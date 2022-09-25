Taking a look at the 2022 ESPN Hoop Gurlz Top 10

Here’s a look at the Top 10 freshmen in the country according to ESPN:

1) Lauren Betts (Stanford)

6-foot-7 post from Grandview High School (Colorado)

Standing an inch taller than Sylvia Fowles, Betts is a great all-around post player. She has a great back-to-the-basket game and her awareness around the rim allows her to quickly decide which side to finish on when defenders are closing in. She has great inside touch, can make good passes high-low and out to 3-point shooters and is a great shot-blocker.

2) Kiki Rice (UCLA)

5-foot-11 point guard from Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.)

Rice loves the step-back three and her nasty crossover can help her create that shot. She is a phenomenal ball handler and driver who is aggressive through contact and good at finishing. She’s a great passer in the half court and in transition and quick when it comes to driving and transition as well. Also a good defender.

3) Janiah Barker (Texas A&M)

6-foot-2 forward from Montverde Academy (Florida)

Barker can handle the ball well and can get out with speed in transition. In the half court, she can do a lot with her back to the basket, whether it be a mid-range fadeaway or back down for an inside score. She can also extend her range to the arc. She is relentless on the offensive glass and aggressively looks to score after she pulls down a rebound. She can defend inside or on the perimeter.

4) Ayanna Patterson (UConn)

6-foot-2 wing from Homestead High School (Indiana)

Patterson is agile in the open court, has a smooth 3-point shot and is a great finisher in transition. She has the look of a great wing at the college level. But she did a lot of her work inside in high school against smaller defenders. She is tough in the post and can score through contact. She is also a good mid-range shooter and passer.

5) Isuneh Brady (UConn)

6-foot-3 post from Cathedral Catholic High School (California)

Brady has a lot of different ways of scoring in the paint. She has soft touch on layups and can also hit short fadeaways. The lefty can also face up and drive to the basket or shoot the three. She can also handle the ball from beyond the arc and start a play from out there.

6) Timea Gardiner (Oregon State)

6-foot-3 forward from Fremont High School (Utah)

Gardiner can score at all three levels and can create her own shot off the dribble. She is also a good passer and shot-blocker.

7) Chance Gray (Oregon)

5-foot-9 point guard from Winton Woods High School (Ohio)

Gray is a great shooter, whether it be from beyond the arc or mid-range. She also has a great crossover and can weave through traffic and finish. Her passing in transition is top-notch as well.

8) Aaliyah Gayles (USC)

5-foot-9 point guard from Spring Valley High School (Nevada)

On April 16, Gayles was shot 10 times in the arms and legs at a house party in North Las Vegas, but she is on the recovery path and hopes to get back to basketball as soon as possible. She signed with USC just nine days after the shooting.

Gayles is an elite scorer with a great 3-point shot, great mid-range game and great driving ability. She is good a finishing with floaters or acrobatic layups. Her speed gives her an edge as well and she is a great passer. In addition, she likes to jump passing lanes for easy fast break layups and is a relentless on-ball defender.

9) Maya Nnaji (Arizona)

6-foot-4 forward from Hopkins High School (Minnesota)

Paige Bueckers’ high school teammate, Nnaji has great inside moves and inside touch, can finish through contact and can finish equally well with her right and left hands. She also has a mid-range shot and is a great weapon in transition whether she’s handling the ball or finding a way to get open. Also a good defender.

10) Raegen Beers (Oregon State)

6-foot-2 post from Valor Christian High School (Colorado)

Beers can knock down threes and is also a great shot-blocker, having defended Lauren Betts well in high school. Betts is No. 1 on this list and will see Beers again in the Pac-12.