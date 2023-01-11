“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Jan. 8:

Milestones/accomplishments

1/5/2023: Angel Reese of the No. 5 LSU Tigers hauled in 28 rebounds for a program single-game high and an SEC high since 1982. She added 26 points. Since 2009, only two other NCAAW Division I players have notched at least 26 and 28. Over the last 20 seasons, no SEC player had had 25-plus and 25-plus.

Here’s a quote from Reese from after the game that was featured in LSU’s recap:

There’s a lot of great players who came before me. ... On (Jan. 15) Seimone Augustus’ statue is going up (at LSU). I want to be like that, I want to set records, I want a statue one day. Being able to look up to someone like Seimone or Sylvia Fowles. I want to be in the same columns as players like them. I’m very blessed to be in the situation that I’m in.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 74-34.

Angel Reese this season:



26 & 28

21 & 17

19 & 16

25 & 20

30 & 13

32 & 15

21 & 10

25 & 11

25 & 10

21 & 19

23 & 19

29 & 16

17 & 15

16 & 15

31 & 13



Buckets & boards all day @Reese10Angel | @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/HJfOFGoaR7 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 6, 2023

1/8/2023: LSU went to 16-0 for its most outstanding start to a season ever.

Utah cracks the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time.https://t.co/H6abpecsvS — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 2, 2023

1/5/2023: The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 83-71, improving to 16-0 for their most outstanding start to a season ever.

1/8/2023: Ohio State defeated the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini 87-81 to improve to 17-0. The Buckeyes came back from down 17; they had never returned from down that much in a second half before. Taylor Mikesell had 31 points.

1/4/2023: Ashley Joens of the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones reached 288 career threes made and 55 career double-doubles. She is now in first place in Cyclone history in both categories. Iowa State defeated West Virginia 70-50.

1/8/2023: Joens connected on three triples to put her at 291 for her career. The Cyclones fell to the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners, 82-79.

1/8/2023: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks took hold of first place in program rebounds in SEC play. She had 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 58-51.

With 31 points tonight in Florida State’s 93-62 win over Clemson, Ta'Niya Latson recorded her 14th straight 20-point game — the 2nd-longest streak by any women's or men's Division I freshman, trailing Trae Young's 18 straight during the 2017-18 season.



H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 6, 2023

Skyler Gill is the new record holder in blocks at North Alabama! pic.twitter.com/QAMeJQPSG5 — North Alabama WBB (@UNAHOOPS) January 6, 2023

Last night, @20sMaddy passed @RebeccaLobo to move into seventh in all-time #BIGEASTwbb scoring with 1,243 points in conference games. Congrats Maddy! pic.twitter.com/okeLZ4jVd8 — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) January 5, 2023

1/8/2022: Taylor Robertson of the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners reached 4,580 minutes played for a program record. The Sooners defeated Iowa State 82-79.

1/7/2023: The No. 18 Baylor Bears beat their second of two ranked opponents in a row, doing so with both wins coming away from home for the first time in their storied history.

1/8/2023: Emily Ryan of Iowa State made it to 500 career assists in her 76th career game.

1/5/2023: Deja Kelly of the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels reached 1,000 career points in her 69th career game. The Heels fell to the Miami Hurricanes, 62-58.

1/4/2023: Lexi Donarski of Iowa State reached 1,000 career points in her 75th career game.

1/5/2023: Fujika Nimmo of the Cal State Fullerton Titans did this in her 92nd career game:

1/6/2023: Endyia Rogers of the No. 21 Oregon Ducks reached 100 career steals in her 92nd career game. The Ducks defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 82-62.

1/6/2023: Saniya Rivers of the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack did this:

EIGHT steals: most by a member of our Pack since 1998 #GoPack // @Ihoop___22 pic.twitter.com/Ucp5IqLnYJ — NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) January 6, 2023

1/7/2023: A Big Ten women’s basketball game was broadcast on FOX for the first time ever. The No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines 94-85.

Streak tracker

No. 4 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games — 29

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive ranked wins — 17

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive Top 5 wins — 7

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins — 38

Caitlin Clark of the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes consecutive games scoring in double figures — 68

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive wins — 22

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive home wins — 34

No. 11 NC State Wolfpack consecutive wins in non-conference games vs. unranked opponents — 52

Surprises

Upsets

1/4/2023: Providence Friars over RV (5 points) Creighton Bluejays, 79-75

1/5/2023: Boston College Eagles over No. 11 NC State Wolfpack, 79-71

BOSTON COLLEGE UPSETS NO. 10 NC STATE



It's BC’s first win over an AP top-10 opponent since 2010!



