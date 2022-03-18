NCAA bracket: Schedule and scores for 2022 women’s tournament

Welcome to 2022 March Madness! Two 10-seeds got the upset train rolling Friday, as South Dakota and Creighton took down Ole Miss and Colorado, respectively. The experienced Coyotes, in their third-straight tournament, shined in a 75-61 win over the Rebels, as South Dakota had no problem getting whatever shots it wanted on offense.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays and Buffaloes played nearly a full 40 minutes within three possessions until the final 15 seconds. Creighton fell behind early, but took the lead near the end of the second quarter and edged Colorado over the course of the second half.
And if there were any concerns about South Carolina after a loss to Kentucky in the SEC tournament final, fear not: the Gamecocks came out and dominated in the first round, winning their first half 44-4 against No. 16 Howard en route to a 79-21 victory.
We'll keep you updated on the scores and upcoming schedule at the 2022 women's NCAA tournament.
First round scores: Friday, March 18
No. 8 Miami 78, No. 9 South Florida 66
No. 10 Creighton 84, No. 7 Colorado 74
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Howard 21
No. 12 FGCU 84, No. 5 Virginia Tech 81
No. 9 Gonzaga 68, No. 8 Nebraska 55
No. 2 Baylor 89, No. 15 Hawai’i 49
No. 2 Iowa 98, No. 15 Illinois State 58
No. 4 Maryland 102, No. 13 Delaware 71
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Utah, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews
No. 16 Albany vs. No. 1 Louisville, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 15 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Texas, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 1 Stanford, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 14 UT Arlington vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU
First round schedule: Saturday, March 19 (all times ET)
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Washington State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
No. 15 Mercer vs. No. 2 UConn, 1 p.m., ABC
No. 11 Villanova vs No. 6 BYU, 1 p.m., ESPNews
No. 14 Charlotte vs. No. 3 Indiana, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 NC State, 2 p.m., ESPN
No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 3 p.m., ABC
No. 14 American vs. No. 3 Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 10 Florida vs. No 7 UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPNews
No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN
No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 LSU, 5 p.m., ESPNU
No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews
No. 12 UMass vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
No. 13 UNLV vs. No. 4 Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2
No. 13 IUPUI vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 10 p.m., ESPNU
