“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Milestones/accomplishments

2/24/2022: Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks broke Sylvia Fowles’ SEC record with her 20th double-double in a row and the Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season title outright. Boston also recorded a double-double on Feb. 27 to push the streak to 21 games. On Feb. 27 she also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound. Only four other Gamecocks have accomplished the feat.

South Carolina has won the title six times in nine years, something last accomplished by the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (seven in nine from 1999 to 2007).

Your new @SEC double-double queen! @aa_boston get her 20th consecutive double-double and takes a seat with 18 points and 10 boards in 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/6Vn4UWxJaw — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 25, 2022

2/27/2022:

Today in Aneesah Morrow news:



-her double-double streak is now at 23 games (6th longest in DI history)



-she recorded her 4th 30-point, 10-rebound game. Only DI players w/ more? Ayoka Lee (6) & Maddy Siegrist (6)



-her 41 points = one shy of matching DePaul's single game record — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) February 27, 2022

2/24/2022: Sophomore Caitlin Clark of the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes reached 1,500 career points faster than any women’s or men’s player over the past 20 years.

Caitlin Clark had 32 points tonight to give her 1,504 points in 56 career games (26.9 PPG).



She's the fastest Division I player, men's or women's, to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/WkrcW4Y2Hd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2022

2/27/2022: Senior Naz Hillmon of the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines reached 1,000 career rebounds. She is the only Wolverine, man or woman, with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

2/26/2022: The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal won their 16th Pac-12 game to finish undefeated in the conference for the eighth time.

2/26/2022: The No. 22 FGCU Eagles reached 26 wins for the 12th time in a row.

2/24/2022: Graduate student Khayla Pointer of the No. 6 LSU Tigers reached second place in program assists.

2/27/2022: Iowa and the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes each won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

2/23/2022: The No. 7 UConn Huskies clinched the Big East regular-season title. Between the AAC and Big East, UConn has won nine conference regular seasons in a row. The Huskies also reached their 29th 20-win season in a row.

2/26/2022: The No. 17 BYU Cougars clinched the WCC regular-season title outright.

2/24/2022: The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines won their 14th home game, finishing undefeated in such contests for the first time ever.

2/25/2022: Ali Patberg of the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers reached 500 career assists.

With a pair of assists in the third quarter, @alipatberg becomes the third player in #iuwbb history to record 500 assists pic.twitter.com/nIDQ2pNB8d — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 26, 2022

2/27/2022: Tamari Key of No. 18 Tennessee reached sixth place in SEC history when it comes to single-season blocks. She has 108 rejections this year.

2/24/2022: Monika Czinano of Iowa reached ninth place in program history when it comes to points scored in a senior season with 519.

2/23/2022: Junior Endyia Rogers of the Oregon Ducks made it to 1,000 career points.

2/23/2022: The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners knocked down 15 threes, tying the third-highest total ever accomplished by the program.

2/26/2022: The No. 14 Arizona Wildcats reached 20 wins for the fourth straight year.

The first coach in program history to record four-straight 20-win seasons. Take a bow @AdiaBarnes #MadeForIt pic.twitter.com/yyqGuVAAu6 — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) February 26, 2022

2/21/2022: Senior Aleksa Gulbe of the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers reached 1,000 career points. She is the 31st Hoosier to reach the milestone and the fourth active Hoosier. Gulbe, Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes and Ali Patberg are the program’s first quartet of 1,000 point scorers to be on the team at the same time.

2/24/2022: Graduate student Alexus Dye of Tennessee reached 1,000 career points.

2/27/2022: Graduate student Kayla Jones of NC State scored her 1,000th career point.

2/26/2022: DeYona Gaston of the No. 9 Texas Longhorns went 8-of-8 from the field, just shy of the 10-of-10 Texas record.

Streak tracker

No. 7 UConn Huskies consecutive seasons without losing back-to-back games - 28

No. 4 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 92 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 4 Louisville Cardinals consecutive weeks in Top 25 - 121

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive weeks in Top 10 - 61

No. 5 Baylor Bears consecutive non-conference home wins - 67

No. 2 Stanford Cardinal consecutive Pac-12 wins - 31

Aliyah Boston of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks consecutive double-doubles - 21

No. 22 FGCU Eagles consecutive road wins - 30 (longest active streak in the nation)

No. 17 BYU Cougars consecutive home wins - 30

No. 3 NC State Wolfpack consecutive ACC home wins - 17

Texas A&M Aggies consecutive wins vs. non-Power 5 opponents - 25

Surprises (rankings from last week)

Upsets

This was Shea Ralph’s first ranked win as Vanderbilt’s head coach and the Commodores’ first ranked win since March 1, 2020. Sacha Washington posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for the winners.

Vanderbilt (No. 82 in the NET rankings) wasn't even included on the bubble of ESPN’s March 1 bracketology, while Florida (No. 43 in the NET rankings) was a No. 6 seed.

