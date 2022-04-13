Angel Reese, Ashley Owusu, Rickea Jackson highlight transfer portal

Here are the players who were key contributors or are expected to become key contributors who have entered the transfer portal so far this offseason. This list is roughly in order of when news of the transfer broke (reverse chronological).

Elisa Pinzan (South Florida to Maryland, grad transfer guard) — Was eighth in the nation in assists per game in 2020-21 with 6.5. Is also a solid scorer and 3-point shooter.

Lily Wahinekapu (Cal State Fullerton to Hawaii, rising sophomore guard) — Averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals this past season. Returns to her home state.

Kourtney Weber (Florida State to Mississippi State, grad transfer guard) — Averaged a career-best 12.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Gabby Gregory (Oklahoma to Kansas State, rising senior guard) — Averaged a career-best 16.7 points per game in 2020-21.

Marnelle Garraud (BC to Vanderbilt, grad transfer guard) — A solid distributing point guard who can quietly rack up threes. Even though Makayla Dickens was the Eagles’ 3-point specialist and Garraud’s primary responsibility was to run the offense, Garraud had a five-three outing this past season, five performances with at least four treys and nine with at least three.

Lauren Ebo (Texas to portal, grad transfer center/forward) — A solid post player who averaged 7.8 points and seven rebounds this past season.

Audrey Warren (Texas to portal, grad transfer guard/forward) — A true Longhorn who Vic Schaefer really loved to coach. Known for taking charges (how many players are known for taking charges as their main thing?), so is incredibly tough. Also a solid scorer (fourth on Texas with 8.3 points per game in 2021-22) who made some key threes during the NCAA Tournament even though that's not usually a big part of her game. Such an important puzzle piece for Texas during their back-to-back Elite Eight runs.

Jana Van Gytenbeek (Stanford to portal, rising junior guard) — Was the No. 39 recruit in the class of 2020 and the No. 11 point guard. Averaged just nine minutes and 2.7 points through two seasons at Stanford, but according to Matthew Walter of The Next, “was expected to have a much bigger role next season.”

A source familiar with the situation tells @TheNextHoops that Jana Van Gytenbeek of @StanfordWBB has entered the transfer portal. The Sophomore Guard averaged 2.4 points while shooting 38% from deep. She was expected to have a much bigger role next season for the Cardinal. — Matthew Walter (@MatthewWalter96) April 12, 2022

Sam Brunelle (Notre Dame to Virginia, rising senior forward) — An All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in 2020 who averaged 13.9 points per game that year. Played a lesser role the past two seasons as the Irish showed some improvement with Maddy Westbeld in 2021 and then resurrected the program with Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron in 2022. At 6-foot-2, can shoot the three. Now going back to her home state.

Sara Scalia (Minnesota to Indiana rising senior guard) — An excellent scorer who averaged 17.8 points this past season and made 101 threes at a 42.6 percent clip.

Sydney Parrish (Oregon to Indiana, rising junior guard) — The No. 8 Hoop Gurlz recruit in the class of 2020, who was overshadowed as a freshman at Oregon by No. 11 recruit Te-Hina Paopao. Increased her playing time by eight minutes per game and her scoring by 2.5 points this past season. Was the only Duck to start in all 32 games, but still wasn’t one of the main stars. Now returns to her home state to play for a program that has done great things in recent years and returns stars Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.

Alyssa Geary (Providence to Indiana, grad transfer, forward) — Averaged a career best 11.1 points per game in 2020-21. Moves closer to her hometown of Elmhurst, Ill.

Jade Edwards (American to portal, grad transfer guard) — Averaged 12.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this past season.

Kierra Fletcher (Georgia Tech to South Carolina, grad transfer guard) — Averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2020-21 before sitting out 2021-22 because of a foot injury.

Naomie Alnatas (Kansas City to Oklahoma State, grad transfer guard) — Averaged 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 assists this past season.

