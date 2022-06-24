Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:

2023’s No. 1 recruit Mikaylah Williams to LSU

Legendary head coach Kim Mulkey has attracted the attention of Mikaylah Williams, as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 will be heading to LSU for college.

Breaking: Mikaylah Williams — the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 per @espnW — has announced her commitment to LSU.



Huge get for Kim Mulkey, who keeps Louisiana-native Williams in-state — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 24, 2022

Tuesday was a major night in WNBA history

So many monumental WNBA things happened on June 21, 2022 that it’s worth compiling them to understand the magnitude:

Sky earn final spot in Commissioner’s Cup final

The Chicago Sky will be heading to the Commissioner’s Cup final this year, facing off against the Las Vegas Aces. The Cup is in its second year, following last year’s battle between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun in Phoenix, Ariz.

Aces sign Iliana Rupert

Last Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces assigned their 2021 first-round draft pick Iliana Rupert to their last roster spot. GM Natalie Williams told The Review-Journal, “She’s a great addition to our team. She’ll help us inside, she can stretch the floor like (coach) Becky Hammon likes. She’s able to shoot the three, but she’s not afraid to mix it up inside as well.”

Women’s college basketball teams to begin traveling internationally again

Women’s basketball teams typically embark on foreign tours every four years, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought that tradition to a halt. Now, tour companies are beginning to plan tours for college players again with the top 8 companies sharing that at least 15 teams have plans to travel this summer.