Around the NCAAW Weekly: Angel Reese’s LSU-record 28 boards yet another accomplishment for the superstar

Angel Reese has put up a monster stat line in every game this season for the No. 5 LSU Tigers.

By Zachary Ward
Angel Reese
Photo courtesy of LSU women’s basketball (@LSUwbkb) via Twitter

“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 8:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/5/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 5 LSU Tigers hauled in 28 rebounds for a program single-game high and an SEC high since 1982. She added 26 points. Since 2009, only two other NCAAW Division I players have notched at least 26 and 28. Over the last 20 seasons, no SEC player had had 25-plus and 25-plus.

Here’s a quote from Reese from after the game that was featured in LSU’s recap:

There’s a lot of great players who came before me. ... On (Jan. 15) Seimone Augustus’ statue is going up (at LSU). I want to be like that, I want to set records, I want a statue one day. Being able to look up to someone like Seimone or Sylvia Fowles. I want to be in the same columns as players like them. I’m very blessed to be in the situation that I’m in.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 74-34.

1/8/2023: LSU went to 16-0 for its most outstanding start to a season ever.

1/5/2023: The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 83-71, improving to 16-0 for their most outstanding start to a season ever.

1/8/2023: Ohio State defeated the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini 87-81 to improve to 17-0. The Buckeyes came back from down 17; they had never returned from down that much in a second half before. Taylor Mikesell had 31 points.

1/4/2023: Ashley Joens of the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones reached 288 career threes made and 55 career double-doubles. She is now in first place in Cyclone history in both categories. Iowa State defeated West Virginia 70-50.

1/8/2023: Joens connected on three triples to put her at 291 for her career. The Cyclones fell to the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners, 82-79.

1/8/2023: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks took hold of first place in program rebounds in SEC play. She had 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-51.

1/8/2022: Taylor Robertson of the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners reached 4,580 minutes played for a program record. The Sooners defeated Iowa State 82-79.

1/7/2023: The No. 18 Baylor Bears beat their second of two ranked opponents in a row, doing so with both wins coming away from home for the first time in their storied history.

1/8/2023: Emily Ryan of Iowa State made it to 500 career assists in her 76th career game.

1/5/2023: Deja Kelly of the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels reached 1,000 career points in her 69th career game. The Heels fell to the Miami Hurricanes, 62-58.

1/4/2023: Lexi Donarski of Iowa State reached 1,000 career points in her 75th career game.

1/5/2023: Fujika Nimmo of the Cal State Fullerton Titans did this in her 92nd career game:

1/6/2023: Endyia Rogers of the No. 21 Oregon Ducks reached 100 career steals in her 92nd career game. The Ducks defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 82-62.

1/6/2023: Saniya Rivers of the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack did this:

1/7/2023: A Big Ten women’s basketball game was broadcast on FOX for the first time ever. The No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines 94-85.

Streak tracker

No. 4 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 38

Caitlin Clark of the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 68

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 22

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 34

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Surprises

Upsets

1/4/2023: Providence Friars over RV (5 points) Creighton Bluejays, 79-75

1/5/2023: Boston College Eagles over No. 11 NC State Wolfpack, 79-71

1/8/2023: RV (10 points) Miami Hurricanes over No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66

1/6/2023: RV (two points) Colorado Buffaloes over No. 10 Utah Utes, 77-67

1/5/2023: RV (10 points) Miami Hurricanes over No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels, 62-58

1/8/2023: No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels over No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 60-50

1/4/2023: RV (5 points) Seton Hall Pirates over RV (22 points) St. John’s Red Storm, 72-51

Close calls

1/8/2023: No. 2 Stanford Cardinal over California Golden Bears, 60-56

1/8/2023: No. 8 UCLA Bruins over USC Trojans, 61-60

1/6/2023: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats over Oregon State Beavers, 72-69

Other news

Other games of the week

1/7/2023: Yale Bulldogs over Harvard Crimson, 71-70 (OT)

1/4/2023: Vermont Catamounts over Bryant Bulldogs, 68-67 (OT)

1/7/2023: Youngstown State Penguins over Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 68-67 (OT)

Other top performances

1/8/2023: Katelyn Young — 43 points, 10 rebounds. one assists and one steal for the Murray State Racers in a loss to the Drake Bulldogs

1/8/2023: Maddy Siegrist — 36 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats in a win over the Butler Bulldogs

1/7/2023: Adrianna Smith — 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Maine Black Bears in a win over the NJIT Highlanders

1/7/2023: Denim DeShields — 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the UAB Blazers in a loss to the Florida International Panthers

1/7/2023: Kahlaijah Dean — 31 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Sacramento State Hornets in a win over the Eastern Washington Eagles

