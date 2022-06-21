Twitter is making *Spaces* for important Title IX conversations

On Thursday, the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Twitter Spaces hosted by ESPN, the United States Congress, NASA and the WNBA will illuminate the stories and voices behind women’s rights and Title IX.

Tune in to the Title IX Twitter Spaces this Thursday, featuring some of the most elite women across ESPN, Congress, NASA, and the WNBA. #TitleIX pic.twitter.com/dpV2P8lRhc — Twitter Women (@TwitterWomen) June 21, 2022

It all starts at 1:05 p.m. ET with a Space hosted by ESPN (@ESPN) called “Women in Sports Media, Covering Women’s Sports.” It will moderated by SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) and also feature reporter and Around the Horn panelist Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain), WNBA sideline reporter Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) and analyst and reporter LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson).

ESPN has also been working on a series of documentaries related to Title IX, called the ESPN 50 Campaign.

ESPN will be followed by two “Fireside chats”: “Women Changing the Political Game” at 1:45 p.m. ET and “Women of NASA: Past Present & Future” at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“Women Changing the Political Game” will be moderated by PBS NewsHour chief correspondent Amna Nawaz (@IAmAmnaNawaz) and she will be joined by Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) of the U.S. House of Representatives (Kansas).

“Women of NASA: Past Present & Future” will be moderated by NASA public affairs specialist Jasmine Hopkins (@JasmineSHopkins), who will be joined by Janet Petro, the director of Kennedy Space Center.

Finally, at 3:05 p.m. ET, the WNBA (@WNBA) will be up with “26 Years of the WNBA... What’s Next?,” moderated by women’s basketball reporter and influencer Arielle Chambers of Bleacher Report (@ariivory). Also participating in the conversation will be Stetson assistant coach and former WNBA player Barbara Farris (@CoachFarris54), Crawley’s Creations CEO and former WNBA player and coach Sylvia Crawley (@SylviaCrawley00) and Phoenix Suns and Mercury vice president and U.S. women’s basketball Olympian Ann Meyers Drysdale (@AnnMeyers).

Conversation on Twitter about gender equality in sports rose seven percent this past year (May 2021 to May 2022 compared to May 2020 to May 2021). There were 121K mentions of Title IX or #TitleIX over the past year from 64K different handles (May 2021 to May 2022). Tweets about NCAA women’s sports went up 127 percent from May 2017 to May 2022 and tweets about the WNBA have nearly doubled in that same span.

Per Twitter:

Top hashtags in Title IX conversation over the past year (May 2021 to May 2022):

#TitleIX

#TitleIXat50

#TitleIX50

#WomensHistoryMonth

#NGWSD

Notable tweets about Title IX:

Kansas wore these Title IX shirts before tonight's Final Four game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IBnS4h8Aow — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2022

Cheers to the Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team, who wore these #TitleIX warmup shirts before a game this weekend.



Thank you for using your platform to remind fans about the importance of the Title IX legislation, @CanesHoops. pic.twitter.com/oBgBjyru9h — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 28, 2022

11 of the 16 @NCAASoftball Super Regional teams are coached by women and many are working mothers. All are former college players. #TitleIX — Rhiannon Potkey (@RPotkey) May 27, 2022