( : @bc_wbb) pic.twitter.com/ob1LDZYMJP — espnW (@espnW) January 6, 2023

1/8/2023: RV (10 points) Miami Hurricanes over No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66

1/6/2023: RV (two points) Colorado Buffaloes over No. 10 Utah Utes, 77-67

UPSET ALERT‼️



Unranked Colorado hands No. 8 Utah their first loss of the season



( : @CUBuffsWBB) pic.twitter.com/p6TQy5bCDc — espnW (@espnW) January 7, 2023

1/5/2023: RV (10 points) Miami Hurricanes over No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels, 62-58

1/8/2023: No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels over No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 60-50

1/4/2023: RV (5 points) Seton Hall Pirates over RV (22 points) St. John’s Red Storm, 72-51

Close calls

1/8/2023: No. 2 Stanford Cardinal over California Golden Bears, 60-56

Other news

Karen Bryant, former longtime executive for the WNBA's Seattle Storm, has been named chief administrative officer and general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Tuesday. https://t.co/pIeCbNJXMl — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 3, 2023

“The most front-facing change comes in championship participation. … possible expansion of the March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.”https://t.co/2Vw4hXoVyU — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 3, 2023

South Carolina, Stanford, Iowa and UConn all have multiple players on the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season.https://t.co/4twI5oviJT — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 4, 2023

It's been a tough season already for @UConnWBB with injuries. As injuries continue, Sunday's game against @DePaulWBBHoops has been postponed, with UConn lacking the required number of players to compete. Our @technical_K0 has the story.https://t.co/IOk8ipIGnU — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) January 7, 2023

Per release, the Connecticut Sun have welcomed back Briann January as an assistant coach to Stephanie White’s staff. “I look forward to the opportunity,” January said, “to help this franchise add a championship to its winning legacy with this team & staff!” @Winsidr #WNBATwitter — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) January 3, 2023

Chris Koclanes and Steve Smith have joined Curt Miller’s staff as assistant coaches for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Nola Henry has been named Player Development Coach.



Sparks are still actively pursuing another assistant coach-likely a former player- & video coordinator. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 4, 2023

The Indiana Fever have hired Jessie Miller and Karima Christmas-Kelly as assistant coaches. First additions to new head coach Christie Sides staff.



Miller spent several years with the Sky and was a Fever assistant from 2017-2020. Christmas-Kelly played for the Fever for 3 years. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) January 4, 2023

Reported before the New Year, @womenhoops:



Jonquel Jones has departed from her Turkish club. #WNBATwitter https://t.co/KKTnsRW00r — Jasmine (@harperxxwrites) January 3, 2023

Monica Wright Rogers has been named Assistant General Manager for the Phoenix Mercury. @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 6, 2023

Eli Horowitz has been named Assistant GM for the Los Angeles Sparks. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 3, 2023

Source close to the situation confirms that Eylia Love is in the transfer portal. Averaged 10.5 ppg on 41% FG last season, just 3.1 this season. Should have two years of eligibility left. @TheNextHoops #ACCwbb #ncaaW https://t.co/jpD0QVZADW — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) January 3, 2023

Other games of the week

1/7/2023: Yale Bulldogs over Harvard Crimson, 71-70 (OT)

1/4/2023: Vermont Catamounts over Bryant Bulldogs, 68-67 (OT)

1/7/2023: Youngstown State Penguins over Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 68-67 (OT)

Other top performances

1/8/2023: Katelyn Young — 43 points, 10 rebounds. one assists and one steal for the Murray State Racers in a loss to the Drake Bulldogs

1/8/2023: Maddy Siegrist — 36 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the No. 25 Villanova Wildcats in a win over the Butler Bulldogs

1/7/2023: Adrianna Smith — 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Maine Black Bears in a win over the NJIT Highlanders

1/7/2023: Denim DeShields — 36 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the UAB Blazers in a loss to the Florida International Panthers

1/7/2023: Kahlaijah Dean — 31 points, two rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Sacramento State Hornets in a win over the Eastern Washington Eagles