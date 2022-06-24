Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball this past week:
2023’s No. 1 recruit Mikaylah Williams to LSU
Legendary head coach Kim Mulkey has attracted the attention of Mikaylah Williams, as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 will be heading to LSU for college.
Breaking: Mikaylah Williams — the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 per @espnW — has announced her commitment to LSU.— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 24, 2022
Huge get for Kim Mulkey, who keeps Louisiana-native Williams in-state
Tuesday was a major night in WNBA history
So many monumental WNBA things happened on June 21, 2022 that it’s worth compiling them to understand the magnitude:
- The Las Vegas Aces broke the record for the most points in a quarter with 41 points earned at the beginning of their game against the Chicago Sky, only for the Sky to return fire with the biggest comeback in WNBA history, a 28-point gain
- The Aces also lost the game against the Sky despite only having six fouls called on them, which ties the WNBA record for fewest fouls called on a team that lost
- Natasha Cloud had a phenomenal night with the Mystics, earning 13 points, 13 adjusted assists, and three steals
- Tina Charles became the only WNBA player ever to earn 6,850 points and 3,500 rebounds
- Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson announced she will join her national team yet again — this time at the age of 41
- The Atlanta Dream’s Maya Caldwell had a major debut, earning 18 points (7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from three), four assists and two steals, making her the first player to lead a debut game in scoring since Napheesa Collier did the same in 2019
Sky earn final spot in Commissioner’s Cup final
The Chicago Sky will be heading to the Commissioner’s Cup final this year, facing off against the Las Vegas Aces. The Cup is in its second year, following last year’s battle between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun in Phoenix, Ariz.
Aces sign Iliana Rupert
Last Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces assigned their 2021 first-round draft pick Iliana Rupert to their last roster spot. GM Natalie Williams told The Review-Journal, “She’s a great addition to our team. She’ll help us inside, she can stretch the floor like (coach) Becky Hammon likes. She’s able to shoot the three, but she’s not afraid to mix it up inside as well.”
Women’s college basketball teams to begin traveling internationally again
Women’s basketball teams typically embark on foreign tours every four years, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought that tradition to a halt. Now, tour companies are beginning to plan tours for college players again with the top 8 companies sharing that at least 15 teams have plans to travel this summer.