Angel Reese (Maryland to portal, rising junior forward) — The No. 2 Hoop Gurlz recruit from the class of 2020. The only 2021-22 All-American on this list (Third Team) and has the potential to rise to the Second or First Team as a junior. Will be a huge get for whoever signs her. Has great inside moves and finishing ability at 6-foot-3. Especially good on the offensive glass. Ended her season with a three at the buzzer in Maryland’s Sweet Sixteen loss to Stanford and should look to improve from beyond the arc.

Taya Hanson (Arizona State to Oregon, grad transfer guard) — Averaged a career best 13 points in 2020-21. Moves closer to home, which is British Columbia.

Chelsea Cain (Nicholls to Indiana State, rising senior forward) — Averaged career bests of 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 2020-21.

Ashley Owusu (Maryland to portal, rising senior guard) — The only 2020-21 All-American on this list (Third Team). Missed time this past season with a sprained ankle and saw her scoring numbers go down as Reese became the focus offensively for Maryland. A great distributing point guard who can drive and finish and also back down on smaller guards. Can get hot from mid-range, but needs to take more threes to get into a better rhythm from out there and develop more confidence that it’s a good shot for her to take.

Mimi Collins (Maryland to NC State, grad transfer forward) — A solid scorer for Maryland who started 24 games in 2020-21. Can shoot the occasional three and battle inside but isn’t dominant at any one thing offensively.

Channise Lewis (Maryland to portal, grad transfer guard) — Averaged 4.9 assists in 2017-18 and five in 2018-19, but back-to-back season-ending knee injuries the next two seasons derailed her career.

Aaliyah Nye (Illinois to Alabama, rising junior guard) — Averaged 12.1 points this past season.

Jayla Everett (Pitt to St. John’s, grad transfer guard) — Has averaged double-figure scoring all four of her years in college, including two at New Mexico. Notched career-high 15.1 points per game in 2020-21.

Jillian Archer (Georgetown to St. John’s, grad transfer forward) — Averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds this past season.

Abby Wahl (Eastern Illinois to Utah State, grad transfer forward/center) — Averaged career bests of 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 2020-21.

Savannah Wheeler (Marshall to Middle Tennessee, rising senior guard) — Averaged 20 points this past season. Had a 40-point game and five 30-plus performances.

Georgia Woolley (Buffalo to Syracuse, rising sophomore guard) — Averaged 14.2 points and 2.1 steals this past season.

Meghan Boyd (Denver to Colorado State, rising senior guard) — Averaged career bests of 15.2 points and three assists in 2020-21.

Anaya Peoples (Notre Dame to portal, rising senior guard) — Like Brunelle, was an All-ACC Freshman Team honoree in 2020. Her minutes per game dropped from 31 to 28 to 20 over her three years with the Irish. Was the No. 18 Hoop Gurlz recruit in 2019 and the No. 4 point guard.

Mayson Kimball (Merrimack to Utah State, grad transfer forward) — Averaged career bests of 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2020-21.

Maddie Scherr (Oregon to portal, rising junior guard) — Started 28 games for the Ducks this past season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 assists.

Sarah Bates (Georgia Tech to portal, grad transfer guard) — Started her career at UC Santa Barbara, where she averaged 11.1 points per game in 2017-18. Was a solid contributor for Georgia Tech the past two seasons.

Koi Love (Arizona to portal, rising senior, forward) — Put up big numbers her first two seasons (at Vanderbilt), including 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a sophomore. Saw her minutes per game decrease from 33 to 15 as a junior and averaged just five points for the 2021-22 Wildcats.

Aijha Blackwell (Missouri to portal, rising senior guard) — An absolute star for the Tigers over the past three seasons. Averaged at least 14 points each year and a double-double the last two.

LaDazhia Williams (Missouri to portal, grad transfer forward) — Started her career at South Carolina and averaged 13.3 points for Missouri in 2020-21.

