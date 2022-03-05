The conference tournaments are heating up and we got a handful of upsets from Friday night’s action. The one that stood out the most was the University of Miami beating No. 4 Louisville 61-59 thanks to a spectacular performance from Destiny Harden. With 4:04 left and the Hurricanes down ten, Harden went on a 15-0 run by herself. She brought the team back from the brink of elimination and then hit the game-winner at the buzzer. The victory puts Miami in a semifinal matchup against No. 20 Notre Dame.

MIAMI WINS AT THE BUZZER AND ELIMINATES LOUISVILLE TO CLINCH A SPOT IN THE SEMIFINALS‼️ @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/cUYDzQgL8b — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2022

In the SEC, Kentucky topped No. 6 LSU 78-63 to advance to the semifinals. The victory was led by guard Rhyne Howard, who scored 32 points and made 6-of-8 threes. To pull off an upset in March, you need a team that can play solid defense and a player that can get hot and play above their average production. That’s exactly what Kentucky accomplished, holding the Tigers to 63 points and getting a superb performance from Howard. The Wildcats also won the rebounding battle, 39-35. They played a complete game minus the third quarter, where they were outscored 21-12. Their next opponent is No. 18 Tennesse. They’ll need to follow a similar recipe if they want to advance to the SEC final.

In the ACC, the most competitive match was the No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech overtime game. Virginia Tech managed to win 87-80 thanks to a 10-0 run in OT. The Hokies utilized a one-two punch of Georgia Amoore and Aisha Sheppard. They both were buckets, dropping 22 apiece. Virginia Tech plays No. 1 seed No. 3 NC State next.

In other action, No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 76-54, NC State dominated Florida State 84-54 and No. 2 Stanford defeated Colorado 71-45. All No. 1 seeds in the major conference tournaments currently ongoing are still alive.

Saturday schedule

ACC (all games on ACCN)

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 NC State, 12 p.m. ET No. 7 Miami vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten (all games on BTN)

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 6 Nebraska 6 p.m. ET

SEC (all games on ESPNU)