DATE ️



The @ATT WNBA All-Star game returns to Las Vegas on July 15th, 2023



Head to https://t.co/Gi4mXHjLin for more details pic.twitter.com/nPEIKmJKd6 — WNBA (@WNBA) January 12, 2023

722 girls and boys have been nominated for the McDonald's All American Games‼️



TX: 93 nominees

CA: 73

FL: 65

NJ: 35



Montverde Academy: 11

Dream City Christian High School: 8

Southern California Academy: 8

IMG Academy: 8



Rosters 1/24 on NBA Today 3-4pm ET pic.twitter.com/Yt4P3g1kgn — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) January 11, 2023

UConn leading scorer Azzi Fudd was injured in the No. 4 Huskies' victory over Georgetown, but coach Geno Auriemma said that the injury "didn't sound serious at all." https://t.co/JUfJNebbrO — espnW (@espnW) January 16, 2023

The Feb. 5 South Carolina-UConn game at Hartford’s XL Center is officially sold out, the Huskies announced Tuesday. The game is a rematch of last season’s NCAA title game, which the Gamecocks won to capture their second national championship. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 10, 2023

2023 Coaching Staff is locked in



April Schilling and Courtney Paris join as Assistant Coaches



Read more https://t.co/9irwyqkJpK pic.twitter.com/x9i7Ut4FXf — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 9, 2023

Zak Buncik as Development Coach and Preston Smith as Strength & Conditioning Coach return to the staff



https://t.co/9irwyqkJpK pic.twitter.com/dkKDoeDetP — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) January 9, 2023

LATEST - Fenerbahce Alagoz Holding reached an agreement with Courtney Vandersloot pic.twitter.com/j1fiNOFepw — Women's Basketball Junction (@womenhoops) January 12, 2023

No. 1️⃣2️⃣ to the rafters



Jennifer Bruce will take her well earned place among Pitt basketball greats as her jersey will be retired!



Sunday, Feb. 19

⏰ 2pm

The Pete

⛹️‍♀️ Halftime Ceremony

https://t.co/zEZU2rO27W



READ ➡️ https://t.co/Wx0IqlWs17 #ForeverPanther pic.twitter.com/t6IOOwCCMZ — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_WBB) January 12, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: @Lexiebrown joins @accnetwork. The @DukeWBB Alumna will be a part of ACCN’s Thursday night “Ladies Night” coverage starting tonight.



Our @howardmegdal will have with a story including thoughts from Brown TK. pic.twitter.com/pjRhQmBYnH — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) January 12, 2023

Arizona State forfeited games Friday at No. 10 Utah Utes and Sunday at Colorado because the Sun Devils said they didn't have enough healthy players. https://t.co/ujx54eSDEQ — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 11, 2023

Other games of the week

1/12/2023: Old Dominion Monarchs over Georgia Southern Eagles, 84-82 (OT)

1/14/2023: SMU Mustangs over East Carolina Pirates, 68-66 (OT)

1/9/2023: Grambling Lady Tigers over Florida A&M Rattlers, 71-68 (OT)

Other top performances

1/12/2023: Dee Dee Davis — 37 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and four steals for the Manhattan Jaspers in a win over the Siena Saints

1/11/2023: Jordyn Jenkins — 37 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks for the UTSA Roadrunners in a loss to the UTEP Miners

1/11/2023: Gracie Merkle — 32 points, 18 rebounds, one assist and one block for the Bellarmine Knights in a loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

1/14/2023: Bre’Amber Scott — 37 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders in a win over the Kansas State Wildcats

1/12/2023: Ajulu Thatha — 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for the SIU Edwardsville Cougars in a loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers