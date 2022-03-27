The Elite Eight is here, and a trip to the Final Four awaits! Can South Carolina make it back to there? Can Creighton keep its Cinderella story alive? And who will win between No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Texas? A couple of fantastic games are happening Sunday on ESPN.

You know what else is ⁉️ The FAMS!!Send us off one last time in Greensboro tomorrow at 4:55 pm, we can’t wait to see and hear you!❤️ pic.twitter.com/HfEdLpuMuj — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 26, 2022

The games begin with a David versus Goliath matchup between No. 10 Creighton and No. 1 South Carolina at 7 p.m. DraftKings has this game as an easy victory for South Carolina; they are favored by 14 points. This shouldn’t surprise anyone; the Gamecocks have been the No. 1 team in the country all season and seem poised to win it all.

Still, Creighton’s run has been remarkable, and you have to think they can win as long as they are still in it. With Lauren Jensen playing well and Morgan Maly being productive off the bench, the Bluejays will have an opportunity to make the Final Four and continue their historic NCAA Tournament run.

The Spokane Region wraps up with No. 1 Stanford playing No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m. to decide who cuts down the nets in Washington. DraftKings has this game close, with Stanford favored by 6.5 points. This is truly a game that could go either way; Texas already beat Stanford earlier this year 61-56 and has been playing great lately, winning their NCAA games and beating Baylor for the Big 12 Tournament Title. The Longhorns seem to be peaking at the right time and playing with all the confidence in the world. If they pull off the upset, they will reach the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

The Cardinal are favored for a reason. They’ve only lost three games all year, they won the Pac-12, and they’ve won five games against Top 25 teams. They have a stacked roster with Cameron Brink dominating as a big and Haley Jones and Lexie Hull being dynamic guards. The defending champs will also have a ton of confidence and will be a tough team to take down.

