NCAA bracket: Schedule and scores for 2022 women’s tournament

Welcome to 2022 March Madness! Two 10-seeds got the upset train rolling Friday, as South Dakota and Creighton took down Ole Miss and Colorado, respectively. The experienced Coyotes, in their third-straight tournament, shined in a 75-61 win over the Rebels, as South Dakota had no problem getting whatever shots it wanted on offense.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays and Buffaloes played nearly a full 40 minutes within three possessions until the final 15 seconds. Creighton fell behind early, but took the lead near the end of the second quarter and edged Colorado over the course of the second half.

And if there were any concerns about South Carolina after a loss to Kentucky in the SEC tournament final, fear not: the Gamecocks came out and dominated in the first round, winning their first half 44-4 against No. 16 Howard en route to a 79-21 victory.

First round scores: Friday, March 18

No. 8 Miami 78, No. 9 South Florida 66

No. 10 Creighton 84, No. 7 Colorado 74

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 16 Howard 21

No. 12 FGCU 84, No. 5 Virginia Tech 81

No. 9 Gonzaga 68, No. 8 Nebraska 55

No. 2 Baylor 89, No. 15 Hawai’i 49

No. 2 Iowa 98, No. 15 Illinois State 58

No. 4 Maryland 102, No. 13 Delaware 71

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Utah, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

No. 16 Albany vs. No. 1 Louisville, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 15 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Texas, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 16 Montana State vs. No. 1 Stanford, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 14 UT Arlington vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

First round schedule: Saturday, March 19 (all times ET)

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Washington State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

No. 15 Mercer vs. No. 2 UConn, 1 p.m., ABC

No. 11 Villanova vs No. 6 BYU, 1 p.m., ESPNews

No. 14 Charlotte vs. No. 3 Indiana, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 1 NC State, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 11 Missouri State vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 3 p.m., ABC

No. 14 American vs. No. 3 Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 10 Florida vs. No 7 UCF, 3:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 14 Jackson State vs. No. 3 LSU, 5 p.m., ESPNU

No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Oregon, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews

No. 12 UMass vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 13 UNLV vs. No. 4 Arizona, 10 p.m., ESPN2

No. 13 IUPUI vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 10 p.m., ESPNU