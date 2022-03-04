It's that time of year again. March is upon us and, before we get to the Big Dance, we have to settle the conference tournaments. Many Top 25 teams were in action on Thursday and there were a few upsets and a couple narrow victories. Let's break down the most exciting games from conference tournament play.

The day's biggest upset took place in the SEC, with Alabama shocking No. 24 Georgia, 74-62. The Crimson Tide, led their guard duo of Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams, got ahead and stayed ahead throughout the game. The guards were sensational, scoring 50 of the team's 74 points. Having just two players carry such a load rarely works, but these are the kind of heroics we see in March. Players get hot and each game becomes a one-game season where anything can happen. Unfortunately for Georgia, this means an early exit from the SEC tournament and likely a worse placing in the NCAA bracket.

We’ve won five of the last six games.



⚡️❤️✌️ https://t.co/haAe3yltot — Alabama Women’s Basketball (@AlabamaWBB) March 4, 2022

No. 23 Florida barely survived, beating Vanderbilt 53-52 in the SEC tournament. The Gators only led once, but it was when it mattered the most at the end of the game. They took the lead with eight seconds left on Nina Rickards free throws. Vanderbilt had control of the game but fell apart in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 20-8. A Vanderbilt win would've been huge; the Commodores have a losing record and winning the SEC tournament was likely their only way into the Big Dance.

In the Pac-12 tournament, Colorado beat No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in what turned into a thrilling affair midway through the fourth quarter. The game went back and forth in the final six minutes. Down 41-38, Colorado went on a seven-point run led by Frida Formann to take the lead for good at 45-41 with two minutes left. Colorado won't have long to celebrate; the Buffaloes play top-seeded Stanford in the semifinals on Friday.

Friday schedule

ACC (all games on RSN)

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Virgina Tech, 11 a.m. ET No. 1 NC State vs No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. ET No. 2 Louisville vs No. 7 Miami 6 p.m. ET No. 3 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Georgia Tech 8 p.m. ET

Big Ten (all games on BTN)

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No.8 Michigan State 11:30 a.m. ET No. 4 Maryland vs No. 5 Indiana 25 min after Ohio State vs Michigan State No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Northwestern 6:30 p.m. ET No. 3 Michigan vs No. 6 Nebraska 25 min after Iowa vs Northwestern

Pac-12 (all games on Pac-12 Network

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 1 Stanford 6 p.m. ET No. 6 Utah vs. No. 2 Oregon 8:30 p.m. ET

SEC (all games on SEC Network)