Izzy Higginbottom (Missouri to portal, rising sophomore guard) — Averaged six points off the bench this past season.

Dre’una Edwards (Kentucky to portal, grad transfer forward) — Known for her game-winning shot to defeat eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament championship game. Put up phenomenal numbers for Kentucky this past season, averaging 17 points and 7.9 rebounds. Started her career at Utah.

Jazmine Massengill (Kentucky to portal, grad transfer guard) — Spent two years at Tennessee and two at Kentucky. Has averaged north of four assists twice in her career and posted a career-best seven points per game this past season.

Treasure Hunt (Kentucky to portal, rising junior guard) — Averaged 6.9 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season.

Morgan Jones (Florida State to portal, grad transfer, guard) — Averaged 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season, earning her second straight All-ACC First Team selection.

Natalie McNeal (St. Louis to portal, guard) — Averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds this past season.

Makayla Dickens (BC to portal, grad transfer guard) — One of the best 3-point shooters in the country in 2020-21 when she shot 45 percent with 54 makes. Finished her BC career with 230 makes at 37.3 percent. Was a starter most of her career. Came off the bench this past season except for one start and drained 52 treys.

Brynna Maxwell (Utah to portal, rising senior guard) — Averaged double-figure scoring all three years at Utah and made the Pac-12 All-Freshman First Team.

Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State to Tennessee, rising senior forward) — A major star for the Bulldogs who averaged career bests with 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season. Projected to go No. 13 in the 2023 WNBA Draft by Aneela Khan in January.

Jasmine Powell (Minnesota to Tennessee, rising senior guard) — Has averaged double-figure scoring all three years of college and five-plus assists twice.

Theresa Grace Mbanefo (Cornell to Pepperdine, grad transfer forward) — Averaged 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks this past season.

Priscilla Williams (Syracuse to portal, rising junior guard) — The No. 9 Hoop Gurlz recruit from the class of 2020. Averaged 9.3 points in 2020-21.

Avery LaBarbera (Holy Cross to Wisconsin, grad transfer guard) — Was named Patroit League player of the year this past season after averaging 16.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Sarah Ashlee Barker (Georgia to Alabama, rising junior guard) — Her father is former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker. Averaged 8.3 points per game this past season.

Dalayah Daniels (Cal to portal, rising junior guard/forward) — Was an intriguing prospect coming out of high school (No. 13 on Hoop Gurlz). Wouldn’t have been surprising to see her transfer after Cal’s disastrous 1-16 season her freshman year. She stuck it out with the Golden Bears for one more year, but played 14 less minutes per game for a team that won 10 more games but still finished second-to-last in the Pac-12 with a 2-10 conference record. Averaged career bests of 12 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman.

KK Deans (West Virginia to portal, rising senior guard) — Averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals this past season.

Haley Cavinder (Fresno State to portal, rising senior guard) — Averaged 20 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals this past season.

Hanna Cavinder (Fresno State to portal, rising senior guard) — Averaged a career-best 17.4 points per game in 2020-21.

Rita Igbokwe (Pitt to portal, rising senior center) — Averaged at least 4.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks all three seasons at Pitt, with career bests of 6.2, 7.4 and 2.3 coming this past season.

Alissa Pili (USC to portal, rising senior forward) — Averaged 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds as a freshman en route to being named Pac-12 freshman of the year and an All-Pac-12 Team member. Saw her minutes per game decrease from 31 to 21 to 19 over the course of her USC career and only scored 7.9 points per game this past season. Dealt with an ankle injury as a sophomore.

Jordyn Jenkins (USC to portal, rising junior forward) — Averaged 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds this past season en route to being named co-most improved player in the Pac-12 and an All-Pac-12 Team member.

Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt to portal, grad transfer forward) — Averaged 14.8 points this past season. Missed all but seven games in 2019-20 due to a torn Achilles and all but five games in 2020-21 due to an opt out.