Back in the win column for our first dub over a ranked opponent since March 1, 2020.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/CVBDLKjUG2 — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) February 25, 2022

2/24/2022: UCLA Bruins over No. 12 Arizona Wildcats, 64-46

This ended a 16-game home winning streak for Arizona. UCLA outrebounded the Wildcats by 22 with 48, one of which was Ilmar’l Thomas’ 1,000th career board. Thomas notched 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Charisma Osborne had 18 and 10.

The Bruins (No. 41 in the NET rankings) were not even included on the bubble of ESPN’s March 1 bracketology, while the Wildcats (No. 17 in the NET rankings) were a No. 3 seed.

"Going into this game we really just wanted focus on being consistent and playing together for four quarters, and I felt my team did that, and I'm so proud of them and proud of us." - @CharismaOsborne after UCLA's 64-46 win at Arizona pic.twitter.com/rT7YBEqxzL — UCLA W. Basketball (@UCLAWBB) February 25, 2022

2/27/2022: Missouri Tigers over No. 15 Florida Gators, 78-73

Hayley Frank dropped 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the Tigers. This was a huge win for Missouri in terms of the bubble. The team was one of the “last four in” in ESPN’s March 1 bracketology. The Gators were a No. 6 seed.

Morgan Jones registered 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Seminoles, who were the first team out of ESPN’s March 1 bracketology. The Yellow Jackets were a No. 7 seed.

2/23/20222: Colorado Buffaloes over No. 25 Oregon Ducks, 86-83 (2OT)

Colorado was a No. 8 seed in ESPN’s March 1 bracketology, while Oregon was a No. 5 seed.

2/27/2022: No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

2/21/2022: No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes over No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers, 88-82

Caitlin Clark had 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Monika Czinano had 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes upset the Hoosiers for the second game in a row.

Close calls

2/24/2022: No. 25 Georgia Lady Bulldogs over Arkansas Razorbacks by just one

Arkansas was a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s March 1 bracketology, while Georgia was a No. 6 seed.

2/26/2022: No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners over Kansas State Wildcats by just three

Taylor Robertson made a triple at the buzzer for the Sooners, who were a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s March 1 bracketology. The Wildcats were a No. 8 seed.

Other news

2/25/2022: Paige Bueckers of UConn came back after a knee injury had sidelined her since Dec. 5. She had eight points in 13 minutes as the Huskies defeated the St. John’s Red Storm 93-38.

Paige Bueckers has taken the floor for the first time since Dec. 5 and earns a standing ovation from the XL Center crowd pic.twitter.com/o4SnxdloBJ — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) February 26, 2022

2/25/2022:

South Carolina State coach Audra Smith was fired Thursday, a day after she sued the school in federal court alleging Title IX violations and discriminatory practices at the university.

https://t.co/OMTs3BPHxT — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 25, 2022

2/28/2022:

The 2022 Naismith Women's College Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists have been announced



Who's your pick?



(via @NaismithTrophy) pic.twitter.com/Y1kUP7DUq9 — espnW (@espnW) February 28, 2022

2/28/2022: Brian Giorgis announced that he will retire after the 2022-23 season.

A storied career comes to a close after the 2022-23 season!



Coach Giorgis has announced his retirement after next year, associate head coach Erin Doughty has been named his successor.



Read More ⇾ https://t.co/8dwFdfPEhg — Marist Athletics (@MaristAthletics) February 28, 2022

2/28/2022:

Kelly Rae Finley, who has led No. 23 Florida to its best season since 2016, was named head coach of the Gators on Monday after serving in that role on an interim basis since July. https://t.co/NVno6NOZGh — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 1, 2022

Other games of the week

2/26/2022: Utah State Aggies over Nevada Wolf Pack, 82-80 (2OT)

2/24/2022: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters over Rice Owls, 90-80 (2OT)

2/24/2022: Nevada Wolf Pack over Boise State Broncos, 76-75 (OT)

Other top performances

2/27/2022: Caitlin Clark — 38 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals for the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes in a win over the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines.

.@CaitlinClark22 extended her streak of 15 points and 5 assists to 18-straight games



The only D-I players, women's or men's, with longer streaks over the last 20 seasons are Trae Young and Ja Morant.#ThatsaW | @espnW pic.twitter.com/hViKZXkT4y — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2022

2/27/2022: Aneesah Morrow — 41 points, 18 rebounds and two steals for the DePaul Blue Demons in a win over the Creighton Bluejays.

ℝ



Add yet another record to this season for the ages for @atmballer_24! pic.twitter.com/bpuL7FmzRf — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) February 27, 2022

2/24/2022: Caitlin Clark — 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals for the No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes in a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

2/23/2022: Jordyn Dawson — 30 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Akron Zips in a win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

2/24/2022: Anna Larr Roberson — 44 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters in their double overtime win over the Rice Owls.