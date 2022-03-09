Roundup: IUPUI, South Dakota win conference tournaments

In the Horizon League championship game Tuesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, the IUPUI Jaguars defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 61-54 to clinch a spot in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

No one more deserving of National Coach of the Year than my guy @apthepark. He’s taken @IUPUI_WBB from worst to first. Had to unfairly forfeit 2 games this year. Won the league anyway. Won at Iowa. Took Michigan to OT on the road. Will be a tough out in the Dance. — JD Gravina (@JDGravina) March 8, 2022

The Jaguars’ Macee Williams was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points while teammate Destiny Perkins was second with 15 points. Destiny Leo and Gabriella Smith led the Vikings with 14 points each.

IUPUI opened up a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and led the entire game. Cleveland State made several valiant comeback attempts in the game, but ultimately fell short in the end.

The Jaguars were able to win thanks to their domination of the paint with 28 compared to just 18 for the Vikings. The Vikings stayed in the game due to their 15 fast break points and 20 bench points.

Tuesday’s Other Action

South Dakota edges South Dakota State in 56-45 affair for its third straight Summit League title

.@SDCoyotesWBB snaps SDSU’s 15-game win streak to punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/cRfR5eVjbz — espnW (@espnW) March 8, 2022

The Coyotes’ leading scorer was Hannah Sjerven, who had 19 points, and their second-leading scorer was Chloe Lamb with 17. The Jackrabbits were led by Tylee Irwin and Paiton Burckhard, who had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The game was close throughout, as South Dakota State led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter before South Dakota took a 23-22 lead going into halftime. The Coyotes managed to pull away in the second half, including a 20-point third quarter.